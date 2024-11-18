In this edition:

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Is Here!

Last week saw the release of Magic: The Gathering Foundations on MTG Arena, and players have been exploring how this set will change Standard, Explorer, and beyond. Jim Davis recently went over some of the best reprints from the set over on the MTG Arena YouTube channel.

For fans of Limited, we've got you covered! Foundations offers sleek, simple, and spectacular Draft and Sealed events, all of which you can play on MTG Arena. You can explore all the cards in the set, along with the ways to obtain them on MTG Arena, in the Foundations Card Image Gallery.

Collecting Foundations Cards in MTG Arena

Now that Foundations is out, you can view every card in the set in the Magic: The Gathering Foundations Card Image Gallery. You can also quickly see how to collect each one in MTG Arena by checking the "Available In" section below the card image.

For example, are you looking for Ajani, Caller of the Pride? You can get the card three ways in MTG Arena: by purchasing Store Packs, from Limited Packs in events, and crafting it using wildcards.

Foundations Jumpstart Comes to Midweek Magic

Foundations Jumpstart brings a bevy of new cards and reprints to MTG Arena. If you're looking to experience the joy of mix-and-match Magic, then this week's Midweek Magic event is perfect for you.

Similar to our Jump In! Events, you'll select two randomized themed packets and instantly have a deck to play with. Perhaps you'll take down the competition with an army of Prideful Goblins or a coterie of Ne'er-do-well Ninjas. We've compiled all the possible themes right here.

For players who are just looking to grab some cards for your Historic or Timeless decks, Foundations Jumpstart cards are available to craft with your wildcards, so go forth and play Dark Confidant to your heart's content!

Arena Direct Returns with Foundations Play Booster Boxes

Arena Direct is back November 22–24 and you can win Magic: The Gathering Foundations Play Booster boxes! Play in Foundations Sealed Best-of-One matches, rack up six wins, and you'll have not just one, but two Play Booster boxes delivered to your door.

Winners must ensure their email address and their country are correct in their MTG Arena account to receive physical prizes; you'll be shown this information to verify it. If either is incorrect, please follow the prompt to contact Support to have these details updated and avoid delays getting your prize!

Please read the Arena Direct FAQ for more answers to your questions on prize redemption.

We are still working with a small number of players to deliver their prizes from Modern Horizons 3 and Outlaws of Thunder Junction Arena Direct events—if you are still waiting for yours and are not in contact with Support yet, we will be contacting you this week with an update.

Purchase Magic World Championship 30 Preconstructed Decks

Play like the best Magic players in the world with the top six Magic World Championship preconstructed Standard decks, arriving in the MTG Arena Store tomorrow, November 19. No need to import the decklist and spend precious wildcards to add Javier Dominguez's dominating Dimir Demons deck to your collection—grab it from the Store and start playing with it immediately!

The same goes for the other top-performing decks from Magic World Championship 30, including Dimir Midrange, Golgari Midrange, Mono-Red Aggro, Golgari Ramp, and Gruul Prowess decks. The prices for each of these will be prorated based on cards you already own in your collection, so you don't pay for cards you already have!

Check out all six decks below and then pick them up beginning November 19!

Champion Deck: Standard Dimir Demons MTG Arena Store November 19 for a limited time and features these cards: Darkslick Shores Faerie Mastermind Archfiend of the Dross Jace, the Perfected Mind Unholy Annex // Ritual Chamber With many disruptive cards to hold opponents at bay, this deck finishes games with big flying demons and life drain. The Standard Dimir Demons deck will be available in theStore November 19 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 3 Darkslick Shores 4 Faerie Mastermind 4 Archfiend of the Dross 2 Jace, the Perfected Mind 4 Unholy Annex // Ritual Chamber 4 Underground River 4 Gloomlake Verge 4 Restless Reef 2 Fountainport 2 Caustic Bronco 1 Undercity Sewers 2 Doomsday Excruciator 4 Go for the Throat 3 Anoint with Affliction 4 Duress 2 Shoot the Sheriff 2 Spell Stutter 1 Cut Down 8 Swamp

