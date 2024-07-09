Skip to main content
TARKIR: DRAGONSTORM

Choose your clan and battle your friend with Commander decks each featuring a legendary clan leader of Tarkir and a Spirit Dragon. Commander decks are ready to play right out of the box and contain everything you need to play Magic’s most popular multiplayer format.

AETHERDRIFT

Battle your friends with powerful Commander decks, ready to play right out of the box. Each deck contains 2 foil legendary creature cards and everything you need to play Magic’s most popular multiplayer format.

Deck Size
100
Number of Players
3 - 5
Game Duration
120 Minutes

Why Play This Format?

  • Multi-player games
  • Great to play with friends
  • Cards don't rotate

Play Rules/Modifiers

This format is for four players per game and deck sizes are 99 cards + 1 commander card. The game duration for this format should be about 20 minutes per player.

The Commander format is all about picking your hero and building a deck around them. In this casual, multiplayer format, you choose a legendary creature to serve as your commander and build the rest of your deck around their color identity and unique abilities. Players are only allowed one of each card in their deck, with the exception of basic lands, but they can use cards from throughout Magic's history.

Color Identity

A card's color identity can come from any part of that card, including its casting cost and any mana symbols in its text. Every card in your Commander deck must only use mana symbols that also appear on your commander. Colorless cards are allowed as well.

Command Zone

This is where your commander resides during the game when they are not in play. At the start of the game, each player puts their commander face up into the command zone. A commander can be cast from the command zone for its normal costs, plus an additional two mana for each previous time it's been cast from the command zone this game. If your commander would be put into your library, hand, graveyard or exile from anywhere, you may return it to your command zone instead.

Commander Damage

A player that's been dealt 21 or more combat damage by the same commander over the course of the game loses the game. The commander is tracked across zone changes for this purpose (for example, if one player takes control of another player's commander, any damage that commander already dealt is still counted).

PLAY FREE-FOR-ALL MULTIPLAYER

If you're playing a game of Commander with three or more people, you play against each other in a free-for-all multiplayer format.

Each player starts with 40 life, places their commander face-up in their command zone, and draws a hand of seven cards. Players are seated randomly in a circle and turns progress one player at a time in clockwise order around the table.

During gameplay, a player may choose to attack any other player, regardless of their position on the table, and can also choose to attack multiple different players during their attack phase. Permanents, spells, and abilities can also target any player around the table (as long as they don't explicitly say they must be used on "you").

No matter the outcome, Commander gives players the tools to express themselves through strategy, skill, and a whole lot of deck building fun.

Different Ways to Play

Tabletop
Gather with friends and play in person! Tabletop is your chance to see physical card treatments like exclusive art, foils, and thematic frames up close.
Learn More
SpellTable
Use your webcam to play  Magic  with friends in a private game, or match against players around the world! Now available with state-of-the-art card scanning technology.
Learn More
MTGO
Celebrating twenty years strong!  Magic: The Gathering Online  allows you to collect cards, build decks, and duel other players with the widest array of cards and formats available.
Learn More

