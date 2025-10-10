Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Release Date: March 6, 2026
TAP INTO TURTLE POWER
Your favorite lean mean green ninja team is out of the sewers and in Magic: The Gathering. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles flip onto Magic cards and use turtle power and toughness to protect the streets from Shredder and the mutants making mischief.
Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.
TEAM UP WITH THE TURTLES
Magic players of all skill levels team up with the TMNT to fight bad guys in this exciting new co-operative strategy format for up to four players! Equip awesome ninja gear, play with your favorite of the four pre-built 60-card hero decks, then crack open the four included Play Boosters for even more ways to get the drop on the pre-built enemies deck featuring Shredder and his cronies!
Product Lineup
Play Boosters
The best way to open radical cards and explore TMNT with your friends, balanced for Standard play.
Collector Boosters
Get the best of what TMNT has to offer in packs filled with the raddest pulls. Get a shot at Borderless Source Material Cards and Headliner Kevin Eastman cards.
Turtle Team-Up
When the evil Shredder attacks, Turtles fight back! Up to four players work together to defeat the baddies in this new Magic format that plays straight out of the box!
Commander Deck
You’ll love being a turtle! Shell out the fun with all your favorite turtles in one Commander deck.
Draft Night
Pull everything you need for a Pick-Two Draft night right out of the box! Play your favorite version of the turtles with your favorite IRL friends!
Pizza Bundle
Grab a slice of fun topped with pizza-themed cards, an oversized Spin Down, and a Collector booster for extra spice! Start your collection off piping hot!
Bundle
Build a deck with packs, a promo, spin down and more; you get a bundle of turtle power in every box!
Prerelease Pack
Start the ninja action early at an event near you. Play the TMNT set before release day sneaks up on you.
