Aminatou has glimpsed your fate, and she sees an upgraded Miracle Worker Commander deck in your future! Maria Bartholdi of Good Luck High Five has been playing with the new Commander decks from Duskmourn: House of Horror. She's lent us her deck-building skills and is showcasing her upgraded version of the Miracle Worker deck over on the Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel.

Maria's upgrades include powerful cards from recent sets like Behold the Multiverse and Brainsurge , alongside classics like Opt and Banishing Stroke . 1 Opt 1 Banishing Stroke 1 Hieroglyphic Illumination 1 Lay Claim 1 Cryptic Command 1 Temporal Mastery 1 Vanishment 1 Starfield of Nyx 1 Deliberate 1 Behold the Multiverse 1 Secluded Steppe 1 Contact Other Plane 1 Architects of Will 1 Raffine's Tower 1 Triumph of Saint Katherine 1 Sister Repentia 1 Drifting Meadow 1 Polluted Mire 1 Remote Isle 1 Devastation Tide 1 Quick Study 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Fetid Pools 1 Consider 1 Lonely Sandbar 1 Discovery // Dispersal 1 Brainsurge 1 Contaminated Landscape 1 Glimmer of Genius 1 Spellgyre

To make space for these upgrades, Maria removed some cards from the deck. You can repurpose the cards removed by adding them to another deck. That copy of Telling Time would go nicely with the manifest dread cards in Jump Scare!

1 Swamp 1 Plains 1 Ponder 1 Utter End 1 Telling Time 1 Diabolic Vision 1 Phenomenon Investigators 1 Monologue Tax 1 Nightmare Shepherd 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Arcane Sanctum 1 Obscura Storefront 1 Return to Dust 1 Inkshield 1 Tainted Isle 1 Burnished Hart 1 Read the Bones 1 Caves of Koilos 1 Demon of Fate's Design 1 Adarkar Wastes 1 Archetype of Imagination 1 Dream Eater 1 Otherworldly Gaze 1 Prognostic Sphinx 1 Tainted Field 1 Starfield Mystic 1 Verge Rangers 1 Underground River 1 Time Wipe 1 Timely Ward

You can see the fully upgraded list here, or check out the original Miracle Worker decklist and give your own take on this enchanting strategy. Thanks for the upgrades, Maria! May Valgavoth smile upon you.