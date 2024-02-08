Skip to main content
标准赛对决

万智牌 | 漫威的蜘蛛侠

September 26–November 13

什么是标准赛对决？

每周带上你最好的标准赛套牌去本地游戏店，迎接挑战，赢得荣誉和精美奖品！

Earn Commander Promo Cards

You can earn a special Commander Play promo card by participating in qualiflying Commander events at your local game store. These are available while supplies last!

MAGIC: THE GATHERING

COMPANION APP

程序面世。匹配对手。开始游戏。

Frequently Asked Questions

You can use any legal Commander deck at these events. For more information on the Commander format, check out the format page.

While you're free to bring your own teammate for Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights, your local game store can also pair you with another participant.

If you don't have a deck, you can purchase any number of preconstructed Commander decks from your local game store. These decks feature new-to-Magic cards themed around their respective set, making them a great option for anyone new to the Commander format.