Looking for a trove of cosmetics and cards fit of a dragon's hoard? Then you've come to the right place! The Tarkir: Dragonstorm Set Mastery and the set's Mastery Pass offer a bevy of rewards to help you power up your Tarkir: Dragonstorm collection. You'll earn experience by playing games with friends, competing in events, and more! As you earn experience, you'll be rewarded with packs and Mastery Orbs, which can be spent on special Tarkir: Dragonstorm-themed rewards.

Upgrade to the Mastery Pass to unlock the Mastery Pass Rewards track for even more prizes, including event tokens, card rewards, sleeves, card styles, gold, and gems!

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Set Mastery

27 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs

packs 5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Mastery Emporium)

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Mastery Pass

Avatars

Sarkhan avatar

Cards and Packs

20 Packs

4 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs

packs 4 Aetherdrift packs

packs 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs

packs 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs

packs 4 Bloomburrow packs

packs 10 Tarkir: Dragonstorm mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs) Level 71+: 1x uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Mardu Warrior sleeve

Narset exquisite sleeve

Card Styles

30 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Mastery Emporium)

Mastery Emporium) 15 Common card styles

10 Uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1 Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier or Traditional Draft entry)

Gold and Gems

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

Companions

4 Clan Statuette companions

How Many Levels Are in the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Set Mastery?

The Tarkir: Dragonstorm Set Mastery goes up to Level 70. All players receive rewards through Level 54, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 70 and beyond!

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Mastery Emporium

Players can spend their Tarkir: Dragonstorm Mastery Orbs on offers in the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Mastery Emporium:

Card Styles

Each card style available for one (1) Mastery Orb.

5 Common card styles

5 Uncommon card styles

10 Rare card styles

5 Mythic rare card styles

Card Sleeves

Each sleeve available for two (2) Mastery Orbs