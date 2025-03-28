Compiled by Jess Dunks and Eric Levine

GENERAL NOTES

Card Legality

Tarkir: Dragonstorm cards with the TDM set code are permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Dominaria United, The Brothers' War, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, March of the Machine, March of the Machine: The Aftermath, Wilds of Eldraine, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Murders at Karlov Manor, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, Bloomburrow, Duskmourn: House of Horror, Magic: The Gathering Foundations, Aetherdrift, and Tarkir: Dragonstorm.

New Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander cards with the TDC set code are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. Previously printed cards with the TDC set code are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

Special Guests cards are previously printed cards from a variety of backgrounds visiting the set. You never know who or what will make an appearance! There are ten Special Guests cards in Aetherdrift. They have the set code SPG and are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Formats for a complete list of formats and their permitted card sets and banned lists.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Commander for more information on the Commander variant.

Go to Locator.Wizards.com to find an event or store near you.

New Mechanic: Omen Cards

The wild dragons that emerge fully formed from Tarkir's dragonstorms are both powerful and unpredictable. Given their unique appearances and capabilities, denizens of Tarkir may not know what to expect from a wild dragon until it's too late. The individual powers of wild dragons are represented in this release by the omen mechanic, which allows some Dragon creature cards to be cast as instants or sorceries that represent a harrowing preview of what's to come. Each omen card has a set of alternative characteristics in a subset frame on the left side of its text box. You may cast one of these cards normally as a Dragon creature spell, or you can cast it as its Omen; if you do, it'll be shuffled into its owner's library as it finishes resolving.

0090_MTGTDM_Main: Scavenger Regent 0232_MTGTDM_Main: Twinmaw Stormbrood

Scavenger Regent

{3}{B}

Creature — Dragon

4/4

Flying

Ward—Discard a card.

//

Exude Toxin

{X}{B}{B}

Sorcery — Omen

Each non-Dragon creature gets -X/-X until end of turn. (Then shuffle this card into its owner's library.)

Twinmaw Stormbrood

{5}{W}

Creature — Dragon

5/4

Flying

When this creature enters, you gain 5 life.

//

Charring Bite

{1}{R}

Sorcery — Omen

Charring Bite deals 5 damage to target creature without flying. (Then shuffle this card into its owner's library.)

As a player casts an omen card, the player chooses whether they cast the card normally or as an Omen.

An omen card is a creature card in every zone except the stack, as well as while on the stack if not cast as an Omen. Ignore its alternative characteristics in those cases. For example, while it's in your graveyard, Twinmaw Stormbrood is a white creature card whose mana value is 6. It can't be the target of the reflexive ability created by Kishla Trawlers's triggered ability ("…When you do, return target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard to your hand.").

When casting a spell as an Omen, use the alternative characteristics and ignore all of the card's normal characteristics. The spell's color, mana cost, mana value, and so on are determined by only those alternative characteristics. If the spell leaves the stack, it immediately resumes using its normal characteristics.

If you cast an omen card as an Omen, use only its alternative characteristics to determine whether it's legal to cast that spell. For example, if you control Thundermane Dragon ("You may cast creature spells with power 4 or greater from the top of your library.") and Twinmaw Stormbrood is on top of your library, you can cast Twinmaw Stormbrood, but not Charring Bite.

If a spell is cast as an Omen, its controller shuffles it into its owner's library instead of putting it into its owner's graveyard as it resolves.

If an Omen spell has one or more targets and all of those targets are illegal when the spell tries to resolve, it won't resolve. None of its effects will happen, and it will be put into its owner's graveyard. It won't be shuffled into its owner's library.

If an Omen spell is countered or an effect causes it to otherwise leave the stack, it won't be shuffled into its owner's library.

If an Omen spell is copied, that copy is also an Omen and is shuffled into its owner's library as it resolves. Its owner still shuffles their library, but the copy ceases to exist as a state-based action.

If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose the alternative Omen name. Consider only the alternative characteristics to determine whether that is an appropriate name to choose.

Casting a card as an Omen isn't casting it for an alternative cost. Effects that allow you to cast a spell for an alternative cost or without paying its mana cost may allow you to apply those to the Omen.

New Keyword Ability: Mobilize

The Mardu army is both large and nimble, allowing it to mobilize troops at high speed to drive off invaders, chase dragonstorms, or even slay wild dragons in the name of protecting the clan at large. Whenever a creature with mobilize attacks, you create a number of tapped and attacking 1/1 red Warrior creature tokens. Just one of these Warriors can turn the tide of battle, but more is usually better, so be on the lookout for creatures with high mobilize values!

0120_MTGTDM_Main: Shock Brigade 0073_MTGTDM_Main: Avenger of the Fallen

Shock Brigade

{1}{R}

Creature — Goblin Soldier

1/3

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Mobilize 1 (Whenever this creature attacks, create a tapped and attacking 1/1 red Warrior creature token. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.)

Avenger of the Fallen

{2}{B}

Creature — Human Warrior

2/4

Deathtouch

Mobilize X, where X is the number of creature cards in your graveyard. (Whenever this creature attacks, create X tapped and attacking 1/1 red Warrior creature tokens. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step.)

You choose the player, planeswalker, or battle each Warrior token is attacking. They don't all have to attack the same one, and they don't have to attack the same player, planeswalker, or battle as the creature with mobilize.

Although the Warrior tokens enter as attacking creatures, they were never declared as attacking creatures. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when the tokens enter attacking.

New Keyword Ability: Harmonize

The Temur clan's identity is expressed through its bonds: the bond between its two leaders, the Dragonclaw and the Twice Whisperer; the bonds between individuals and their animal companions; and the bond between the Temur clan and the land itself. Their interconnected nature is represented by the harmonize mechanic, which allows instants and sorceries to be cast from the graveyard; when you do so, you can tap a creature you control to reduce the cost by an amount of generic mana equal to that creature's power.

0062_MTGTDM_Main: Unending Whisper 0205_MTGTDM_Main: Mammoth Bellow

Unending Whisper

{U}

Sorcery

Draw a card.

Harmonize {5}{U} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its harmonize cost. You may tap a creature you control to reduce that cost by {X}, where X is its power. Then exile this spell.)

Mammoth Bellow

{2}{G}{U}{R}

Sorcery

Create a 5/5 green Elephant creature token.

Harmonize {5}{G}{U}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its harmonize cost. You may tap a creature you control to reduce that cost by {X}, where X is its power. Then exile this spell.)

"Harmonize [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] and tapping up to one untapped creature you control rather than paying the spell's mana cost," "If you cast this spell using its harmonize ability, its total cost is reduced by an amount of generic mana equal to the tapped creature's power," and "If the harmonize cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

Tapping a creature won't reduce colored mana components of harmonize costs.

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using harmonize only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a harmonize cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as the cost reduction from tapping a creature). The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

A spell cast using harmonize will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

You can cast a spell using harmonize even if it was somehow put into your graveyard without having been cast.

If a card with harmonize is put into your graveyard during your turn, you can cast it if it's legal to do so before any other player can take any actions.

New Keyword Action: Behold

The power of Tarkir's dragons is undeniable. Each dragon, whether it belongs to a clan or lives in the wild, is truly a sight to behold. Some spells and abilities will ask you to "behold a Dragon" in order to gain an additional benefit; to do so, either choose a Dragon you control or reveal a Dragon card from your hand.

0041_MTGTDM_Main: Dispelling Exhale 0118_MTGTDM_Main: Sarkhan, Dragon Ascendant

Dispelling Exhale

{1}{U}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may behold a Dragon. (You may choose a Dragon you control or reveal a Dragon card from your hand.)

Counter target spell unless its controller pays {2}. If a Dragon was beheld, counter that spell unless its controller pays {4} instead.

Sarkhan, Dragon Ascendant

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Druid

2/2

When Sarkhan enters, you may behold a Dragon. If you do, create a Treasure token. (To behold a Dragon, choose a Dragon you control or reveal a Dragon card from your hand.)

Whenever a Dragon you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on Sarkhan. Until end of turn, Sarkhan becomes a Dragon in addition to its other types and gains flying.

If an effect refers to a "[subtype] card," it refers only to a card that has that subtype. For example, Teeming Dragonstorm is a card that cares about Dragons and features Dragons in its art, but it isn't a Dragon card.

