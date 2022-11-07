Skip to main content
万智牌故事

故事存档
The Brothers' War

Journey back to The Brothers’ War, a brutal clash of mechanical armies that scarred the landscape of Magic forever. With the present in jeopardy, hope for the multiverse must come from the past. It's time to remake history.

第一集：末日

世界末日。大雪飘落于潘瑞冈。农作欠收。亡者横行。旧作重现。塔尔教徒降临。

The Brothers' War | Episode 2: The Beginning

The siege of Penregon. The last queen of Argive. The green west. The ice age. Caravans. The last Warlord of Kroog.

The Brothers' War | Episode 3: Sword One

The orniary. Cadet Sanwell. Sword One. Celebration days. The Dragon. The gods of Yotia. The war begins. Not yet.

The Brothers' War | Episode 4: The Ink of Empires

Ten miles from Tomakul. Trench rats. Replacements. The night splits open. Over the top. Inkblots. Scavengers. Eleven miles from Tomakul.

The Brothers' War | Episode 5: As Cruel, As Necessary

Knock twice. History is unreliable. Don't open the door. Hell. Your pedagogy needs work. Not a time to panic.

The Brothers' War | Chapter 1: Stronghold

After the Gatewatch and their allies stop Sheoldred's invasion of Dominaria, Teferi leads a small contingent of Planeswalkers to Urza's Tower, where they regroup and take stock of the damage done.

The Brothers' War | Chapter 2: Antiquities

Saheeli attempts to crack the puzzle of time travel, while Kaya seeks to solve the mystery of why the brilliant artificer's efforts keep getting foiled.

The Brothers' War | Chapter 3: Nemesis

Tezzeret descends into the heart of New Phyrexia, where he'll face one more test before he receives his long-awaited reward.

The Brothers' War | Chapter 4: The Dark

Elspeth, to defend her allies, faces off against the nightmares of her past.

The Brothers' War | Chapter 5: Exodus

Nissa and Chandra reunite on Dominaria. The Phyrexian attack continues, the Gatewatch fights to hold their ground, and old friends arrive.

精选鹏洛客和时空

克撒
多明纳里亚

The Brothers' War
Dominaria United
Pride Across The Multiverse
Streets of New Capenna
Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Kaladesh
依夏兰
依尼翠
塞洛斯
多明纳里亚
山德拉
