The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Card Image Gallery
Check out the latest cards revealed from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ below. To see even more cards from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, visit our Variant Card Image Gallery and Commander Card Image Gallery.
The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth releases June 23 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Bill the Pony
Boromir, Warden of the Tower
Frodo, Sauron's Bane
Gandalf the White
Reprieve
Samwise the Stouthearted
You Cannot Pass!
BLUE
Arwen's Gift
Gandalf, Friend of the Shire
Knights of Dol Amroth
Saruman's Trickery
Storm of Saruman
Treason of Isengard
BLACK
Call of the Ring
Dunland Crebain
Gollum, Patient Plotter
Gothmog, Morgul Lieutenant
Lobelia Sackville-Baggins
Mirkwood Bats
Nasty End
Nazgûl
Orcish Bowmasters
Sauron, the Necromancer
Shadow of the Enemy
Voracious Fell Beast
Witch-King of Angmar
RED
Éomer, Marshal of Rohan
Foray of Orcs
Hew the Entwood
Oliphaunt
Rising of the Day
GREEN
Bombadil's Song
Delighted Halfling
Ent's Fury
Last March of the Ents
Legolas, Master Archer
Long List of the Ents
Pippin's Bravery
Quickbeam, Upstart Ent
MULTICOLORED
Aragorn, the Uniter
Bilbo, Retired Burglar
Éowyn, Fearless Knight
Frodo Baggins
Gandalf the Grey
Gimli, Mournful Avenger
Merry, Esquire of Rohan
Pippin, Guard of the Citadel
Prince Imrahil the Fair
Samwise Gamgee
Saruman of Many Colors
Sauron, the Dark Lord
Tom Bombadil
ARTIFACT
The One Ring
Wizard's Rockets
LAND
Barad-dûr
Minas Tirith
Mount Doom
The Shire
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS