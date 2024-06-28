Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

暮悲邸：鬼屋驚魂

预定

就在你的本地牌店 亚马逊

选择零售商

BEST BUY
你即将离开由威世智运营的网站。

威世智不对非威世智运营的外链网站中的内容负责。请注意，这些网站的隐私政策和安全措施可能和威世智的标准不同。

是，继续

生命就是你的入场券

走进Duskmourn……就怕你不敢。营造恐怖场景，让对手最害怕的东西都化为现实，阴影也成了致命威胁。

上市日期：9月27日

DUSKMOURN的13天

DUSKMOURN的13天

每个转角各藏着什么未知恐怖？全新牌张揭晓，惊悚惊喜连连。请密切关注9月1日至9月13日周五的动态。每个转角各藏着什么未知恐怖？全新牌张揭晓，惊悚惊喜连连。请密切关注9月1日至9月13日周五的动态。
查看更多牌张
万智牌故事

Duskmourn: House of Horror | It's a Beautiful Day

It's a beautiful, peaceful day in Ravnica, a sight as uncommon as it is pleasant. What adventures might it have in store?

Mira Grant
Duskmourn: House of Horror | It's a Beautiful Day
万智牌故事

Duskmourn: House of Horror | Episode 6: Don't Die

Valgavoth offers eternal blessings for his faithful, and eternal torment to those who oppose him. The House consumes all and is all.

Mira Grant
Duskmourn: House of Horror | Episode 6: Don't Die
万智牌故事

Duskmourn: House of Horror | Dead End

The greater sun has been taken, leaving Shevara's plane in an all-encompassing gloom.

Mira Grant
Duskmourn: House of Horror | Dead End
万智牌故事

Duskmourn: House of Horror | Episode 5: Don't Give In

As the walls of the House shift, so do the allegiances holding the survivors together.

Mira Grant
Duskmourn: House of Horror | Episode 5: Don't Give In

DUSKMOURN: HOUSE OF HORROR产品阵容

常规补充包

和好友轮抽，让你的套牌更可怕，还能获得补充包添趣牌！寻找10张新的特别登场牌！

店家搜寻器 AMAZON

聚珍补充包

用无边框、二次曝光、超自然边框处理、全图宅邸地和镜中怪物牌吓唬你的对手。你甚至有可能得到首次出现的日本特色牌框。

店家搜寻器 AMAZON

指挥官套牌

这些100张牌的套牌会利用2张新的无边框闪牌和8张新的指挥官牌让对手心生畏惧。此外，魔王元素的加入能让恐怖感更上一层楼。

店家搜寻器 AMAZON

套装

恐怖的牌和鬼祟的游戏附件，包含九包常规补充包、30张地（十张是全图）和一个特殊的Spindown。

店家搜寻器 AMAZON

梦魇套装

使用常规和聚珍补充包、传统闪全图宅邸地、简介海报、一个大型夜光Spindown和一包梦魇补充包，调到恐怖频道。

店家搜寻器 AMAZON

售前组合

9月20日起就可以参加售前赛，率先体验最可怕的牌。

店家搜寻器

补充包添趣日本特色牌框牌

引入全新补充包添趣系列——日本特色牌框牌。这些特色牌框牌可在聚珍补充包中获得，致敬了日本游戏商店里常见的且广受欢迎的全球知名艺术风格。

补充包添趣日本特色牌框牌
双重曝光牌
魔王牌

惊险恐怖

在这个覆盖整个时空的大宅里，邪恶显化成梦魇和花斑鬼，将锐器人逼至疯狂，让玩具和阴影变得致命。来和我们一起玩——就怕你不敢！

查看更多牌张

Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.

「买一盒」赠卡

强大到令你毛骨悚然：除了「买一盒」赠卡外，购买一整盒Duskmourn: House of Horror常规或聚珍补充包的牌手还能获得一包Duskmourn: House of Horror聚珍补充包，赠完即止。

8月19日至31日
Duskmourn故事
8月31日
在PAX West首次登场
9月1日至13日
牌张预览：Duskmourn的十三天
9月20日至27日
售前赛赛事
9月27日
Duskmourn上市
10月4日至10日
指挥官欢庆会1
10月12日至1月4日
年末店家冠军赛
10月18日
梦魇套装上市
10月25日至31日
WPN万圣节赛事
11月1日至3日
体验日
11月1日至7日
指挥官欢庆会2

了解DUSKMOURN: HOUSE OF HORROR的最近更新

来和我们一起玩……就怕你不敢！立即注册即可在收件箱里直接收到有关合作、赛事和发布的最新讯息。

icon-caret-down
我们使用必要的cookie来确保网站正常运行并收集匿名会话数据。您可以通过浏览器设置禁用必要的cookie。我们还使用可选的cookie以个人化推荐内容和广告，以及提供社交媒体功能并分析网站流量。 单击“好，我同意”代表您同意使用可选的cookie。 （了解更多有关Cookie的信息