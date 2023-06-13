WELCOME TO MAGIC: THE GATHERING
Magic is a collectible trading card game of fun-filled, strategic games to play with friends old and new. Welcoming worldbuilders, narrative lovers, and gameplay enthusiasts alike, Magic has something for everyone and countless ways to play. Whether you're sitting at the kitchen table, playing online, or battling in a high-stakes competition, there's a place for you in the world of Magic: The Gathering.
1. FIND FRIENDS & COMMUNITY Gathering together is half the fun! Bring along your crew or meet up with some new faces!
2. DISCOVER NEW WORLDS A Multiverse of adventures awaits you, filled with powerful, unforgettable characters and spells to explore.
3. LEVEL UP YOUR STRATEGY Test your abilities to think fast and have fun on a battlefield of possibilities! Try new strategies with creative deckbuilding or push your skills to go for the win.
Friday Night Magic
The heart and soul of your local Magic community.
Open to all players and running in thousands of stores across the globe each Friday night, "FNM" is a chance to catch up with your friends, make new ones and of course, play some Magic!
Your store's schedule is just a click away.
Find when your store is running their event.