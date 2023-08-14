The Arena Cube Draft, August 21–September 5
Welcome to Arena Cube!
Cube is like a regular draft, except the cards are selected from across Magic, and in this case from across MTG Arena. Arena Cube gives you a chance to draft some of the most powerful cards in MTG Arena!
Though the power level of this cube is the highest we currently have to offer, there are a few well-known cards not included, because they are just too powerful—even for Arena Cube!
Arena Cube Event Details
- Event Open: August 21, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)
- Signup Close: September 5, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)
- Entry: 4,000 gold or 600 gems
- Format: Arena Cube Phantom Player Draft
- Structure:
- Best-of-One: Seven wins or three losses
- Best-of-Three: Three matches
- Rewards: Historic individual card rewards (ICRs) not in Standard
|
Arena Cube Best-of-One
|Wins
|Gold
|Individual Card Rewards (ICRs)
|7 Wins
|6,000 gold
|At least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs
|6 Wins
|5,000 gold
|At least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs
|5 Wins
|4,000 gold
|At least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs
|4 Wins
|3,000 gold
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|3 Wins
|2,000 gold
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|2 Wins
|1,000 gold
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|1 Win
|500 gold
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|0 Wins
|–
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|
Arena Cube Best-of-Three
|Wins
|Gold
|Individual Card Rewards (ICRs)
|3 Wins
|6,000 gold
|At least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs
|2 Wins
|4,000 gold
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|1 Wins
|–
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|0 Wins
|–
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
A Look at MTG Arena's Different Cubes
The three main cubes on MTG Arena all loosely match up with our three main psychographic player profiles.
Tinkerer's Cube – Timmy and Tammy
Tinkerer's Cube asks you to build a synergistic machine and express yourself, your drafting skills, and your deck building prowess.
Tinkerer's Cube Example Cards
Chromatic Cube – Johnny and Jenny
Chromatic Cube asks you to play cards with lots of colors, lots of mana, and experience thrilling turns of wacky action.
Chromatic Cube Example Cards
The Main Event: Arena Cube – Spike
Arena Cube asks you to play with the strongest cards around and prove that you can handle the power and to demonstrate your amazing abilities.
Example Cards in This Arena Cube
While there are some synergies and some multicolor cards in this environment, you'll want to focus on a tight mana curve, playing three or fewer colors and a healthy number of attackers and blockers—all in the name of earning those precious wins as you go head-to-head with some of the strongest Limited decks (and players) in all MTG Arena!
For this iteration (and hopefully future ones), I welcomed the excellent aid of Zach Barash, newly minted Wizard of the Coast team member on the Arena Cube team. His years of Magic and Cube insights proved vital to getting this version of the Arena Cube in shape. If you're a fan of Cube, this is certainly one to check out, and there are more cubes coming down the line!
And if haven't played Arena Cube yet, give it a try starting August 21! I guarantee you'll like what you see!
Arena Cube Card Lists
The following lists contain all cards in the Arena Cube broken down by color.
