Release Date: March 6, 2026

TAP INTO TURTLE POWER

Your favorite lean mean green ninja team is out of the sewers and in Magic: The Gathering. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles flip onto Magic cards and use turtle power and toughness to protect the streets from Shredder and the mutants making mischief.

CO-OP EXPERIENCE

TEAM UP WITH THE TURTLES


Magic players of all skill levels team up with the TMNT to fight bad guys in this exciting new co-operative strategy format for up to four players!  Equip awesome ninja gear, play with your favorite of the four pre-built 60-card hero decks, then crack open the four included Play Boosters for even more ways to get the drop on the pre-built enemies deck featuring Shredder and his cronies!



Product Lineup

Play Boosters

The best way to open radical cards and explore TMNT with your friends, balanced for Standard play.

Collector Boosters

Get the best of what TMNT has to offer in packs filled with the raddest pulls. Get a shot at Borderless Source Material Cards and Headliner Kevin Eastman cards.

Turtle Team-Up

When the evil Shredder attacks, Turtles fight back! Up to four players work together to defeat the baddies in this new Magic format that plays straight out of the box!

Commander Deck

You’ll love being a turtle! Shell out the fun with all your favorite turtles in one Commander deck.

Draft Night

Pull everything you need for a Pick-Two Draft night right out of the box! Play your favorite version of the turtles with your favorite IRL friends!

Pizza Bundle

Grab a slice of fun topped with pizza-themed cards​, an oversized Spin Down, and a Collector booster for extra spice! Start your collection off piping hot!

Bundle

Build a deck with packs, a promo, spin down and more; you get a bundle of turtle power in every box!

Prerelease Pack

Start the ninja action early at an event near you. Play the TMNT set before release day sneaks up on you.

© 2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Nickelodeon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.