Effects that say "If a [quality] was beheld" only care if a card of that quality was revealed or a permanent you control of that quality was chosen. No matter what happens to that card or permanent after that, it was still beheld, and any additional effects that depend on that card or permanent being beheld will still happen.

If a cost to cast a spell includes revealing a card, that card remains revealed from the time the spell is announced until the time it leaves the stack.

If a card in your hand is already revealed (perhaps because it was revealed to pay a cost of a spell that's still on the stack or due to the effect of a card like Telepathy), you may reveal it again to pay the cost of another spell or ability that requires you to reveal a card from your hand.

New Keyword Action: Endure

The Abzan summon the spirits of their ancestors for guidance as well as for protection, knowing that they will one day be called upon to fulfill this same obligation after their own deaths. The endure mechanic represents this connection as well as the Abzan's ability to survive in harsh conditions. If a creature you control is instructed to "endure N," you choose whether to put N +1/+1 counters on it or create an N/N white Spirit creature token.

0012_MTGTDM_Main: Fortress Kin-Guard 0166_MTGTDM_Main: Warden of the Grove

Fortress Kin-Guard

{1}{W}

Creature — Dog Soldier

1/2

When this creature enters, it endures 1. (Put a +1/+1 counter on it or create a 1/1 white Spirit creature token.)

Warden of the Grove

{2}{G}

Creature — Hydra

2/2

At the beginning of your end step, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Whenever another nontoken creature you control enters, it endures X, where X is the number of counters on this creature. (Put X +1/+1 counters on the creature that entered or create an X/X white Spirit creature token.)

You choose whether to put +1/+1 counters on the creature or create a Spirit token as the ability that includes the endure instruction is resolving. No player may take actions between the time you choose and the time that counters are added or tokens are created.

If you can't put +1/+1 counters on the creature for any reason as an endure ability resolves (for example, if the creature is no longer on the battlefield), you'll just create a Spirit token.

If a noncreature permanent is instructed to endure, the effect is the same. You can put +1/+1 counters on that permanent or create a Spirit token.

New Ability Word: Renew

The Sultai's powerful necromancers can do more than raise the dead. They can also use their ability to manipulate life essences to heal, create growth in nature, or even speak with the deceased. This is expressed through the ability word renew, which denotes an activated ability of a card in a graveyard; pay a cost and exile that card to get an effect.

0086_MTGTDM_Main: Qarsi Revenant 0156_MTGTDM_Main: Sagu Pummeler

Qarsi Revenant

{1}{B}{B}

Creature — Vampire

3/3

Flying, deathtouch, lifelink

Renew — {2}{B}, Exile this card from your graveyard: Put a flying counter, a deathtouch counter, and a lifelink counter on target creature. Activate only as a sorcery.

Sagu Pummeler

{3}{G}

Creature — Beast

4/4

Reach

Renew — {4}{G}, Exile this card from your graveyard: Put two +1/+1 counters and a reach counter on target creature. Activate only as a sorcery.

If a card with a renew ability is put into your graveyard during your turn, you can activate that ability if it's legal to do so before any other player can take any actions.

New Ability Word: Flurry

Jeskai warrior monks seek to achieve unity of mind, coordinating their martial and magical attacks to achieve impressive results. In order to express this mechanically, many of the Jeskai-aligned cards in this release have abilities that care about the second spell you cast in a turn; each of these abilities is preceded by the flurry ability word.

0018_MTGTDM_Main: Poised Practitioner 0175_MTGTDM_Main: Cori Mountain Stalwart

Poised Practitioner

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Monk

2/3

Flurry — Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature. Scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom.)

Cori Mountain Stalwart

{1}{R}{W}

Creature — Human Monk

3/3

Flurry — Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, this creature deals 2 damage to each opponent and you gain 2 life.

Spells that were cast before a permanent with flurry count. If that permanent was the first spell you cast that turn, the next spell you cast that turn is your second spell.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Main Set Card-Specific Notes

0238_MTGTDM_Main: Abzan Monument

Abzan Monument

{2}

Artifact

When this artifact enters, search your library for a basic Plains, Swamp, or Forest card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

{1}{W}{B}{G}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: Create an X/X white Spirit creature token, where X is the greatest toughness among creatures you control. Activate only as a sorcery.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Abzan Monument's last ability resolves.

If you control no creatures as Abzan Monument's last ability resolves, X is 0. In this case, you'll create a 0/0 white Spirit creature token, which will likely immediately die unless something else is raising its toughness.

0002_MTGTDM_Main: Anafenza, Unyielding Lineage

Anafenza, Unyielding Lineage

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Soldier

2/2

Flash

First strike

Whenever another nontoken creature you control dies, Anafenza endures 2. (Put two +1/+1 counters on it or create a 2/2 white Spirit creature token.)

If Anafenza dies at the same time as one or more other nontoken creatures you control, Anafenza's last ability triggers for each of those other nontoken creatures.

0168_MTGTDM_Main: Armament Dragon

Armament Dragon

{3}{W}{B}{G}

Creature — Dragon

3/4

Flying

When this creature enters, distribute three +1/+1 counters among one, two, or three target creatures you control.

You choose how many targets Armament Dragon's triggered ability has and how the counters are distributed as you put the ability onto the stack. Each target must receive at least one counter.

If some of the creatures are illegal targets as Armament Dragon's triggered ability resolves, the original distribution of counters still applies and the counters that would have been put on the illegal targets are lost.

0135_MTGTDM_Main: Attuned Hunter

Attuned Hunter

{2}{G}

Creature — Human Ranger

3/3

Trample

Whenever one or more cards leave your graveyard during your turn, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

If multiple cards leave your graveyard at the same time, Attuned Hunter's last ability will trigger only once.

0073_MTGTDM_Main: Avenger of the Fallen

Avenger of the Fallen

{2}{B}

Creature — Human Warrior

2/4

Deathtouch

Mobilize X, where X is the number of creature cards in your graveyard. (Whenever this creature attacks, create X tapped and attacking 1/1 red Warrior creature tokens. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step.)

The value of X is calculated only once, as Avenger of the Fallen's mobilize ability resolves.

0170_MTGTDM_Main: Awaken the Honored Dead

Awaken the Honored Dead

{B}{G}{U}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Destroy target nonland permanent.

II — Mill three cards.

III — You may discard a card. When you do, return target creature or land card from your graveyard to your hand.

You don't choose a target for Awaken the Honored Dead's final chapter ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you discard a card this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. You may choose the card you just discarded as the target or a card that was already in your graveyard. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0171_MTGTDM_Main: Barrensteppe Siege

Barrensteppe Siege

{2}{W}{B}

Enchantment

As this enchantment enters, choose Abzan or Mardu.

• Abzan — At the beginning of your end step, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

• Mardu — At the beginning of your end step, if a creature died under your control this turn, each opponent sacrifices a creature of their choice.

If you somehow control Barrensteppe Siege and no choice was made for it (perhaps because another permanent on the battlefield became a copy of it), it has neither of the two abilities.

Barrensteppe Siege's Mardu ability will check as the end step starts to see if a creature died under your control this turn. If none did, the ability won't trigger at all.

0172_MTGTDM_Main: Betor, Kin to All

Betor, Kin to All

{2}{W}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Dragon

5/7

Flying

At the beginning of your end step, if creatures you control have total toughness 10 or greater, draw a card. Then if creatures you control have total toughness 20 or greater, untap each creature you control. Then if creatures you control have total toughness 40 or greater, each opponent loses half their life, rounded up.

Betor's last ability will check as the end step starts to see if creatures you control have total toughness 10 or greater. If they don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If creatures you control don't have total toughness 10 or more at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. The ability won't check to see if their total toughness is 20 or greater (or 40 or greater) until the ability resolves.

0038_MTGTDM_Main: Bewildering Blizzard

Bewildering Blizzard

{4}{U}{U}

Instant

Draw three cards. Creatures your opponents control get -3/-0 until end of turn.

Bewildering Blizzard affects only creatures your opponents control at the time it resolves. Creatures they begin to control later in the turn won't get -3/-0.

0136_MTGTDM_Main: Bloomvine Regent

Bloomvine Regent

{3}{G}{G}

Creature — Dragon

4/5

Flying

Whenever this creature or another Dragon you control enters, you gain 3 life.

//

Claim Territory

{2}{G}

Sorcery — Omen

Search your library for up to two basic Forest cards, reveal them, put one onto the battlefield tapped and the other into your hand, then shuffle. (Also shuffle this card.)

