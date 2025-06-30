In this edition:

Arena Direct: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Sealed

(July 4–7)

A new Arena Direct approaches, running from July 4–7, and with it comes another opportunity to win physical Magic cards by playing MTG Arena! Players can win a variety of rewards, including MTG Arena gems and packs. Rack up 7 wins in Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Sealed and earn up to two physical Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Play Booster boxes!



Due to increased interest, this Arena Direct event will run a bit shorter than usual. You'll still experience all the exciting gameplay and prizes of Arena Direct events, it will just be on a different schedule. For more information, check out this article!

Follow the Story of Edge of Eternities

Edge of Eternities doesn't blast off into the starry beyond until August 1, 2025, but its intergalactic saga is already well underway! We're halfway through this exciting tale of intergalactic infamy, and you can read along on MTGStory.com or listen on The Magic Story Podcast.



If that doesn't whet your appetite for spacefaring adventure, check out the cards that have been revealed so far in the set's card image gallery, and get ready to tune in to the set's official debut on July 8, 2025, on Magic: The Gathering's official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Banned and Restricted Announcement – June 30, 2025

In case you missed it, we posted an announcement today about changes to the banned and restricted list, affecting Standard, Alchemy, Historic, and Best-of-One Pioneer on MTG Arena.

For more information on these decisions as well as how these changes will affect players, please see the announcement here.

Play Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY on MTG Arena

There are plenty of ways to experience Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY on MTG Arena. Whether you're looking for casual events or high-stakes gameplay. Check out this list of just a few of these events:

June 10–July 3: Best-of-One Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Sealed Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Best-of-Three Sealed Available Until June 22

June 10–July 14: Jump Into: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

June 10–July 29: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Premier Draft

June 17–June 18: Midweek Magic: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Constructed

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.





MIDWEEK MAGIC

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).



July 1 - 2: Cascade Brawl

July 8 - 9: Mormir

July 15 - 16: Phantom Golden Sealed

July 22 - 23: Magic: The Gathering – FINAL FANTASY Phantom Bot Draft

QUICK DRAFT

June 29 - July 7: OTJ

July 8 - July 21: Magic: The Gathering – FINAL FANTASY

July 22 - August 7: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

COMPETITIVE PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

PREMIER PLAY

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

July Qualifier Weekend: July 19 - 20

July 12: Best of 1 Play-In



July 13: BONUS Best of 1 Play-In (Magic: The Gathering –FINAL FANTASY Sealed)



July 18: Best of 3 Play-In



July 19–20: Qualifier Weekend

JULY 2025 RANKED SEASON

Players will receive their rewards for the July 2025 season at the start of the August 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on July 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY pack

—FINAL FANTASY pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY pack + 500 gold

—FINAL FANTASY pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Battle Menu card style

—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Battle Menu card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Battle Menu card style + Summon: Brynhildr card style

—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Battle Menu card style + Summon: Brynhildr card style Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering —FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Battle Menu card style + Summon: Brynhildr card style

—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Battle Menu card style + Summon: Brynhildr card style Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY packs + 1,000 gold + Battle Menu card style + Summon: Brynhildr card style

