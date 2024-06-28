Skip to main content
Duskmourn: House of Horror

IT'S YOUR SKIN IN THE GAME

Enter Duskmourn ... if you dare. Set the scene for your opponent's greatest fears to come to life as shadows turn lethal.

Release Date: September 27

CHILLS AND THRILLS

In this plane-enveloping House, evil manifests Nightmares and Glitch Ghosts, sends Razorkin into a frenzy, and turns toys and shadows lethal. Come play with us – if you dare.

DUSKMOURN: HOUSE OF HORROR PRODUCT LINEUP

Play Boosters

Draft with friends, frighten up your deck, or find some Booster Fun! Look for 10 new Special Guest cards!

Store Locator

Collector Boosters

Horrify your opponents with Borderless, Double Exposure, Paranormal Frame treatments, Full-Art Manor lands, and Mirror Monster cards. You might even discover cards from the first-ever Japan Showcase.

Store Locator

Commander Decks

These 100-card decks will strike fear into your opponent with 2 new Borderless Foil cards and 8 new Commander cards. Plus, the Archenemy add-on takes screams to the next level.

Store Locator

Bundle

Harrowing cards and haunting play accessories, including nine Play Boosters, 30 lands (ten with Full Art), and a special Spindown.

Store Locator

Nightmare Bundle

Tune into the horror channel with Play and Collector Boosters, Traditional Foil Full-Art Manor Lands, insert posters, a glow-in-the-dark oversized Spindown, and a Nightmare Booster.

Store Locator

Prerelease Packs

Attend a Prerelease event starting on September 20 and be among the first to get your hands on the scariest cards you’ve ever seen.

Store Locator
Aug 26 - 30
Duskmourn Story
Aug 31
Debut at PAX West
Sept 1 - 13
Previews: 13 Days of Duskmourn
Sept 20 - 27
Prerelease Events
Sept 24
MTG Arena Release
Sept 27
Duskmourn Release
Oct 4 - 10
Commander Party
Oct 12 - Jan 4
End of Year Store Championship
Oct 18
Nightmare Bundle Release
Oct 25 - 31
WPN Halloween Event
Nov 1 - 3
Open House
Nov 1 - 7
Commander Party 2
Announcements

Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander Decklists

Four new Commander decks will haunt store shelves when Duskmourn: House of Horror releases September 27, 2024! Check out all the details and decklists here once they're previewed.

Kendall Pepple
Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander Decklists
Feature

Planeswalker's Guide to Duskmourn

A chill rolls down your spine: you've entered Duskmourn, a plane of fearsome horrors and rugged survivors.

Emily Teng
Planeswalker's Guide to Duskmourn
Announcements

First Look at Duskmourn: House of Horror

Prepare yourself for Duskmourn: Magic's take on a modern horror plane, combining creepy aesthetics with the epic worlds that players know and love.

Jubilee Finnegan
First Look at Duskmourn: House of Horror
Announcements

Evolving Archenemy

Archenemy is back in Duskmourn Commander! What's different this time around? Gavin fills you in!

Gavin Verhey
Evolving Archenemy