Champion Deck: Standard Golgari Midrange MTG Arena Store November 19 for a limited time and features these cards: Blooming Marsh Restless Cottage Archfiend of the Dross Caustic Bronco Mosswood Dreadknight Rely on the most powerful interactive spells while your creatures provide a fast, resilient clock on your opponents. The Standard Golgari Midrange deck will be available in theStore November 19 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Blooming Marsh 4 Restless Cottage 4 Archfiend of the Dross 4 Caustic Bronco 4 Mosswood Dreadknight 4 Llanowar Wastes 2 Fountainport 2 Glissa Sunslayer 3 Unholy Annex // Ritual Chamber 2 Tranquil Frillback 2 Underground Mortuary 1 Sentinel of the Nameless City 4 Go for the Throat 3 Anoint with Affliction 3 Cut Down 3 Duress 1 Dreams of Steel and Oil 3 Forest 7 Swamp

Foundation Deck: Standard Mono-Red Aggro MTG Arena Store November 19 for a limited time and features these cards: Manifold Mouse Emberheart Challenger Monstrous Rage Hired Claw Screaming Nemesis Aim to win as fast as possible, using haste creatures and direct-damage spells to reduce the opponent's life total to zero. The Standard Mono-Red Aggro deck will be available in theStore November 19 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Manifold Mouse 4 Emberheart Challenger 4 Monstrous Rage 4 Hired Claw 4 Screaming Nemesis 4 Rockface Village 4 Shock 4 Lightning Strike 4 Heartfire Hero 3 Witchstalker Frenzy 4 Monastery Swiftspear 17 Mountain

Foundation Deck: Standard Golgari Ramp MTG Arena Store November 19 for a limited time and features these cards: Virtue of Persistence Restless Cottage Overlord of the Hauntwoods Sheoldred, the Apocalypse Glissa Sunslayer Leverage ramp to get ahead, deploying stronger cards than your opponent. Alongside card draw, you'll outgain your opponents in all aspects of the match. The Standard Golgari Ramp deck will be available in theStore November 19 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 2 Virtue of Persistence 4 Restless Cottage 4 Overlord of the Hauntwoods 2 Sheoldred, the Apocalypse 3 Glissa Sunslayer 4 Blooming Marsh 2 Deadly Cover-Up 2 Fountainport 3 Llanowar Wastes 1 Harvester of Misery 2 Underground Mortuary 1 Gix's Command 1 Outrageous Robbery 1 Pillage the Bog 1 Sunken Citadel 4 Up the Beanstalk 3 Anoint with Affliction 3 Duress 3 Go for the Throat 2 Cut Down 2 Demolition Field 2 Tear Asunder 4 Forest 4 Swamp

Foundation Deck: Standard Dimir Midrange MTG Arena Store November 19 for a limited time and features these cards: Darkslick Shores Enduring Curiosity Underground River Unstoppable Slasher Faerie Mastermind Disrupt your opponents with a balanced mix of removal, discard, and countermagic while applying pressure with cheap, evasive creatures. The Standard Dimir Midrange deck will be available in theStore November 19 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Darkslick Shores 4 Underground River 4 Enduring Curiosity 4 Faerie Mastermind 3 Unstoppable Slasher 2 Kaito, Bane of Nightmares[bGPbmuxtex3AmlffwZUqv] 4 Gloomlake Verge 4 Restless Reef 2 Fountainport 2 Three Steps Ahead 1 Tishana's Tidebinder 1 Ertai Resurrected 4 Deep-Cavern Bat 4 Go for the Throat 4 Spyglass Siren 3 Cut Down 2 Phantom Interference 1 Anoint with Affliction 5 Swamp 2 Island

Foundation Deck: Standard Gruul Prowess MTG Arena Store November 19 for a limited time and features these cards: Karplusan Forest Manifold Mouse Emberheart Challenger Slickshot Show-Off Innkeeper's Talent Use a suite of pump spells to trigger valiant and prowess abilities, setting up blisteringly fast kills. The Standard Gruul Prowess deck will be available in theStore November 19 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Karplusan Forest 4 Manifold Mouse 4 Slickshot Show-Off 4 Emberheart Challenger 3 Innkeeper's Talent 4 Copperline Gorge 4 Thornspire Verge 2 Questing Druid 2 Restless Ridgeline 4 Heartfire Hero 4 Monstrous Rage 4 Shock 3 Monastery Swiftspear 2 Might of the Meek 2 Rockface Village 2 Snakeskin Veil 2 Torch the Tower 1 Scorching Shot 1 Monastery Swiftspear 4 Mountain

Prepare for the Upcoming Standard Qualifier Weekend

If you're looking to compete with your fresh Standard deck, then you can prove your prowess at Friday's Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In. The queue opens on Friday, November 22, at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) and closes the next day at 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC). Players who claim four wins before one loss will qualify for the Qualifier Weekend.

