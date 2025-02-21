Magic: the Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender
Água. Terra. Fogo. Ar... Magic.
Dobre o campo de batalha com os cards de Magic da coleção Avatar: The Last Airbender! Domine os elementos e junte-se aos seus personagens favoritos em novas aventuras, ilustrações icônicas e um confronto elemental nunca antes visto.
Data de lançamento: 21 de novembro
©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Nickelodeon, Avatar: The Last Airbender and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.