-
White
-
A–L
Adanto Vanguard
Adeline, Resplendent Cathar
Ao, the Dawn Sky
Approach of the Second Sun
Archangel Avacyn
Archangel Elspeth
Benalish Knight-Counselor
Blade Splicer
Blessed Alliance
Captain Eberhart
Charming Prince
Clarion Spirit
Collective Effort
Dauntless Bodyguard
Day of Judgment
Elesh Norn
Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines
Elite Spellbinder
Elspeth Conquers Death
Emeria's Call
Ephemerate
Esper Sentinel
Fateful Absence
Felidar Retreat
Giver of Runes
Heliod, Sun-Crowned
History of Benalia
In the Trenches
Intrepid Adversary
Invasion of Gobakhan
Kenrith, the Returned King
Legion's Landing
Lingering Souls
Lion Sash
Loran of the Third Path
Luminarch Aspirant
Lyra Dawnbringer
M–Z
Mana Tithe
March of Otherworldly Light
Maul of the Skyclaves
Mikaeus, the Lunarch
Monastery Mentor
Myrel, Shield of Argive
Ossification
Portable Hole
Rabble Rousing
Ranger of Eos
Realm-Cloaked Giant
Restoration Angel
Seal Away
Selfless Savior
Selfless Spirit
Serra Paragon
Settle the Wreckage
Sigardian Evangel
Skyclave Apparition
Soldier of the Pantheon
Spirited Companion
Steel Seraph
Sun Titan
Sune's Intervention
Swords to Plowshares
Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
Thalia, Heretic Cathar
The Birth of Meletis
The Eternal Wanderer
The Restoration of Eiganjo
The Wandering Emperor
Thraben Inspector
Touch the Spirit Realm
Usher of the Fallen
Valorous Stance
Wedding Announcement
Welcoming Vampire
Wrath of God
-
Blue
-
A–M
Absorb Energy
Aether Channeler
Agent of Raffine
Agent of Treachery
Alrund, God of the Cosmos
Baral, Chief of Compliance
Baral's Expertise
Blink of an Eye
Blue Sun's Twilight
Brainstorm
Brazen Borrower
Censor
Champion of Wits
Chart a Course
Chrome Host Seedshark
Commit // Memory
Consider
Counterspell
Cyclonic Rift
Disallow
Disdainful Stroke
Dismiss
Exclude
Faerie Mastermind
Frost Titan
Futurist Spellthief
God-Eternal Kefnet
Hard Evidence
Haughty Djinn
Impulse
Jacob Hauken, Inspector
Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant
Kindred Denial
Ledger Shredder
Make Disappear
Malevolent Hermit
Memory Deluge
Midnight Clock
Mulldrifter
Multiple Choice
Mythos of Illuna
N–Z
Narset, Parter of Veils
Negate
Neutralize
Nightclub Bouncer
Opt
Oracle of the Alpha
Pact of Negation
Phyrexian Metamorph
Pteramander
Repeal
Saiba Syphoner
Search for Azcanta
See Double
Shark Typhoon
Siren Stormtamer
Skystrike Officer
Snapcaster Mage
Spectral Sailor
Spell Pierce
Sublime Epiphany
Supreme Will
Surge Engine
Teferi, Temporal Pilgrim
Thassa's Intervention
The Modern Age
The Reality Chip
Thirst for Discovery
Time Warp
Torrential Gearhulk
Vendilion Clique
Vesuvan Mist
Voracious Greatshark
Warzone Duplicator
-
Black
-
A–L
Archpriest of Shadows
Ayara's Oathsworn
Bastion of Remembrance
Black Sun's Twilight
Blade of the Oni
Bloodchief's Thirst
Breach the Multiverse
Collective Brutality
Cryptbreaker
Cult Conscript
Cut Down
Deadly Dispute
Drown in Ichor
Evolved Sleeper
Extinction Event
Fatal Push
Forgefire Automaton
Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor
Gix's Command
Go for the Throat
Gonti, Lord of Luxury
Grave Titan
Gray Merchant of Asphodel
Gutterbones
Heartless Act
Infernal Grasp
Inquisition of Kozilek
Invasion of Fiora
Invasion of Innistrad
Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia
Junji, the Midnight Sky
Languish
Life of Toshiro Umezawa
Liliana of the Veil