This Qualifier Weekend's format, from November 23–24, is Standard Constructed. By competing in the Qualifier Weekend, you can earn a spot at Arena Championship 8. Win that, and you can make it to the Pro Tour. If you win that, you may just be at the next World Championship!

For all the details on the events, information on qualifying, and more, check out the details over on Magic.gg.

New Foundations Decks in Your Inbox

The release of Foundations on MTG Arena also brought ten new Foundations-based decks with cards from the new set to your collection. Check your player inbox to claim these, because they include over 50 rare and mythic rare cards!

You may have noticed some of the new decks import without names—this will be fixed soon. If you've renamed these already, don't worry: those decks will keep your chosen names and will not be renamed.

Many of you have requested the decklists for these new decks, so here they are!

(Please note: Card images displayed in the decklists below may be of versions not present in this product. These decklists are not a card-for-card product display but are representative of the cards found in the decks.)

Arcane Aerialists 2 Healer's Hawk 10 Plains 1 Dawnwing Marshal 2 Deadly Riposte 1 Giada, Font of Hope 2 Helpful Hunter 2 Inspiring Overseer 3 Stasis Snare 1 Angel of Finality 2 Serra Angel 1 Spectral Sailor 9 Island 2 Fog Bank 2 Kitesail Corsair 1 Curator of Destinies 2 Empyrean Eagle 2 Cloudblazer 4 Tranquil Cove 1 Temple of Enlightenment 2 Chart a Course 2 Goldvein Pick 2 Faebloom Trick 2 Dazzling Angel 2 Aegis Turtle

Might of the Legion 9 Mountain 2 Leonin Vanguard 2 Savannah Lions 2 Dawnwing Marshal 2 Resolute Reinforcements 2 Valorous Stance 2 Crusader of Odric 2 Dauntless Veteran 2 Felidar Savior 1 Syr Alin, the Lion's Claw 2 Burst Lightning 9 Plains 2 Claws Out 2 Axgard Cavalry 2 Dragon Fodder 1 Krenko, Mob Boss 2 Prideful Parent 2 Heroic Reinforcements 4 Wind-Scarred Crag 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Make a Stand 2 Fanatical Firebrand 2 Serra Angel 2 Release the Dogs

Reckless Raid 10 Swamp 1 Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate 9 Mountain 1 Immersturm Predator 1 Etali, Primal Storm 1 Nullpriest of Oblivion 1 Temple of Malice 2 Garna, Bloodfist of Keld 2 Battlesong Berserker 2 Perforating Artist 2 Heartfire Immolator 2 Frenzied Goblin 1 Thrill of Possibility 3 Vampire Interloper 1 Fanatical Firebrand 3 Goblin Boarders 2 Undying Malice 2 Scorching Dragonfire 1 Goblin Oriflamme 1 Offer Immortality 1 Gorehorn Raider 2 Gutless Plunderer 4 Rakdos Guildgate 1 Massacre Wurm 2 Strongbox Raider 2 Burglar Rat

Learn from the Land 1 Primeval Bounty 12 Forest 1 Prime Speaker Zegana 8 Island 1 Heroes' Bane 1 Mossborn Hydra 2 Witness Protection 1 Temple of Mystery 2 Trygon Predator 1 Felling Blow 1 Loot, Exuberant Explorer 2 Starlight Snare 1 Lunar Insight 2 Bushwhack 2 Unsummon 2 Bear Cub 2 Tatyova, Benthic Druid 1 Rampaging Baloths 2 Elfsworn Giant 4 Druid of the Cowl 2 Mild-Mannered Librarian 2 Magnigoth Sentry 2 Bigfin Bouncer 4 Thornwood Falls 1 Rite of Replication

Path of Power 4 Rugged Highlands 1 Halana and Alena, Partners 9 Mountain 10 Forest 1 Ashroot Animist 2 Ruby, Daring Tracker 2 Courageous Goblin 1 Bulk Up 3 Nessian Hornbeetle 2 Felling Blow 1 Garruk's Uprising 2 Axgard Cavalry 2 Scorching Dragonfire 2 Giant Cindermaw 2 Skyraker Giant 2 Bushwhack 3 Llanowar Elves 2 Snakeskin Veil 2 Mild-Mannered Librarian 2 Beast-Kin Ranger 2 Eager Trufflesnout 1 Loot, Exuberant Explorer 1 Spinner of Souls 1 Temple of Abandon

