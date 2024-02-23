Skip to main content
Magic: The Gathering – Assassin’s Creed®

Magic: The Gathering – Assassin’s Creed®产品阵容

聚珍补充包

刺客大师全套装备尽在其中，满是稀有牌、闪亮的闪牌和专属特殊处理牌。每包内含2张蚀刻闪牌！

无疆补充包

这些7张牌的补充包提供了独特的打开体验，每包内含一张无边框牌和一张闪亮的闪牌。精彩的过去等你来探索！

套装

用满是Assassin’s Creed主题牌张和配件的套装跃入历史深处，内含9包无疆补充包、1张特殊的新插画赠卡、40张地牌以及更多内容。

入门套组

刺客训练在此起步。用2副Assassin’s Creed主题套牌进行第一盘万智牌游戏，参考内附的指南学习其中窍门。

©2024 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

建立你的兄弟会

Animus开启了新的目的地：万智牌。跃入备受喜欢的新赛制，探索战场上的武器、角色和取自现实世界的地点。若要深入探索过往的秘密，唯有追随历代刺客的足迹，在此过程中能领悟：迅捷如风，精准利落，不留踪迹。

Serialized Leonardo da Vinci cards are localized in Italian only and are available in Magic: The Gathering – Assassin’s Creed Collector Boosters of any language. Non-serialized Magic: The Gathering – Assassin’s Creed cards are mechanically identical to serialized variants. See product packaging for details. Images are digital renderings, not actual cards. Foil effect simulated.

