The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Card Image Gallery

Check out the latest cards revealed from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ below. To see even more cards from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, visit our Variant Card Image Gallery and Commander Card Image Gallery.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth releases June 23 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Bill the Pony

Boromir, Warden of the Tower

Frodo, Sauron's Bane

Gandalf the White

Reprieve

Samwise the Stouthearted

You Cannot Pass!

BLUE

Arwen's Gift

Gandalf, Friend of the Shire

Knights of Dol Amroth

Saruman's Trickery

Storm of Saruman

Treason of Isengard

BLACK

Call of the Ring

Dunland Crebain

Gollum, Patient Plotter

Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant

Lobelia Sackville-Baggins

Mirkwood Bats

Nasty End

Nazgûl

Orcish Bowmasters

Sauron, the Necromancer

Shadow of the Enemy

Voracious Fell Beast

Witch-King of Angmar

RED

Éomer, Marshal of Rohan

Foray of Orcs

Hew the Entwood

Oliphaunt

Rising of the Day

GREEN

Bombadil's Song

Delighted Halfling

Ent's Fury

Last March of the Ents

Legolas, Master Archer

Long List of the Ents

Pippin's Bravery

Quickbeam, Upstart Ent

MULTICOLORED

Aragorn, the Uniter

Bilbo, Retired Burglar

Éowyn, Fearless Knight

Frodo Baggins

Gandalf the Grey

Gimli, Mournful Avenger

Merry, Esquire of Rohan

Pippin, Guard of the Citadel

Prince Imrahil the Fair

Samwise Gamgee

Saruman of Many Colors

Sauron, the Dark Lord

Tom Bombadil

ARTIFACT

The One Ring

Wizard's Rockets

LAND

Barad-dûr

Minas Tirith

Mount Doom

The Shire

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Swamp

Swamp

Mountain

Mountain

Forest

Forest

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS