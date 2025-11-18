The hunt has come to Magic in the Monster Hunter™ Superdrop, releasing December 1, 2025, only on MagicSecretLair.com! Rally your party with four drops that bring the bravest hunters and most-fearsome creatures straight to your collection. There's no need to go hunting for details; we've got everything you need to know right here.

Propelled by dragon energy venting from its wings, Valstrax streaks through the skies and onto a stunning promo card. You'll receive one (1) foil Sol Ring promo card with the purchase of select Monster Hunter Superdrop bundles while supplies last*. You'll also receive free shipping on all single orders over $99 (terms and conditions may apply, so visit MagicSecretLair.com for details).

*Each bundle includes the following Sol Ring promo(s) while supplies last:

Master Rank Everything Bundle: Includes one (1) English and one (1) Japanese Sol Ring promo card

Hunter's Carve Everything Bundle (Japanese): Includes one (1) Japanese Sol Ring promo card

Hunter's Carve Everything Bundle (English): Includes one (1) English Sol Ring promo card

Amped State Surge Foil Bundle (English): Includes one (1) English Sol Ring promo card

Amped State Surge Foil Bundle (Japanese): Includes one (1) Japanese Sol Ring promo card

Each of these drops will be individually available in non-foil and foil editions. The surge foil treatment adds a dazzling, ripple-style, color-shifting sheen that pulses with light—giving each card a dynamic finish. Surge foil editions of each drop will be available only in the Amped State Surge Foil Bundle. Additionally, each of these drops is also available in English and Japanese. You can view English- and Japanese-language editions of these drops below.

Sharpen your blades and shuffle your decks—the Monster Hunter Superdrop arrives on December 1, 2025, available only on MagicSecretLair.com in limited quantities. Sign up below for release notifications, and we'll let you know when this Superdrop hits the storefront!

Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Hunt

Contents:

1x Blind Obedience as "Crimson Moonlight"

1x Snap as "Kushala Daora's Fury"

1x Village Rites as "Song of the Barbarous Beast"

1x Mizzium Mortars as "The Rage of Yian Garuga"

1x Tooth and Nail

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Hunters

Contents:

1x Grand Abolisher as "Dual-Bladed Hunter"

1x Archaeomancer as "Hero of Hoarfrost Reach"

1x Grim Haruspex as "Nargacuga Stalker"

1x Imperial Recruiter as "Bherna Huntmaster"

1x Champion of Lambholt as "Champion of Kotoko"

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Monsters

Contents:

1x Nezahal, Primal Tide as "Lagiacrus, Lord of the Seas"

1x Drakuseth, Maw of Flames as "Rathalos, King of the Skies"

1x Ziatora, the Incinerator as "Fatalis, the Black Dragon"

1x Vaevictis Asmadi, the Dire as "Nergigante, Herald of Destruction"

1x Sarulf, Realm Eater as "Zinogre, Lord of Lightning"

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Monsters II

Contents:

1x Razaketh, the Foulblooded as "Gore Magala, Dark Eclipse"

1x Kalamax, the Stormsire as "Brachydios, Brutish Indigo"

1x Wasitora, Nekoru Queen as "Nargacuga, Ever-Present Shadow"

1x Amareth, the Lustrous as "Velkhana, Silver Sovereign"

Price:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Foil: $39.99 USD

Monster Hunter Superdrop Bundles

Each Monster Hunter Superdrop bundle includes one (1) foil Sol Ring promo card with the purchase of select bundles while supplies last* (terms and conditions may apply, so visit MagicSecretLair.com for details).

*Each bundle includes the following Sol Ring promo(s) while supplies last:

Master Rank Everything Bundle: Includes one (1) English and one (1) Japanese Sol Ring promo card

Hunter's Carve Bundle (Japanese): Includes one (1) Japanese Sol Ring promo card

Hunter's Carve Bundle (English): Includes one (1) English Sol Ring promo card

Amped State Surge Foil Bundle (English): Includes one (1) English Sol Ring promo card

Amped State Surge Foil Bundle (Japanese): Includes one (1) Japanese Sol Ring promo card

Master Rank Everything Bundle (English and Japanese)

Contents:

1x Foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Hunt (English)

1x Non-foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Hunt (English)

1x Foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Hunt (Japanese)

1x Non-foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Hunt (Japanese)

1x Foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Hunters (English)

1x Non-foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Hunters (English)

1x Foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Hunters (Japanese)

1x Non-foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Hunters (Japanese)

1x Foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Monsters (English)

1x Non-foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Monsters (English)

1x Foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Monsters (Japanese)

1x Non-foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Monsters (Japanese)

1x Foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Monsters II (English)

1x Non-foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Monsters II (English)

1x Foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Monsters II (Japanese)

1x Non-foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Monsters II (Japanese)

Price: $559.84

Note: This bundle does not include surge foil editions, which are available exclusively in the Amped State Surge Foil Bundle.

Hunter's Carve Bundle

This bundle is available in English and Japanese. All drops in the bundle will be in the bundle's respective language.

Contents:

1x Foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Hunt

1x Non-foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Hunt

1x Foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Hunters

1x Non-foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Hunters

1x Foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Monsters

1x Non-foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Monsters

1x Foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Monsters II

1x Non-foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Monsters II

Price: $279.92 USD

Note: These bundles do not include surge foil editions of these drops, which are available exclusively in the Amped State Surge Foil Bundle.

Amped State Surge Foil Bundle

This bundle is available in English and Japanese. All drops in the bundle will be in the bundle's respective language.

Contents:

1x Surge foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Hunt

1x Surge foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Hunters

1x Surge foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Monsters

1x Surge foil Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Monsters II

Price: $239.96 USD

About CAPCOM®

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or news.capcomusa.com.