Liliana, Dreadhorde General
Liliana, the Last Hope
Lolth, Spider Queen
Lonely End
M–Z
Massacre Wurm
Mind Spike
Misery's Shadow
Morbid Opportunist
Murderous Rider
Noxious Gearhulk
Nullpriest of Oblivion
Ophiomancer
Phyrexian Arena
Phyrexian Fleshgorger
Pile On
Priest of Forgotten Gods
Rankle, Master of Pranks
Rotting Regisaur
Scrapheap Scrounger
Sedgemoor Witch
Shambling Ghast
Sheoldred
Sheoldred, the Apocalypse
Sheoldred's Edict
Sorin the Mirthless
Soul Servitude
Soul Transfer
Swarm Saboteur
Tenacious Underdog
The Cruelty of Gix
The Meathook Massacre
Thoughtseize
Toxrill, the Corrosive
Undercity Plunder
Urborg Scavengers
Vraan, Executioner Thane
Vraska's Contempt
Woe Strider
Yawgmoth, Thran Physician
-
Red
-
A–L
Abbot of Keral Keep
Abrade
Atsushi, the Blazing Sky
Big Score
Bloodthirsty Adversary
Bonecrusher Giant
Brotherhood's End
Burn Down the House
Captivating Crew
Chandra, Acolyte of Flame
Chandra, Awakened Inferno
Chandra, Torch of Defiance
Collective Defiance
Devil's Play
Dragon's Rage Channeler
Dragonmaster Outcast
Electrostatic Blast
Embercleave
Experimental Frenzy
Fable of the Mirror-Breaker
Faithless Looting
Fanatical Firebrand
Fight with Fire
Flames of the Firebrand
Glorybringer
Goldspan Dragon
Grim Lavamancer
Hellrider
Inferno Titan
Invasion of Mercadia
Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin
Kumano Faces Kakkazan
Legion Warboss
Light Up the Stage
Lightning Bolt
Lightning Strike
M–Z
Magda, Brazen Outlaw
Magmatic Channeler
Mephit's Enthusiasm
Mishra's Command
Molten Impact
Monastery Swiftspear
Nahiri's Warcrafting
Obliterating Bolt
Phoenix of Ash
Pillar of Flame
Play with Fire
Professional Face-Breaker
Purphoros's Intervention
Rabbit Battery
Radha's Firebrand
Rampaging Raptor
Rekindling Phoenix
Robber of the Rich
Roil Eruption
Searing Blood
Seasoned Pyromancer
Shatterskull Smashing
Shivan Devastator
Siege-Gang Commander
Spikefield Hazard
Stoke the Flames
Strangle
Terror of the Peaks
The Elder Dragon War
Toralf's Disciple
Town-Razer Tyrant
Unholy Heat
Urabrask's Forge
Vindictive Flamestoker
Volcanic Spite
Young Pyromancer
Zealous Conscripts
-
Green
-
A–O
Armored Scrapgorger
Augur of Autumn
Avacyn's Pilgrim
Briarbridge Tracker
Bushwhack
Conduit of Worlds
Courser of Kruphix
Craterhoof Behemoth
Cultivate
Deeproot Wayfinder
Duskwatch Recruiter
Elvish Mystic
Elvish Reclaimer
Esika, God of the Tree
Esika's Chariot
Explore
Fauna Shaman
Forceful Cultivator
Foundry Groundbreaker
Garruk Relentless
Gilded Goose
Incubation Druid
Inscription of Abundance
Ishkanah, Grafwidow
Jugan Defends the Temple
Kogla, the Titan Ape
Llanowar Elves
Llanowar Visionary
Lotus Cobra
Lovestruck Beast
Mayor of Avabruck
Menagerie Curator
Nantuko Slicer
Nightpack Ambusher
Nissa, Ascended Animist
Nissa, Who Shakes the World
Once Upon a Time
Oracle of Mul Daya
Ozolith, the Shattered Spire
P–Z
Paradise Druid
Pelt Collector
Primal Command
Primal Might
Primeval Titan
Quirion Beastcaller
Ramunap Excavator
Reclamation Sage
Rishkar, Peema Renegade
Scavenging Ooze
Settle the Wilds
Simian Simulacrum
Storm the Festival
Sylvan Smite
Tarmogoyf
Tear Asunder
The Great Henge
Thragtusk
Timeless Witness
Tireless Tracker
Titan of Industry
Titania's Command
Toski, Bearer of Secrets
Tranquil Frillback
Ulvenwald Oddity
Verdurous Gearhulk
Vivien Reid
Voracious Hydra
Vorinclex
Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider
Werewolf Pack Leader
Wildborn Preserver
