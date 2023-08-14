The Arena Cube Draft, August 21–September 5 MTG Arena Aug 14, 2023 David McDarby

Welcome to Arena Cube! Cube is like a regular draft, except the cards are selected from across Magic, and in this case from across MTG Arena. Arena Cube gives you a chance to draft some of the most powerful cards in MTG Arena! Though the power level of this cube is the highest we currently have to offer, there are a few well-known cards not included, because they are just too powerful—even for Arena Cube!

Arena Cube Event Details

Event Open : August 21, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)

: August 21, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) Signup Close : September 5, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)

: September 5, 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC) Entry : 4,000 gold or 600 gems

: 4,000 gold or 600 gems Format : Arena Cube Phantom Player Draft

: Arena Cube Phantom Player Draft Structure : Best-of-One : Seven wins or three losses Best-of-Three : Three matches

: Rewards: Historic individual card rewards (ICRs) not in Standard

Arena Cube Best-of-One Wins Gold Individual Card Rewards (ICRs) 7 Wins 6,000 gold At least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs 6 Wins 5,000 gold At least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs 5 Wins 4,000 gold At least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs 4 Wins 3,000 gold At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs 3 Wins 2,000 gold At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs 2 Wins 1,000 gold At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs 1 Win 500 gold At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs 0 Wins – At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs Arena Cube Best-of-Three Wins Gold Individual Card Rewards (ICRs) 3 Wins 6,000 gold At least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs 2 Wins 4,000 gold At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs 1 Wins – At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs 0 Wins – At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs

A Look at MTG Arena's Different Cubes

The three main cubes on MTG Arena all loosely match up with our three main psychographic player profiles.

Tinkerer's Cube – Timmy and Tammy

Timmy/Tammy, the Power Gamer

Tinkerer's Cube asks you to build a synergistic machine and express yourself, your drafting skills, and your deck building prowess.

Tinkerer's Cube Example Cards

Chromatic Cube – Johnny and Jenny

Johnny/Jenny, the Combo Player

Chromatic Cube asks you to play cards with lots of colors, lots of mana, and experience thrilling turns of wacky action.

Chromatic Cube Example Cards

The Main Event: Arena Cube – Spike

Spike, the Tournament Grinder

Arena Cube asks you to play with the strongest cards around and prove that you can handle the power and to demonstrate your amazing abilities.

Example Cards in This Arena Cube

While there are some synergies and some multicolor cards in this environment, you'll want to focus on a tight mana curve, playing three or fewer colors and a healthy number of attackers and blockers—all in the name of earning those precious wins as you go head-to-head with some of the strongest Limited decks (and players) in all MTG Arena!

For this iteration (and hopefully future ones), I welcomed the excellent aid of Zach Barash, newly minted Wizard of the Coast team member on the Arena Cube team. His years of Magic and Cube insights proved vital to getting this version of the Arena Cube in shape. If you're a fan of Cube, this is certainly one to check out, and there are more cubes coming down the line!

And if haven't played Arena Cube yet, give it a try starting August 21! I guarantee you'll like what you see!

Arena Cube Card Lists

The following lists contain all cards in the Arena Cube broken down by color.