If Bloomvine Regent enters at the same time as one or more other Dragons you control, its triggered ability will trigger for each of those Dragons, including itself.

0101_MTGTDM_Main: Breaching Dragonstorm

Breaching Dragonstorm

{4}{R}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card. You may cast it without paying its mana cost if that spell's mana value is 8 or less. If you don't, put that card into your hand.

When a Dragon you control enters, return this enchantment to its owner's hand.

If you choose to cast the exiled card, you do so while Breaching Dragonstorm's first ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's type are ignored.

Since you are using an alternative cost to cast the spell, you can't pay any other alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

If the spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0174_MTGTDM_Main: Call the Spirit Dragons

Call the Spirit Dragons

{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}

Enchantment

Dragons you control have indestructible.

At the beginning of your upkeep, for each color, put a +1/+1 counter on a Dragon you control of that color. If you put +1/+1 counters on five Dragons this way, you win the game.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a Dragon you control may become lethal if Call the Spirit Dragons leaves the battlefield during that turn.

If you control a Dragon that is more than one color, you may put more than one +1/+1 counter on it with the last ability of Call the Spirit Dragons.

The last ability will only cause you to win the game if you put a +1/+1 counter on each of five different Dragons with it.

0005_MTGTDM_Main: Clarion Conqueror

Clarion Conqueror

{2}{W}

Creature — Dragon

3/3

Flying

Activated abilities of artifacts, creatures, and planeswalkers can't be activated.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keywords are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text.

0252_MTGTDM_Main: Cori Mountain Monastery

Cori Mountain Monastery

Land

This land enters tapped unless you control a Plains or an Island.

{T}: Add {R}.

{3}{R}, {T}: Exile the top card of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

You must already control a Plains or Island as Cori Mountain Monastery enters for it to enter untapped. If it enters at the same time as a Plains or Island when you control no other Plains or Islands, it will enter tapped.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0103_MTGTDM_Main: Cori-Steel Cutter

Cori-Steel Cutter

{1}{R}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+1 and has trample and haste.

Flurry — Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, create a 1/1 white Monk creature token with prowess. You may attach this Equipment to it. (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, the token gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

Equip {1}{R}

The Monk token that you create enters the battlefield as a 1/1 creature. Any abilities that trigger when a creature with a certain power enters the battlefield will see the token enter as a 1/1 creature. Static abilities that affect the Monk's power and toughness may change this.

No player may take any actions between the time you create the Monk token and the time you choose whether to attach Cori-Steel Cutter to it.

If the triggered ability causes two or more Monks to be created (due to an effect such as that of Doubling Season), you may choose to attach Cori-Steel Cutter to one of them.

0138_MTGTDM_Main: Craterhoof Behemoth

Craterhoof Behemoth

{5}{G}{G}{G}

Creature — Beast

5/5

Haste

When this creature enters, creatures you control gain trample and get +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of creatures you control.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Craterhoof Behemoth's last ability resolves.

Craterhoof Behemoth's triggered ability affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't gain trample and get +X/+X.

0253_MTGTDM_Main: Dalkovan Encampment

Dalkovan Encampment

Land

This land enters tapped unless you control a Swamp or a Mountain.

{T}: Add {W}.

{2}{W}, {T}: Whenever you attack this turn, create two 1/1 red Warrior creature tokens that are tapped and attacking. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step.

You must already control a Swamp or Mountain as Dalkovan Encampment enters for it to enter untapped. If it enters at the same time as a Swamp or Mountain when you control no other Swamps or Mountains, it will enter tapped.

Activating Dalkovan Encampment's last ability creates a delayed triggered ability that will trigger each time you declare at least one creature as an attacker during a declare attackers step this turn. (This usually only happens once per turn, but effects like that of All-Out Assault's last ability might cause it to happen more than once.) This ability will trigger even if Dalkovan Encampment is no longer on the battlefield. It won't trigger if you don't declare any creatures as attackers.

0176_MTGTDM_Main: Death Begets Life

Death Begets Life

{5}{B}{G}{U}

Sorcery

Destroy all creatures and enchantments. Draw a card for each permanent destroyed this way.

If a permanent destroyed this way goes to a zone other than a graveyard (for example, if it has a finality counter on it), it still counts as being destroyed and you'll still draw a card.

Permanents with indestructible aren't destroyed this way.

0177_MTGTDM_Main: Defibrillating Current

Defibrillating Current

{2/R}{2/W}{2/B}

Sorcery

Defibrillating Current deals 4 damage to target creature or planeswalker and you gain 2 life.

If the target permanent is an illegal target as Defibrillating Current tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0077_MTGTDM_Main: Delta Bloodflies

Delta Bloodflies

{1}{B}

Creature — Insect

1/2

Flying

Whenever this creature attacks, if you control a creature with a counter on it, each opponent loses 1 life.

Delta Bloodflies's last ability checks at the moment it would trigger to see if you control a creature with a counter on it. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't control a creature with a counter on it at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0008_MTGTDM_Main: Descendant of Storms

Descendant of Storms

{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

2/1

Whenever this creature attacks, you may pay {1}{W}. If you do, it endures 1. (Put a +1/+1 counter on it or create a 1/1 white Spirit creature token.)

You can't pay the cost for the triggered ability more than once each time it triggers.

0078_MTGTDM_Main: Desperate Measures

Desperate Measures

{B}

Instant

Target creature gets +1/-1 until end of turn. When it dies under your control this turn, draw two cards.

As long as you control it, you will get to draw two cards when the target creature goes to the graveyard, regardless of whether it died due to having 0 toughness or something else.

If the creature is no longer a creature at the time it goes to the graveyard, you will still draw two cards if you controlled it at that time.

0178_MTGTDM_Main: Disruptive Stormbrood

Disruptive Stormbrood

{4}{G}

Creature — Dragon

3/3

Flying

When this creature enters, destroy up to one target artifact or enchantment.

//

Petty Revenge

{1}{B}

Sorcery — Omen

Destroy target creature with power 3 or less. (Then shuffle this card into its owner's library.)

If the target creature's power becomes greater than 3 before Petty Revenge resolves, the target is illegal and the spell is put into its owner's graveyard.

0105_MTGTDM_Main: Dracogenesis

Dracogenesis

{6}{R}{R}

Enchantment

You may cast Dragon spells without paying their mana costs.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions of each Dragon spell you cast this way.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Once you cast Dracogenesis, if it's your turn, you'll have priority immediately after it resolves. You can cast another spell before any player can attempt to remove Dracogenesis with spells or abilities.

0179_MTGTDM_Main: Dragonback Assault

Dragonback Assault

{3}{G}{U}{R}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, it deals 3 damage to each creature and each planeswalker.

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, create a 4/4 red Dragon creature token with flying.

A landfall ability triggers whenever a land you control enters for any reason. It triggers whenever you play a land, as well as whenever a spell or ability puts a land onto the battlefield under your control.

A landfall ability doesn't trigger if a permanent already on the battlefield becomes a land.

Whenever a land you control enters, each landfall ability of the permanents you control will trigger. You can put them on the stack in any order. The last ability you put on the stack will be the first one to resolve. (As a result, you can have those abilities resolve in the order of your choosing.)

0140_MTGTDM_Main: Dragonbroods' Relic

Dragonbroods' Relic

{1}{G}

Artifact

{T}, Tap an untapped creature you control: Add one mana of any color.

{3}{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}, Sacrifice this artifact: Create a 4/4 Dragon creature token named Reliquary Dragon that's all colors. It has flying, lifelink, and "When this token enters, it deals 3 damage to any target." Activate only as a sorcery.

You can tap any untapped creature you control, including one you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn, to pay the cost of the first ability.

0180_MTGTDM_Main: Dragonclaw Strike

Dragonclaw Strike

{2/G}{2/U}{2/R}

Sorcery

Double the power and toughness of target creature you control until end of turn. Then it fights up to one target creature an opponent controls. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

If an effect instructs you to "double" a creature's power, that creature gets +X/+0, where X is its power as that effect begins to apply. Similarly, a creature whose toughness is doubled gets +0/+X, where X is its toughness as the effect begins to apply.

0241_MTGTDM_Main: Dragonstorm Globe

Dragonstorm Globe

{3}

Artifact

Each Dragon you control enters with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

{T}: Add one mana of any color.

