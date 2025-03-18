Tarkir: Dragonstorm Mastery Details
Looking for a trove of cosmetics and cards fit of a dragon's hoard? Then you've come to the right place! The Tarkir: Dragonstorm Set Mastery and the set's Mastery Pass offer a bevy of rewards to help you power up your Tarkir: Dragonstorm collection. You'll earn experience by playing games with friends, competing in events, and more! As you earn experience, you'll be rewarded with packs and Mastery Orbs, which can be spent on special Tarkir: Dragonstorm-themed rewards.
Upgrade to the Mastery Pass to unlock the Mastery Pass Rewards track for even more prizes, including event tokens, card rewards, sleeves, card styles, gold, and gems!
Visit the Reward Distribution and Drop Rate Information article for complete details on Set Mastery and more.
Tarkir: Dragonstorm Set Mastery
- 27 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs
- 5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Mastery Emporium)
Tarkir: Dragonstorm Mastery Pass
Avatars
- Sarkhan avatar
Cards and Packs
- 20 Packs
- 4 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs
- 4 Aetherdrift packs
- 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs
- 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs
- 4 Bloomburrow packs
- 10 Tarkir: Dragonstorm mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 71+: 1x uncommon ICR
Card Sleeves
- Mardu Warrior sleeve
- Narset exquisite sleeve
Card Styles
- 30 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Mastery Emporium)
- 15 Common card styles
- 10 Uncommon card styles
Event Tokens
- 1 Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier or Traditional Draft entry)
Gold and Gems
- 4,000 Gold
- 1,200 Gems
Companions
- 4 Clan Statuette companions
How Many Levels Are in the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Set Mastery?
The Tarkir: Dragonstorm Set Mastery goes up to Level 70. All players receive rewards through Level 54, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 70 and beyond!
Tarkir: Dragonstorm Mastery Emporium
Players can spend their Tarkir: Dragonstorm Mastery Orbs on offers in the Tarkir: Dragonstorm Mastery Emporium:
Card Styles
Each card style available for one (1) Mastery Orb.
- 5 Common card styles
- 5 Uncommon card styles
- 10 Rare card styles
- 5 Mythic rare card styles
Card Sleeves
Each sleeve available for two (2) Mastery Orbs
- 5 Tarkir: Dragonstorm sleeves