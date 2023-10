集齐十三位博士的限量编号TARDIS特色牌框牌!这些拥有独立编号的牌张上绘有你最喜欢的时间领主,仅可从聚珍补充包中开出。

Serialized Doctor cards are localized in English only and are available in Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Collector Boosters of any language. Non-serialized Doctor cards are mechanically identical to their Serialized versions. See product packaging for details. Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.