Dragons you control that enter at the same time as Dragonstorm Globe won't enter with an additional +1/+1 counter.

0181_MTGTDM_Main: Effortless Master

Effortless Master

{2}{U}{R}

Creature — Orc Monk

4/3

Vigilance

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

This creature enters with two +1/+1 counters on it if you've cast two or more spells this turn.

Effortless Master's last ability will count any spells you've cast this turn, which includes Effortless Master itself if you cast it. It doesn't matter if the other spells resolved, didn't resolve, were countered, or are still on the stack.

0011_MTGTDM_Main: Elspeth, Storm Slayer

Elspeth, Storm Slayer

{3}{W}{W}

Legendary Planeswalker — Elspeth

5

If one or more tokens would be created under your control, twice that many of those tokens are created instead.

+1: Create a 1/1 white Soldier creature token.

0: Put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control. Those creatures gain flying until your next turn.

−3: Destroy target creature an opponent controls with mana value 3 or greater.

Everything that is specified by the effect creating the original token or tokens will also be true about the additional token or tokens created by Elspeth's replacement effect. For example, if an effect tells you to create a token "tapped and attacking," the additional tokens will also be tapped and attacking.

0106_MTGTDM_Main: Equilibrium Adept

Equilibrium Adept

{3}{R}

Creature — Dog Monk

2/4

When this creature enters, exile the top card of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

Flurry — Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, this creature gains double strike until end of turn.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0182_MTGTDM_Main: Eshki Dragonclaw

Eshki Dragonclaw

{1}{G}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

4/4

Vigilance, trample, ward {1}

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you've cast both a creature spell and a noncreature spell this turn, draw a card and put two +1/+1 counters on Eshki Dragonclaw.

If you haven't cast both a creature spell and a noncreature spell this turn by the time your beginning of combat step begins, Eshki's last ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to cast a creature or noncreature spell during your beginning of combat step in time to have the ability trigger.

0185_MTGTDM_Main: Flamehold Grappler

Flamehold Grappler

{U}{R}{W}

Creature — Human Monk

3/3

First strike

When this creature enters, copy the next spell you cast this turn when you cast it. You may choose new targets for the copy. (A copy of a permanent spell becomes a token.)

After Flamehold Grappler's last ability resolves, the next spell you cast that turn will be copied whether or not it has targets.

The copy created by Flamehold Grappler's last ability resolves before the spell it's copying. It resolves even if the original spell is countered before the copy is created.

If the spell has any targets, the copy will have the same targets unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

A resolving copy of a permanent spell becomes a token. That token isn't "created" and won't interact with abilities that care about tokens being created.

0143_MTGTDM_Main: Formation Breaker

Formation Breaker

{1}{G}

Creature — Beast

2/1

Creatures with power less than this creature's power can't block it.

As long as you control a creature with a counter on it, this creature gets +1/+2.

You compare Formation Breaker's power to the power of any creature trying to block it only as blockers are declared. Once Formation Breaker has been legally blocked by a creature, changing the power of either creature won't change or undo the block.

0046_MTGTDM_Main: Fresh Start

Fresh Start

{1}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Flash

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets -5/-0 and loses all abilities.

If the enchanted creature gains an ability after Fresh Start becomes attached to it, it will keep that ability.

0186_MTGTDM_Main: Frontline Rush

Frontline Rush

{R}{W}

Instant

Choose one —

• Create two 1/1 red Goblin creature tokens.

• Target creature gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of creatures you control.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Frontline Rush resolves.

0187_MTGTDM_Main: Frostcliff Siege

Frostcliff Siege

{1}{U}{R}

Enchantment

As this enchantment enters, choose Jeskai or Temur.

• Jeskai — Whenever one or more creatures you control deal combat damage to a player, draw a card.

• Temur — Creatures you control get +1/+0 and have trample and haste.

If you somehow control Frostcliff Siege and no choice was made for it (perhaps because another permanent on the battlefield became a copy of it), it has neither of the two abilities.

If you chose Jeskai and creatures you control deal combat damage to multiple players at the same time, Frostcliff Siege's ability will trigger once for each player dealt combat damage this way.

0013_MTGTDM_Main: Furious Forebear

Furious Forebear

{1}{W}

Creature — Spirit Warrior

3/1

Whenever a creature you control dies while this card is in your graveyard, you may pay {1}{W}. If you do, return this card from your graveyard to your hand.

If Furious Forebear dies at the same time as one or more creatures you control, its ability won't trigger.

If Furious Forebear leaves your graveyard before its ability resolves, it won't be returned to your hand even if you pay {1}{W}.

0188_MTGTDM_Main: Glacial Dragonhunt

Glacial Dragonhunt

{U}{R}

Sorcery

Draw a card, then you may discard a card. When you discard a nonland card this way, Glacial Dragonhunt deals 3 damage to target creature.

Harmonize {4}{U}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its harmonize cost. You may tap a creature you control to reduce that cost by {X}, where X is its power. Then exile this spell.)

You don't choose a target for Glacial Dragonhunt at the time you cast it. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you discard a nonland card this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0189_MTGTDM_Main: Glacierwood Siege

Glacierwood Siege

{1}{G}{U}

Enchantment

As this enchantment enters, choose Temur or Sultai.

• Temur — Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, target player mills four cards.

• Sultai — You may play lands from your graveyard.

If you somehow control Glacierwood Siege and no choice was made for it (perhaps because another permanent on the battlefield became a copy of it), it has neither of the two abilities.

Glacierwood Siege's Sultai ability doesn't change the times when you can play those land cards. You can still play only one land per turn, and only during your main phase when you have priority and the stack is empty.

Glacierwood Siege's Sultai ability doesn't allow you to activate abilities (such as cycling) of land cards in your graveyard.

0257_MTGTDM_Main: Great Arashin City

Great Arashin City

Land

This land enters tapped unless you control a Forest or a Plains.

{T}: Add {B}.

{1}{B}, {T}, Exile a creature card from your graveyard: Create a 1/1 white Spirit creature token.

You must already control a Forest or Plains as Great Arashin City enters for it to enter untapped. If it enters at the same time as a Forest or Plains when you control no other Forests or Plains, it will enter tapped.

0081_MTGTDM_Main: Gurmag Rakshasa

Gurmag Rakshasa

{4}{B}{B}

Creature — Demon

5/5

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

When this creature enters, target creature an opponent controls gets -2/-2 until end of turn and target creature you control gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

If you can't target a creature an opponent controls and a creature you control when Gurmag Rakshasa's last ability triggers, the ability won't be put onto the stack.

0144_MTGTDM_Main: Herd Heirloom

Herd Heirloom

{1}{G}

Artifact

{T}: Add one mana of any color. Spend this mana only to cast a creature spell.

{T}: Until end of turn, target creature you control with power 4 or greater gains trample and "Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, draw a card."

Once Herd Heirloom's last ability has resolved, lowering the affected creature's power below 4 won't cause it to lose those abilities.

0145_MTGTDM_Main: Heritage Reclamation

Heritage Reclamation

{1}{G}

Instant

Choose one —

• Destroy target artifact.

• Destroy target enchantment.

• Exile up to one target card from a graveyard. Draw a card.

You don't have to choose a target for Heritage Reclamation if you choose its third mode. However, if you do, and that target is illegal at the time Heritage Reclamation tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0047_MTGTDM_Main: Highspire Bell-Ringer

Highspire Bell-Ringer

{2}{U}

Creature — Djinn Monk

1/4

Flying

The second spell you cast each turn costs {1} less to cast.

Spells that were cast before Highspire Bell-Ringer entered the battlefield count. If Highspire Bell-Ringer was the first spell you cast this turn, the next spell you cast this turn is your second spell.

Highspire Bell-Ringer can't reduce its own cost, even if it's the second spell you cast in a turn.

Highspire Bell-Ringer's cost-reduction ability doesn't change the mana cost or mana value of any spell. It changes only the total cost you pay.

Highspire Bell-Ringer's cost-reduction ability can only reduce the generic mana component of the cost you pay for a spell.

0192_MTGTDM_Main: Hollowmurk Siege

Hollowmurk Siege

{B}{G}

Enchantment

As this enchantment enters, choose Sultai or Abzan.

• Sultai — Whenever a counter is put on a creature you control, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

• Abzan — Whenever you attack, put a +1/+1 counter on target attacking creature. It gains menace until end of turn.

