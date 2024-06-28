暮悲邸：鬼屋驚魂
生命就是你的入场券
走进Duskmourn……就怕你不敢。营造恐怖场景，让对手最害怕的东西都化为现实，阴影也成了致命威胁。
上市日期：9月27日
DUSKMOURN的13天
Duskmourn: House of Horror | It's a Beautiful Day
It's a beautiful, peaceful day in Ravnica, a sight as uncommon as it is pleasant. What adventures might it have in store?
Duskmourn: House of Horror | Episode 6: Don't Die
Valgavoth offers eternal blessings for his faithful, and eternal torment to those who oppose him. The House consumes all and is all.
Duskmourn: House of Horror | Dead End
The greater sun has been taken, leaving Shevara's plane in an all-encompassing gloom.
Duskmourn: House of Horror | Episode 5: Don't Give In
As the walls of the House shift, so do the allegiances holding the survivors together.
DUSKMOURN: HOUSE OF HORROR产品阵容
售前组合
9月20日起就可以参加售前赛，率先体验最可怕的牌。
补充包添趣日本特色牌框牌
引入全新补充包添趣系列——日本特色牌框牌。这些特色牌框牌可在聚珍补充包中获得，致敬了日本游戏商店里常见的且广受欢迎的全球知名艺术风格。
惊险恐怖
在这个覆盖整个时空的大宅里，邪恶显化成梦魇和花斑鬼，将锐器人逼至疯狂，让玩具和阴影变得致命。来和我们一起玩——就怕你不敢！
「买一盒」赠卡
强大到令你毛骨悚然：除了「买一盒」赠卡外，购买一整盒Duskmourn: House of Horror常规或聚珍补充包的牌手还能获得一包Duskmourn: House of Horror聚珍补充包，赠完即止。