Draconic Dominance 1 Drake Hatcher 8 Mountain 2 Inspiration from Beyond 2 Mocking Sprite 1 Micromancer 1 Archmage of Runes 3 Tolarian Terror 2 Ghitu Lavarunner 9 Island 2 Balmor, Battlemage Captain 2 Enigma Drake 3 Opt 2 Into the Roil 1 Rite of Replication 3 Burst Lightning 3 Crash Through 2 Dragon Fodder 2 Thrill of Possibility 2 Fiery Annihilation 4 Swiftwater Cliffs 2 Firebrand Archer 2 Firespitter Whelp 1 Temple of Epiphany

Undead Resurgence 4 Opt 12 Swamp 2 Inspiration from Beyond 1 Kiora, the Rising Tide 4 Diregraf Ghoul 7 Island 2 Eaten Alive 2 Stab 2 Cemetery Recruitment 2 Reassembling Skeleton 1 Zul Ashur, Lich Lord 3 Crow of Dark Tidings 1 Death Baron 2 Hungry Ghoul 3 Crypt Feaster 2 Deadly Plot 2 Tragic Banshee 3 Dreadwing Scavenger 4 Dismal Backwater 1 Temple of Deceit

Cat Attack 10 Forest 1 Anthem of Champions 9 Plains 1 Charming Prince 1 Felidar Retreat 1 Regal Caracal 1 Temple of Plenty 2 Pacifism 2 Felling Blow 2 Inspiring Call 2 Felidar Savior 2 Dazzling Angel 3 Good-Fortune Unicorn 2 Gnarlid Colony 1 Doubling Season 1 Wildborn Preserver 2 Mild-Mannered Librarian 1 Leonin Vanguard 1 Mossborn Hydra 1 Skyknight Squire 2 Wary Thespian 2 Snakeskin Veil 1 Armasaur Guide 2 Inspiring Paladin 4 Blossoming Sands 2 Wildwood Scourge 1 Biogenic Upgrade

Vampiric Hunger 2 Hinterland Sanctifier 10 Plains 2 Moment of Triumph 3 Ajani's Pridemate 2 Sun-Blessed Healer 2 Cat Collector 2 Twinblade Paladin 2 Moment of Craving 10 Swamp 2 Sanguine Syphoner 2 Vengeful Bloodwitch 1 Phyrexian Arena 2 Vampire Nighthawk 2 Dazzling Angel 1 Elenda, Saint of Dusk 2 Fiendish Panda 4 Scoured Barrens 2 Healer's Hawk 2 Tribute to Hunger 2 Mortify 2 Inspiring Overseer 1 Temple of Silence

Morbid Machinations 9 Forest 10 Swamp 1 Desecration Demon 1 Maelstrom Pulse 1 Midnight Reaper 1 Spinner of Souls 1 Temple of Malady 2 Wardens of the Cycle 2 Infestation Sage 2 Thornweald Archer 2 Cackling Prowler 2 Vampire Gourmand 1 Arbiter of Woe 2 Moment of Craving 2 Undying Malice 4 Golgari Guildgate 2 Needletooth Pack 2 Infernal Vessel 1 High-Society Hunter 2 Eaten Alive 1 Quilled Greatwurm 1 Scavenging Ooze 1 Gnarlid Colony 2 Wary Thespian 2 Tragic Banshee 1 Vampiric Rites 2 Reassembling Skeleton

Bug Fix Incoming: Wrangling a Gigantosaurus

We've heard your reports that a certain 10/10 Dinosaur has been causing trouble in the MTG Arena client. Specifically, Gigantosaurus's full frame depth art hasn't been appearing as expected. We've got our best dinosaur handlers (tech support members) looking into the issue, and we'll have a fix in a future update.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

November 19–21: Foundations Jumpstart

November 26–28: Standard Deck Duel

December 3–5: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Brawl Builder Challenge

Brawl Builder Challenge December 10–12: Explorer

Quick Draft

November 12–22: Murder at Karlov Manor

November 22–December 3: Magic: The Gathering Foundations

Other Events

November 19–December 3: Foundations Jumpstart

December 6–8: Timeless Metagame Challenge

November Qualifier Events – Standard

November 22: Best-of-Three Play-In

November 23–24: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

November

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

November 22, 6 a.m. PT–November 23, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

November 22, 6 a.m. PT–November 23, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

November 23, 6 a.m. PT–November 24, 4 p.m. PT

November 23, 6 a.m. PT–November 24, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open Magic: The Gathering Foundations November 30: Day One, Foundations Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) December 1: Day Two, Foundations Draft (Best-of-Three)



The entry reward is the Banner of Kinship sleeve:

November 2024 Ranked Season The November 2024 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style