If you somehow control Hollowmurk Siege and no choice was made for it (perhaps because another permanent on the battlefield became a copy of it), it has neither of the two abilities.

An ability that triggers when counters are put on a permanent will trigger if that permanent somehow enters the battlefield with those counters.

0193_MTGTDM_Main: Host of the Hereafter

Host of the Hereafter

{2}{B}{G}

Creature — Zombie Warlock

2/2

This creature enters with two +1/+1 counters on it.

Whenever this creature or another creature you control dies, if it had counters on it, put its counters on up to one target creature you control.

If Host of the Hereafter dies at the same time as one or more other creatures you control, Host of the Hereafter's last ability triggers for each of those creatures that had counters on them, including itself if applicable.

Host of the Hereafter's last ability doesn't cause you to move counters from the creature that died onto the target creature. Rather, you put the same number of each kind of counter the creature had when it died onto the target creature.

Host of the Hereafter's last ability puts all counters that were on the creature that died onto the target creature, not just its +1/+1 counters.

In some unusual cases, you may end up putting the appropriate counters on more than one permanent. For example, if you control The Ozolith and Host of the Hereafter when a creature you control with counters on it dies, you'll put the appropriate number of each kind of counter onto both The Ozolith and the target creature.

If the creature that died had -1/-1 counters on it when it died, Host of the Hereafter's ability will put those on the target creature as well. This may result in the recipient of the counters also dying.

If enough -1/-1 counters are put on a creature you control at the same time to make its toughness 0 or less, Host of the Hereafter's last ability will see all of the +1/+1 counters it had when it died as well as the -1/-1 counters it had, and the same number of each of those types of counters (plus any other applicable counters) will be put onto the target creature.

0082_MTGTDM_Main: Hundred-Battle Veteran

Hundred-Battle Veteran

{3}{B}

Creature — Zombie Warrior

4/2

As long as there are three or more different kinds of counters among creatures you control, this creature gets +2/+4.

You may cast this card from your graveyard. If you do, it enters with a finality counter on it. (If a creature with a finality counter on it would die, exile it instead.)

You still pay all costs and obey timing restrictions when casting Hundred-Battle Veteran from your graveyard with the permission from its last ability.

If Hundred-Battle Veteran is countered after being cast from your graveyard, it will return to your graveyard. It may be cast this way again. (That doesn't count as one of the hundred battles.)

Once you begin casting a spell from your graveyard, it immediately moves to the stack. Players can't take any actions until you've finished casting the spell.

If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

0194_MTGTDM_Main: Inevitable Defeat

Inevitable Defeat

{1}{R}{W}{B}

Instant

This spell can't be countered.

Exile target nonland permanent. Its controller loses 3 life and you gain 3 life.

If the target permanent is an illegal target as Inevitable Defeat tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No player will gain or lose life.

0109_MTGTDM_Main: Iridescent Tiger

Iridescent Tiger

{4}{R}

Creature — Cat

3/4

When this creature enters, if you cast it, add {W}{U}{B}{R}{G}.

Iridescent Tiger's ability isn't a mana ability. It uses the stack and can be responded to.

Iridescent Tiger's ability triggers if you cast it from any zone. It doesn't trigger if you put Iridescent Tiger onto the battlefield without casting it.

0196_MTGTDM_Main: Jeskai Revelation

Jeskai Revelation

{4}{U}{R}{W}

Instant

Return target spell or permanent to its owner's hand. Jeskai Revelation deals 4 damage to any target. Create two 1/1 white Monk creature tokens with prowess. Draw two cards. You gain 4 life.

If a spell is returned to its owner's hand, it's removed from the stack and thus will not resolve. The spell isn't countered; it just no longer exists. This works even against a spell that can't be countered.

If a copy of a spell is returned to its owner's hand, it's moved there, then it will cease to exist as a state-based action. It can't be recast.

0198_MTGTDM_Main: Karakyk Guardian

Karakyk Guardian

{3}{G}{U}{R}

Creature — Dragon

6/5

Flying, vigilance, trample

This creature has hexproof if it hasn't dealt damage yet. (It can't be the target of spells or abilities your opponents control.)

If Karakyk Guardian leaves the battlefield and returns, it's considered a new object even if it's represented by the same card. It has hexproof again until it deals damage.

If a triggered ability triggers at the same time that Karakyk Guardian deals damage for the first time, targets for that ability are chosen after Karakyk Guardian no longer has hexproof.

0199_MTGTDM_Main: Kheru Goldkeeper

Kheru Goldkeeper

{1}{B}{G}{U}

Creature — Dragon

3/3

Flying

Whenever one or more cards leave your graveyard during your turn, create a Treasure token. (It's an artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this token: Add one mana of any color.")

Renew — {2}{B}{G}{U}, Exile this card from your graveyard: Put two +1/+1 counters and a flying counter on target creature. Activate only as a sorcery.

If multiple cards leave your graveyard at the same time, Kheru Goldkeeper's triggered ability will trigger only once.

0050_MTGTDM_Main: Kishla Trawlers

Kishla Trawlers

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Citizen

3/2

When this creature enters, you may exile a creature card from your graveyard. When you do, return target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard to your hand.

You don't choose a target for Kishla Trawlers's ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you exile a creature card from your graveyard this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0259_MTGTDM_Main: Kishla Village

Kishla Village

Land

This land enters tapped unless you control an Island or a Swamp.

{T}: Add {G}.

{3}{G}, {T}: Surveil 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them into your graveyard and the rest on top of your library in any order.)

You must already control an Island or a Swamp as Kishla Village enters for it to enter untapped. If it enters at the same time as an Island or Swamp when you control no other Islands or Swamps, it will enter tapped.

0147_MTGTDM_Main: Knockout Maneuver

Knockout Maneuver

{2}{G}

Sorcery

Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control, then it deals damage equal to its power to target creature an opponent controls.

You can't cast Knockout Maneuver unless you choose a creature you control and a creature an opponent controls as targets.

If either creature is an illegal target as Knockout Maneuver resolves, the creature you control won't deal damage. If the creature you control is an illegal target, you won't put a +1/+1 counter on it even if it's still on the battlefield.

0202_MTGTDM_Main: Kotis, the Fangkeeper

Kotis, the Fangkeeper

{1}{B}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Zombie Warrior

2/1

Indestructible

Whenever Kotis deals combat damage to a player, exile the top X cards of their library, where X is the amount of damage dealt. You may cast any number of spells with mana value X or less from among them without paying their mana costs.

If an exiled card has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

You cast the spells from among the exiled cards while Kotis's last ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast them later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's type are ignored.

Since you are using an alternative cost to cast the spells, you can't pay any other alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spells have any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

If any of the spells you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0149_MTGTDM_Main: Lasyd Prowler

Lasyd Prowler

{2}{G}{G}

Creature — Snake Ranger

5/5

When this creature enters, you may mill cards equal to the number of lands you control.

Renew — {1}{G}, Exile this card from your graveyard: Put X +1/+1 counters on target creature, where X is the number of land cards in your graveyard. Activate only as a sorcery.

If you don't have at least as many cards in your library as lands you control when Lasyd Prowler's first ability resolves, you can't choose to mill that many cards.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Lasyd Prowler's renew ability resolves.

0203_MTGTDM_Main: Lie in Wait

Lie in Wait

{B}{G}{U}

Sorcery

Return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand. Lie in Wait deals damage equal to that card's power to target creature.

You can't cast Lie in Wait unless you choose a creature card in your graveyard and a creature on the battlefield as targets.

Use the power of the card in the graveyard to determine how much damage Lie in Wait deals to the target creature.

0204_MTGTDM_Main: Lotuslight Dancers

Lotuslight Dancers

{2}{B}{G}{U}

Creature — Zombie Bard

3/6

Lifelink

When this creature enters, search your library for a black card, a green card, and a blue card. Put those cards into your graveyard, then shuffle.

You don't have to find all three cards. You can find two, one, or (if you really want) none.

You can find multicolored cards with Lotuslight Dancers's last ability. For example, the black card you find could be any number of colors as long as black is one of them. Whatever colors it is won't impact what other cards you can find. For example, you may find a card that's black, green, and blue as the black card and still find a green card and a blue card.

0111_MTGTDM_Main: Magmatic Hellkite

Magmatic Hellkite

{2}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon

4/5

Flying

When this creature enters, destroy target nonbasic land an opponent controls. Its controller searches their library for a basic land card, puts it onto the battlefield tapped with a stun counter on it, then shuffles. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

If the target land is an illegal target as Magmatic Hellkite's last ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No player will search their library for a basic land card.

