Head to your local WPN member game store a week before a set release to play! This is your first chance to see the brand-new cards alongside the buzzing excitement of friends, new and old. Crack open some packs, build a deck, or try out new mechanics with this friendly casual tournament!
We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)