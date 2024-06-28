暮悲邸：鬼屋驚魂
生命就是你的入场券
走进Duskmourn……就怕你不敢。营造恐怖场景，让对手最害怕的东西都化为现实，阴影也成了致命威胁。
上市日期：9月27日
惊险恐怖
在这个覆盖整个时空的大宅里，邪恶显化成梦魇和花斑鬼，将锐器人逼至疯狂，让玩具和阴影变得致命。来和我们一起玩——就怕你不敢！
Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.
DUSKMOURN: HOUSE OF HORROR产品阵容
售前组合
9月20日起就可以参加售前赛，率先体验最可怕的牌。
8月26日至30日
8月31日
9月1日至13日
牌张预览：Duskmourn的十三天
9月20日至27日
9月27日
10月4日至10日
10月12日至1月4日
10月18日
10月25日至31日
11月1日至3日
11月1日至7日
公告
Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander Decklists
Four new Commander decks will haunt store shelves when Duskmourn: House of Horror releases September 27, 2024! Check out all the details and decklists here once they're previewed.
Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander Decklists
Kendall Pepple
Feature
Planeswalker's Guide to Duskmourn
A chill rolls down your spine: you've entered Duskmourn, a plane of fearsome horrors and rugged survivors.
Planeswalker's Guide to Duskmourn
Emily Teng
公告
First Look at Duskmourn: House of Horror
Prepare yourself for Duskmourn: Magic's take on a modern horror plane, combining creepy aesthetics with the epic worlds that players know and love.
First Look at Duskmourn: House of Horror
Jubilee Finnegan
公告
Evolving Archenemy
Archenemy is back in Duskmourn Commander! What's different this time around? Gavin fills you in!
Evolving Archenemy
Gavin Verhey