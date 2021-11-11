Skip to main content
Introduction to Magic: The Gathering

Learn the world's greatest trading card game! Whether you play in-person, or online, the mission of Magic: The Gathering remains the same: Have fun while bringing people together.
WELCOME TO MAGIC: THE GATHERING

BRINGING PEOPLE TOGETHER WITH FRIENDSHIP, COMPETITION, AND FUN

At a glance, Magic is a trading card game filled with strategic battles and unique card decks. But Magic has always been bigger than the box. Whether you’re having fun at the kitchen table, or battling in a high-stakes competition, there’s a place for you here.

HOW TO READ A MAGIC CARD

STEP UP TO THE BATTLEFIELD

Scroll horizontally and click + to view more details.

WAYS TO PLAY

PREFER TO LEARN ONLINE?

Download MTG Arena and play the tutorial at home or on-the-go!

Available On
PC MAC Android iOS

PLAY IN-PERSON

Jump into the Magic community and meet friends along the way! Find events near you, and check with your local game store to find upcoming availability.

NEW TO MAGIC: THE GATHERING?

Here's where you can get started! Battle ready, Challenger decks can be played straight out of the box! Bring your friends along for the best way to learn Magic : the MTG Arena Starter Kit!

GAME NIGHT: FREE-FOR-ALL


A game-in-a-box version of Magic perfect for introducing your friends to Magic at your next game night.

