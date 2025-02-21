Magic: the Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

Skip to main content
Dobre o campo de batalha com os cards de Magic da coleção Avatar: The Last Airbender! Domine os elementos e junte-se aos seus personagens favoritos em novas aventuras, ilustrações icônicas e um confronto elemental nunca antes visto.

Data de lançamento: 21 de novembro

©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Nickelodeon, Avatar: The Last Airbender and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.