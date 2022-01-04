Skip to main content
Our Games

MTG Arena

Bring the strategy. Bring the action. MTG Arena brings the legendary strategy card game to PC, Mac, Android, and iOS.

Tabletop

Magic is about community. Gather and play your way whether at your local game store, at home with friends, or online with SpellTable.

MAGIC Online

Experience the original digital platform for fans of Legacy, Modern, and other classic Magic formats. Available on PC!

Competitive

Follow the Magic Pro League, compete in digital and tabletop tournaments!

Highlights

VISIT THE PAST, SAVE THE FUTURE

Journey back to Magic's mechanical past with the Urza Play Bundle and Mishra Pack Bundle. Preorder to get card sleeves, card combos, boosters and more!

Pioneer Challenger Decks 2022

Get these four dual-color Pioneer decks, powerful enough to compete right out of the box and ready for your next Friday Night Magic.

Astrology Lands: Virgo

Sun, moon, or rising, it's time for Virgo to represent! Not your sign? Keep an eye out for more zodiac land drops every month!

The Pro Tour Is Back!

We, like you, eagerly awaited the time when tabletop play could return. That time is nearly here. It’s time to return to the Pro Tour.

Latest Products

November 18, 2022

The Brothers' War

To save the future, journey back to The Brothers’ War, a brutal clash of mechanical armies from Magic’s storied past. Fight intense battles of titanic proportions through innovation and adaptation. Reinvent the past. Retake the future.

Learn More
October 7, 2022

Unfinity

Zero Gravity. Infinite Laughs. Punch your ticket to a space carnival too hilarious for this world ...with hilarious mechanics including stickers and attractions!

Learn More
September 9, 2022

Dominaria United

Kick-off Magic's 30th anniversary! Dominaria United returns to the plane that started it all with an immersive, year-long story. Four sets. One enemy. The Phyrexians are here, and the fate of the multiverse is at stake.

Learn More
July 8, 2022

Double Masters 2022

Elevate your play with Double Masters 2022! Build and battle with Magic: The Gathering reprints and collector favorites. Power-packed cards never looked so good!

Learn More
June 10, 2022

Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate

D&D storytelling meets Magic’s most social format in a new crossover multiplayer experience for the ages. Turn every Commander game into an adventure with iconic D&D characters and spells. And create your own powerful character from the ground up with the return of Commander Draft.

Learn More