As long as Magmatic Hellkite's last ability resolves, the target land's controller gets to search for a basic land card even if the target land wasn't destroyed by the ability. This may happen because the land has indestructible.

0206_MTGTDM_Main: Mardu Siegebreaker

Mardu Siegebreaker

{1}{R}{W}{B}

Creature — Human Warrior

4/4

Deathtouch, haste

When this creature enters, exile up to one other target creature you control until this creature leaves the battlefield.

Whenever this creature attacks, for each opponent, create a tapped token that's a copy of the exiled card attacking that opponent. At the beginning of your end step, sacrifice those tokens.

If Mardu Siegebreaker leaves the battlefield before its "enters" ability resolves, the target creature won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled with Mardu Siegebreaker's third ability, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield. Mardu Siegebreaker's last ability won't create copies of that token.

The token copies what's printed on the exiled card and nothing else. It doesn't copy any effects that changed its characteristics before it was exiled.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied card will trigger when the tokens enter. Any "as this creature enters" or "this creature enters with" abilities of the copied card will also work.

Although the tokens enter attacking, they were never declared as attacking creatures. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when those tokens enter attacking.

If the exiled card isn't a creature card, the token copies will still be created and they'll still enter tapped. They just won't be attacking.

0207_MTGTDM_Main: Marshal of the Lost

Marshal of the Lost

{2}{W}{B}

Creature — Orc Warrior

3/3

Deathtouch

Whenever you attack, target creature gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of attacking creatures.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Marshal of the Lost's last ability resolves.

0261_MTGTDM_Main: Mistrise Village

Mistrise Village

Land

This land enters tapped unless you control a Mountain or a Forest.

{T}: Add {U}.

{U}, {T}: The next spell you cast this turn can't be countered.

You must already control a Mountain or Forest as Mistrise Village enters for it to enter untapped. If it enters at the same time as a Mountain or Forest when you control no other Mountains or Forests, it will enter tapped.

0052_MTGTDM_Main: Naga Fleshcrafter

Naga Fleshcrafter

{3}{U}

Creature — Snake Shapeshifter

0/0

You may have this creature enter as a copy of any creature on the battlefield.

Renew — {2}{U}, Exile this card from your graveyard: Put a +1/+1 counter on target nonlegendary creature you control. Each other creature you control becomes a copy of that creature until end of turn. Activate only as a sorcery.

Both of Naga Fleshcrafter's abilities copy exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). They don't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature is a token, Naga Fleshcrafter (or in the case of its renew ability, each other creature you control) copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then Naga Fleshcrafter enters as whatever that creature copied. Similarly, its renew ability will cause each other creature you control to become a copy of whatever that creature copied.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied creature will trigger when Naga Fleshcrafter enters. Any "as this creature enters" or "this creature enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work. Activating its renew ability doesn't cause any creatures to enter the battlefield, and as such, these kinds of abilities won't work with Naga Fleshcrafter's renew ability.

You can choose not to have Naga Fleshcrafter enter as a copy of another creature. If you do, it will just be a 0/0 Snake Shapeshifter, and unless another effect is increasing its toughness, it will be put into your graveyard.

0209_MTGTDM_Main: Narset, Jeskai Waymaster

Narset, Jeskai Waymaster

{U}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Monk

3/4

At the beginning of your end step, you may discard your hand. If you do, draw cards equal to the number of spells you've cast this turn.

You may choose to discard your hand even if your hand contains zero cards.

0114_MTGTDM_Main: Narset's Rebuke

Narset's Rebuke

{4}{R}

Instant

Narset's Rebuke deals 5 damage to target creature. Add {U}{R}{W}. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Narset's Rebuke tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't add mana.

0150_MTGTDM_Main: Nature's Rhythm

Nature's Rhythm

{X}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Search your library for a creature card with mana value X or less, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

Harmonize {X}{G}{G}{G}{G} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its harmonize cost. You may tap a creature you control to reduce that cost by an amount of generic mana equal to its power. Then exile this spell.)

If a card in a library has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0210_MTGTDM_Main: Neriv, Heart of the Storm

Neriv, Heart of the Storm

{1}{R}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Dragon

4/5

Flying

If a creature you control that entered this turn would deal damage, it deals twice that much damage instead.

The damage is dealt by the same source as the original source of damage. The doubled damage isn't dealt by Neriv unless it was the original source of damage.

If another effect (or effects) modifies how much damage a creature you control that entered this turn would deal (for example, by preventing some of that damage), the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses the order in which any such effects, including the effect of Neriv's last ability, apply. If all of the damage is prevented before the effect of Neriv's last ability would apply, its effect no longer applies.

If damage dealt is being divided or assigned among multiple permanents or players, that damage is divided or assigned before any effects modify how much damage would be dealt. For example, say you control Neriv and you attack an opponent with a 5/5 creature with trample and haste that entered this turn. If it's blocked by a 2/2 creature, you can assign 2 damage to the blocker and 3 damage to the defending player. Those amounts are then doubled to 4 and 6, respectively.

0211_MTGTDM_Main: New Way Forward

New Way Forward

{2}{U}{R}{W}

Instant

The next time a source of your choice would deal damage to you this turn, prevent that damage. When damage is prevented this way, New Way Forward deals that much damage to that source's controller and you draw that many cards.

New Way Forward doesn't target any permanent or player. You choose a source as New Way Forward resolves.

If another effect (or effects) modifies how much damage the chosen source would deal to you this turn, you choose the order in which any such effects, including the effect of New Way Forward, apply.

0214_MTGTDM_Main: Rakshasa's Bargain

Rakshasa's Bargain

{2/B}{2/G}{2/U}

Instant

Look at the top four cards of your library. Put two of them into your hand and the rest into your graveyard.

If you have only two cards left in your library, both of them go into your hand.

0215_MTGTDM_Main: Rediscover the Way

Rediscover the Way

{U}{R}{W}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I, II — Look at the top three cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in any order.

III — Whenever you cast a noncreature spell this turn, target creature you control gains double strike until end of turn.

The triggered ability created by the chapter III ability may trigger multiple times during the turn, even though Rediscover the Way will likely no longer be on the battlefield.

0219_MTGTDM_Main: Riverwheel Sweep

Riverwheel Sweep

{2/U}{2/R}{2/W}

Sorcery

Tap target creature. Put three stun counters on it. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

Exile the top two cards of your library. Choose one of them. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Riverwheel Sweep tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't exile any cards.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the chosen exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0220_MTGTDM_Main: Roar of Endless Song

Roar of Endless Song

{2}{G}{U}{R}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I, II — Create a 5/5 green Elephant creature token.

III — Double the power and toughness of each creature you control until end of turn.

If an effect instructs you to "double" a creature's power, that creature gets +X/+0, where X is its power as that effect begins to apply. Similarly, a creature whose toughness is doubled gets +0/+X, where X is its toughness as the effect begins to apply.

0088_MTGTDM_Main: Salt Road Skirmish

Salt Road Skirmish

{3}{B}

Sorcery

Destroy target creature. Create two 1/1 red Warrior creature tokens. They gain haste until end of turn. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step.

If the target creature is an illegal target at the time Salt Road Skirmish tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. However, if the target is still legal and the target isn't destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), you will still create two Warrior tokens.

0119_MTGTDM_Main: Seize Opportunity

Seize Opportunity

{2}{R}

Instant

Choose one —

• Exile the top two cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play those cards.

• Up to two target creatures each get +2/+1 until end of turn.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0222_MTGTDM_Main: Severance Priest

Severance Priest

{W}{B}{G}

Creature — Djinn Cleric

3/3

Deathtouch

When this creature enters, target opponent reveals their hand. You may choose a nonland card from it. If you do, exile that card.

When this creature leaves the battlefield, the exiled card's owner creates an X/X white Spirit creature token, where X is the mana value of the exiled card.

If you chose not to exile a card, the effect of the last ability won't do anything. No one creates a token.

0223_MTGTDM_Main: Shiko, Paragon of the Way

Shiko, Paragon of the Way

{2}{U}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Dragon

4/5

Flying, vigilance

When Shiko enters, exile target nonland card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard. Copy it, then you may cast the copy without paying its mana cost. (A copy of a permanent spell becomes a token.)

