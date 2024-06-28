Duskmourn: House of Horror
IT'S YOUR SKIN IN THE GAME
Enter Duskmourn ... if you dare. Set the scene for your opponent's greatest fears to come to life as shadows turn lethal.
Release Date: September 27
CHILLS AND THRILLS
In this plane-enveloping House, evil manifests Nightmares and Glitch Ghosts, sends Razorkin into a frenzy, and turns toys and shadows lethal. Come play with us – if you dare.
Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.
DUSKMOURN: HOUSE OF HORROR PRODUCT LINEUP
Play Boosters
Draft with friends, frighten up your deck, or find some Booster Fun! Look for 10 new Special Guest cards!
Collector Boosters
Horrify your opponents with Borderless, Double Exposure, Paranormal Frame treatments, Full-Art Manor lands, and Mirror Monster cards. You might even discover cards from the first-ever Japan Showcase.
Commander Decks
These 100-card decks will strike fear into your opponent with 2 new Borderless Foil cards and 8 new Commander cards. Plus, the Archenemy add-on takes screams to the next level.
Bundle
Harrowing cards and haunting play accessories, including nine Play Boosters, 30 lands (ten with Full Art), and a special Spindown.
Nightmare Bundle
Tune into the horror channel with Play and Collector Boosters, Traditional Foil Full-Art Manor Lands, insert posters, a glow-in-the-dark oversized Spindown, and a Nightmare Booster.
Prerelease Packs
Attend a Prerelease event starting on September 20 and be among the first to get your hands on the scariest cards you’ve ever seen.
Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander Decklists
Four new Commander decks will haunt store shelves when Duskmourn: House of Horror releases September 27, 2024! Check out all the details and decklists here once they're previewed.
Planeswalker's Guide to Duskmourn
A chill rolls down your spine: you've entered Duskmourn, a plane of fearsome horrors and rugged survivors.
First Look at Duskmourn: House of Horror
Prepare yourself for Duskmourn: Magic's take on a modern horror plane, combining creepy aesthetics with the epic worlds that players know and love.
Evolving Archenemy
Archenemy is back in Duskmourn Commander! What's different this time around? Gavin fills you in!