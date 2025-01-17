Skip to main content
Chicago 2025

It's no mystery: Festival in a Box is packed with everything Magic players love.

Available at MagicSecretLair.com
Starting February 3, 2025
at 9:00 AM PT

Experience Mystery Booster 2 at Home

Mystery Booster 2 has everything Magic fans adore, from whacky frames to iconic staples.

Uncover the Mystery

Animar & Friends

Hydras, Elementals, and the Phyrexian Invasion Tree join forces in this epic Secret Lair drop featuring art by Jack Teagle.



See into the Future

Finding yourself pondering where to get some new promos? Festival in a Box: Chicago 2025 has you covered.



Frequently Asked Questions

Festival in a Box is a package of pure Magic goodness. With brand-new promos and the ever-enigmatic Mystery Booster 2, it's like an entire Magic convention in a box. Each box contains a Mystery Booster 2 booster box, a brand-new Secret Lair drop, and a pack of brand-new promo cards.

Mystery Booster 2 is a collection of cards from Magic's past, along with some special goodies to heighten the draft experience. You'll find Future Sight frame cards, white-bordered cards, iconic staples from across Magic, and even some playtest cards that you won't find anywhere else.

Explore the mystery in the Mystery Booster 2 Card Image Gallery.

We plan to release a Festival in a Box with each MagicCon in 2025—Chicago, Las Vegas, and Atlanta—each with its own theming. There will be a different Secret Lair drop in each release, along along with a new suite of promo cards. Mystery Booster 2 stays the same. It's already wild enough.

Nope! A box of Mystery Booster 2 is the same, no matter where it comes from. All that changes from one Festival in a Box release to another is the Secret Lair drop and the promo cards.

Uncover the mystery from the comfort of your own home or huddled in a convention hall! Festival in a Box will be available at MagicSecretLair.com, with a limited quantity also available at associated MagicCons.