Wolfwillow Haven
Workshop Warchief
You Line Up the Shot
-
Multicolor
-
A–K
Anguished Unmaking
Atraxa, Grand Unifier
Ayara, Widow of the Realm
Bloodbraid Elf
Bloodtithe Harvester
Crucias, Titan of the Waves
Cut // Ribbons
Deathrite Shaman
Dromoka's Command
Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim
Electrolyze
Etali, Primal Conqueror
Expressive Iteration
Falkenrath Aristocrat
Fiend Artisan
Glissa Sunslayer
Grim Flayer
Growth Spiral
Gyruda, Doom of Depths
Halana and Alena, Partners
Hostage Taker
Huntmaster of the Fells
Hydroid Krasis
Invasion of New Phyrexia
Jegantha, the Wellspring
Judith, the Scourge Diva
Kaito Shizuki
Kaito, Dancing Shadow
Kaya the Inexorable
Keruga, the Macrosage
Khenra Spellspear
Kiora, Behemoth Beckoner
Knight of the Reliquary
Kogla and Yidaro
Kolaghan's Command
Koma, Cosmos Serpent
L–Z
Lorehold Command
Lurrus of the Dream-Den
Lutri, the Spellchaser
Maelstrom Pulse
Magma Opus
Migloz, Maze Crusher
Mirari's Wake
Nahiri, the Harbinger
Nicol Bolas, God-Pharaoh
Plargg, Dean of Chaos
Priest of Fell Rites
Prismari Command
Radha, Heart of Keld
Reflector Mage
Rip Apart
Rona, Herald of Invasion
Showdown of the Skalds
Siege Rhino
Spell Queller
Sphinx's Revelation
Tatyova, Benthic Druid
Teferi, Hero of Dominaria
The Gitrog Monster
The Kami War
The Scarab God
Thief of Sanity
Third Path Iconoclast
Ulder Ravengard, Marshal
Unburial Rites
Uro, Titan of Nature's Wrath
Valki, God of Lies
Voice of Resurgence
Vraska, Golgari Queen
Yorion, Sky Nomad
Zurgo and Ojutai
-
Colorless
-
A–Z
Bomat Courier
Cityscape Leveler
Coldsteel Heart
Cultivator's Caravan
Eater of Virtue
Emrakul, the Promised End
Golos, Tireless Pilgrim
Guardian Idol
Hangarback Walker
Hedron Archive
Invasion of Ravnica
Karn, Scion of Urza
Key to the Archive
Mazemind Tome
Mind Stone
Mishra's Bauble
Ornithopter of Paradise
Palladium Myr
Phyrexian Revoker
Precursor Golem
Reckoner Bankbuster
Retrofitter Foundry
Skysovereign, Consul Flagship
Solemn Simulacrum
Stonecoil Serpent
Sword of Fire and Ice
Sword of Forge and Frontier
The Immortal Sun
Treasure Map
Ugin, the Ineffable
Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger
Worn Powerstone
Wurmcoil Engine
-
Land
-
A–I
Blackcleave Cliffs
Blood Crypt
Blooming Marsh
Boseiju, Who Endures
Botanical Sanctum
Breeding Pool
Canyon Slough
Cave of the Frost Dragon
Clifftop Retreat
Concealed Courtyard
Copperline Gorge
Crawling Barrens
Darkslick Shores
Den of the Bugbear
Dragonskull Summit
Drowned Catacomb
Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire
Fabled Passage
Fetid Pools
Field of Ruin
Field of the Dead
Fiery Islet
Forsaken Crossroads
Glacial Fortress
Godless Shrine
Hall of Storm Giants
Hallowed Fountain
Hinterland Harbor
Hive of the Eye Tyrant
Indatha Triome
Inspiring Vantage
Irrigated Farmland
Isolated Chapel
J–Z
Jetmir's Garden
Ketria Triome
Lair of the Hydra
Mutavault
Nurturing Peatland
Otawara, Soaring City
Overgrown Tomb
Raffine's Tower
Raugrin Triome
Razorverge Thicket
Rootbound Crag
Sacred Foundry
Savai Triome
Scattered Groves
Seachrome Coast
Sheltered Thicket
Silent Clearing
Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance
Spara's Headquarters
Spirebluff Canal
Steam Vents
Stomping Ground
Sulfur Falls
Sunbaked Canyon
Sunpetal Grove
Takenuma, Abandoned Mire
Temple Garden
Waterlogged Grove
Watery Grave
Woodland Cemetery
Xander's Lounge
Zagoth Triome
Ziatora's Proving Ground