You cast the copy while Shiko's last ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If the spell you cast has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you don't want to cast the copy, you can choose not to; the copy ceases to exist the next time state-based actions are checked.

A resolving copy of a permanent spell becomes a token. That token isn't "created" and won't interact with abilities that care about tokens being created.

0092_MTGTDM_Main: Sidisi, Regent of the Mire

Sidisi, Regent of the Mire

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Zombie Snake Warlock

1/3

{T}, Sacrifice a creature you control with mana value X other than Sidisi: Return target creature card with mana value X plus 1 from your graveyard to the battlefield. Activate only as a sorcery.

If a creature on the battlefield or a creature card in a graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0122_MTGTDM_Main: Stadium Headliner

Stadium Headliner

{R}

Creature — Goblin Warrior

1/1

Mobilize 1 (Whenever this creature attacks, create a tapped and attacking 1/1 red Warrior creature token. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.)

{1}{R}, Sacrifice this creature: It deals damage equal to the number of creatures you control to target creature.

The number of creatures you control is counted at the time the activated ability resolves. This means that an opponent can respond by destroying your creatures to reduce the amount of damage dealt.

0025_MTGTDM_Main: Starry-Eyed Skyrider

Starry-Eyed Skyrider

{2}{W}

Creature — Human Scout

1/3

Flying

Whenever this creature attacks, another target creature you control gains flying until end of turn.

Attacking tokens you control have flying.

If Starry-Eyed Skyrider leaves the battlefield, any attacking tokens will no longer be granted flying by the last ability. If that happens before the declare blockers step, it may allow those tokens to be blocked by creatures without flying.

0027_MTGTDM_Main: Stormbeacon Blade

Stormbeacon Blade

{1}{W}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +3/+0.

Whenever equipped creature attacks, draw a card if you control three or more attacking creatures.

Equip {2} ({2}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

The second ability checks the number of attacking creatures you control only as the ability resolves. If another attack trigger (such as from the mobilize ability) puts creatures onto the battlefield attacking, you can choose to order the triggered abilities so that those creatures enter before Stormbeacon Blade's ability resolves.

0028_MTGTDM_Main: Stormplain Detainment

Stormplain Detainment

{2}{W}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until this enchantment leaves the battlefield.

If this enchantment leaves the battlefield before its ability resolves, the target nonland permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

If an Aura is exiled this way, its owner chooses what it will enchant as it returns to the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to a permanent with shroud, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in exile for the rest of the game.

0123_MTGTDM_Main: Stormscale Scion

Stormscale Scion

{4}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon

4/4

Flying

Other Dragons you control get +1/+1.

Storm (When you cast this spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn. Copies become tokens.)

The copies are put directly onto the stack. They aren't cast and won't be counted by other spells with storm cast later in the turn.

Spells cast from zones other than a player's hand and spells that were countered or otherwise failed to resolve are counted by the storm ability.

A copy of a spell can be countered like any other spell, but it must be countered individually. Countering a spell with storm won't affect the copies.

The triggered ability that creates the copies can itself be countered by anything that can counter a triggered ability. If it is countered, no copies will be put onto the stack.

0094_MTGTDM_Main: Strategic Betrayal

Strategic Betrayal

{1}{B}

Sorcery

Target opponent exiles a creature they control and their graveyard.

The opponent chooses which creature to exile as Strategic Betrayal resolves. If they don't control any creatures at that time, they simply exile their graveyard.

0162_MTGTDM_Main: Synchronized Charge

Synchronized Charge

{1}{G}

Sorcery

Distribute two +1/+1 counters among one or two target creatures you control. Creatures you control with counters on them gain vigilance and trample until end of turn.

Harmonize {4}{G} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its harmonize cost. You may tap a creature you control to reduce that cost by {X}, where X is its power. Then exile this spell.)

If two targets are chosen, you must choose to give each of them a +1/+1 counter. If only one of those two creatures is still a legal target at the time the spell resolves, it will receive only one counter.

0060_MTGTDM_Main: Taigam, Master Opportunist

Taigam, Master Opportunist

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Monk

2/2

Flurry — Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, copy it, then exile the spell you cast with four time counters on it. If it doesn't have suspend, it gains suspend. (At the beginning of its owner's upkeep, they remove a time counter. When the last is removed, they may play it without paying its mana cost. If it's a creature, it has haste.)

Taigam's ability and the copy it creates resolve before the spell it's copying. They resolve even if the original spell is countered before the copy is created. Note that Taigam's ability exiles the original spell as the ability resolves, which will remove that spell from the stack before it can resolve.

The copy will have the same targets and modes as the original spell. If the spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, those choices apply to the copy.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

A resolving copy of a permanent spell becomes a token. That token isn't "created" and won't interact with abilities that care about tokens being created.

Suspend is a keyword that represents three abilities. The first is a static ability that allows you to exile the card from your hand with the specified number of time counters (the number before the dash) on it by paying its suspend cost (listed after the dash). The second is a triggered ability that removes a time counter from the suspended card at the beginning of each of your upkeeps. The third is a triggered ability that gives you the option to cast the card when the last time counter is removed. Note that if a card is exiled and then "gains suspend," only the two triggered abilities are relevant.

If an effect refers to a "suspended card," that means a card that (1) has suspend, (2) is in exile, and (3) has one or more time counters on it.

If the first triggered ability of suspend (the one that removes time counters) is countered, no time counter is removed. The ability will trigger again at the beginning of the card's owner's next upkeep.

When the last time counter is removed, the second triggered ability of suspend (the one that lets you cast the card) triggers. It doesn't matter why the last time counter was removed or what effect removed it.

If the second triggered ability is countered, the card can't be cast. It remains exiled with no time counters on it, and it's no longer suspended.

As the second triggered ability of suspend resolves, you may cast the card. Timing permissions based on the card's type are ignored. If you choose not to (or can't) cast the card, it remains exiled with no time counters on it, and it's no longer suspended.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," such as with suspend, you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those if you want to cast the card.

0127_MTGTDM_Main: Tersa Lightshatter

Tersa Lightshatter

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Orc Wizard

3/3

Haste

When Tersa Lightshatter enters, discard up to two cards, then draw that many cards.

Whenever Tersa Lightshatter attacks, if there are seven or more cards in your graveyard, exile a card at random from your graveyard. You may play that card this turn.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

Tersa Lightshatter's last ability checks your graveyard at the moment it would trigger to see if you have seven or more cards in your graveyard. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't have seven or more cards in your graveyard at that time, the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0230_MTGTDM_Main: Teval, Arbiter of Virtue

Teval, Arbiter of Virtue

{2}{B}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Dragon

6/6

Flying, lifelink

Spells you cast have delve. (Each card you exile from your graveyard while casting those spells pays for {1}.)

Whenever you cast a spell, you lose life equal to its mana value.

"Delve" means "For each generic mana in this spell's total cost, you may exile a card from your graveyard rather than pay that mana." The delve ability isn't an additional or alternative cost and applies only after the total cost of the spell with delve is determined.

If a spell on the stack has an {X} in its mana cost, use the value of X chosen as it was cast to determine that spell's mana value.

0128_MTGTDM_Main: Twin Bolt

Twin Bolt

{1}{R}

Instant

Twin Bolt deals 2 damage divided as you choose among one or two targets.

You choose whether Twin Bolt has one target that will be dealt 2 damage or two targets that will each be dealt 1 damage as you cast Twin Bolt.

If you cast Twin Bolt with two targets and one of those targets becomes illegal before Twin Bolt resolves, the remaining legal target will be dealt 1 damage. You can't change the original division of damage.

0001_MTGTDM_Main: Ugin, Eye of the Storms

Ugin, Eye of the Storms

{7}

Legendary Planeswalker — Ugin

7

When you cast this spell, exile up to one target permanent that's one or more colors.

Whenever you cast a colorless spell, exile up to one target permanent that's one or more colors.

+2: You gain 3 life and draw a card.

0: Add {C}{C}{C}.

−11: Search your library for any number of colorless nonland cards, exile them, then shuffle. Until end of turn, you may cast those cards without paying their mana costs.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions of each spell you cast using the permission granted by Ugin's last ability.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0129_MTGTDM_Main: Underfoot Underdogs

Underfoot Underdogs

{2}{R}

Creature — Goblin Warrior

1/2

When this creature enters, create a 1/1 red Goblin creature token.

{1}, {T}: Target creature you control with power 2 or less can't be blocked this turn.

If the target creature's power is increased above 2 before the ability resolves, it won't be a legal target and the ability will do nothing. Once the ability has resolved, however, the creature can't be blocked even if its power is increased above 2.

0032_MTGTDM_Main: United Battlefront

United Battlefront

{3}{W}

Sorcery

Look at the top seven cards of your library. Put up to two noncreature, nonland permanent cards with mana value 3 or less from among them onto the battlefield. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

If a card in a library has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0096_MTGTDM_Main: Unrooted Ancestor

Unrooted Ancestor

{2}{B}

Creature — Spirit Cleric

3/2

Flash

{1}, Sacrifice another creature: This creature gains indestructible until end of turn. Tap it. (Damage and effects that say "destroy" don't destroy it.)

You can activate Unrooted Ancestor's last ability even if it is already tapped.

0233_MTGTDM_Main: Ureni, the Song Unending

Ureni, the Song Unending

{5}{G}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Dragon

10/10

Flying, protection from white and from black

When Ureni enters, it deals X damage divided as you choose among any number of target creatures and/or planeswalkers your opponents control, where X is the number of lands you control.

You cannot choose more than X targets for Ureni's triggered ability. You choose how the damage is divided immediately after choosing those targets. The value of X won't change even if the number of lands you control changes after that point. That division of damage also won't change, even if damage can't be dealt to one or more of those targets as the ability resolves (usually because they've left the battlefield).

0166_MTGTDM_Main: Warden of the Grove

Warden of the Grove

{2}{G}

Creature — Hydra

2/2

At the beginning of your end step, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Whenever another nontoken creature you control enters, it endures X, where X is the number of counters on this creature. (Put X +1/+1 counters on the creature that entered or create an X/X white Spirit creature token.)

The value of X is determined as the last ability resolves. If Warden of the Grove is no longer on the battlefield at that time, the number of counters on it as it last existed on the battlefield is used to determine how many +1/+1 counters to put on the creature that endured or the power and toughness of the Spirit token created.

0034_MTGTDM_Main: Wayspeaker Bodyguard

Wayspeaker Bodyguard

{3}{W}

Creature — Orc Monk

3/4

When this creature enters, return target nonland permanent card with mana value 2 or less from your graveyard to your hand.

Flurry — Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, tap target creature an opponent controls.

If a card in a graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0066_MTGTDM_Main: Wingspan Stride

Wingspan Stride

{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has flying.

{2}{U}: Return this Aura to its owner's hand.

If the creature this Aura is attached to leaves the battlefield or stops being a creature before the activated ability resolves, Wingspan Stride will be put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action before that ability resolves, and it won't be returned to its owner's hand.

0236_MTGTDM_Main: Yathan Roadwatcher

Yathan Roadwatcher

{1}{W}{B}{G}

Creature — Human Scout

3/3

When this creature enters, if you cast it, mill four cards. When you do, return target creature card with mana value 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

You don't choose a target for Yathan Roadwatcher's ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you mill four cards this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0237_MTGTDM_Main: Zurgo, Thunder's Decree

Zurgo, Thunder's Decree

{R}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Orc Warrior

2/4

Mobilize 2 (Whenever this creature attacks, create two tapped and attacking 1/1 red Warrior creature tokens. Sacrifice them at the beginning of the next end step.)

During your end step, Warrior tokens you control have "This token can't be sacrificed."

If a permanent can't be sacrificed, you can't choose it for effects or costs that require you to sacrifice a permanent.

The delayed triggered ability that causes the Warrior tokens created by a mobilize ability to be sacrificed happens only once, at the beginning of the next end step. If Zurgo, Thunder's Decree is under your control as that ability resolves, those tokens won't be sacrificed, and the ability associated with those tokens won't trigger again.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Special Guests Card-Specific Notes

0104_MTGTDM_Special: Eerie Ultimatum

Eerie Ultimatum

{W}{W}{B}{B}{B}{G}{G}

Sorcery

Return any number of permanent cards with different names from your graveyard to the battlefield.

You choose which permanent cards to return while Eerie Ultimatum is resolving. No player may take actions between the time you choose and the time those cards return to the battlefield.

You may choose to return just one permanent card, regardless of its name.

If an Aura is put onto the battlefield without being cast, the Aura's controller-to-be chooses what it will enchant as it enters the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to an opponent's permanent with hexproof, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in its current zone.

An Aura being put onto the battlefield this way can't enchant anything else that is being put onto the battlefield at the same time.

0105_MTGTDM_Special: Emergent Ultimatum

Emergent Ultimatum

{B}{B}{G}{G}{G}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Search your library for up to three monocolored cards with different names and exile them. An opponent chooses one of those cards. Shuffle that card into your library. You may cast the other cards without paying their mana costs. Exile Emergent Ultimatum.

A monocolored card is exactly one of white, blue, black, red, or green and no other colors. A colorless card isn't monocolored.

If you find only one card, you'll shuffle it into your library and exile Emergent Ultimatum without casting anything.

If you wish to cast any exiled cards, you do so as part of the resolution of Emergent Ultimatum. You can't wait to cast them later. Timing permissions based on a card's type are ignored.

Emergent Ultimatum is still on the stack while you cast the cards you found, so those spells could target it. However, once it's exiled, it will no longer be a legal target.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0106_MTGTDM_Special: Genesis Ultimatum

Genesis Ultimatum

{G}{G}{U}{U}{U}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Look at the top five cards of your library. Put any number of permanent cards from among them onto the battlefield and the rest into your hand. Exile Genesis Ultimatum.

You can choose to not put any permanent cards onto the battlefield this way. You'll put them into your hand without revealing them and without saying whether any of them were permanent cards.

Any abilities that trigger as the permanents enter the battlefield this way won't be put onto the stack until after Genesis Ultimatum has finished resolving and is in exile.

If an Aura is put onto the battlefield without being cast, the Aura's controller-to-be chooses what it will enchant as it enters the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to an opponent's permanent with hexproof, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, you can't choose to put it onto the battlefield; in this case, it would be put into your hand along with any other cards that weren't put onto the battlefield this way.

An Aura being put onto the battlefield this way can't enchant anything else that is being put onto the battlefield at the same time.

0107_MTGTDM_Special: Inspired Ultimatum

Inspired Ultimatum

{U}{U}{R}{R}{R}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Target player gains 5 life, Inspired Ultimatum deals 5 damage to any target, then you draw five cards.

You can target yourself as the player to gain 5 life.

If either target becomes illegal before Inspired Ultimatum resolves, the other will be affected as appropriate and you'll draw five cards. If both targets become illegal, the spell won't resolve and you won't draw five cards.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander Card-Specific Notes

0018_MTGTDM_CommNew: Adaptive Training Post

Adaptive Training Post

{2}{U}

Artifact

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, if this artifact has fewer than three charge counters on it, put a charge counter on it.

Remove three charge counters from this artifact: When you next cast an instant or sorcery spell this turn, copy it and you may choose new targets for the copy.

After Adaptive Training Post's last ability resolves, the next instant or sorcery spell you cast that turn will be copied whether or not it has targets.

The copy created by Adaptive Training Post's last ability resolves before the spell it's copying. It resolves even if the original spell is countered before the copy is created.

If the spell has any targets, the copy will have the same targets unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

0001_MTGTDM_CommBord: Betor, Ancestor's Voice

Betor, Ancestor's Voice

{2}{W}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Dragon

3/5

Flying, lifelink

At the beginning of your end step, put a number of +1/+1 counters on up to one other target creature you control equal to the amount of life you gained this turn. Return up to one target creature card with mana value less than or equal to the amount of life you lost this turn from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If a card in a graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0026_MTGTDM_CommNew: Bone Devourer

Bone Devourer

{3}{B}

Creature — Dragon

2/2

Flash

Flying

This creature enters with a number of +1/+1 counters on it equal to the number of creatures that died this turn.

When this creature dies, you draw X cards and you lose X life, where X is the number of +1/+1 counters on it.

If Bone Devourer has +1/+1 counters put on it, and then enough -1/-1 counters are put on it to cause its toughness to be 0, X is equal to the number of +1/+1 counters it had at the time those -1/-1 counters were put on it.

0044_MTGTDM_CommNew: Broodcaller Scourge

Broodcaller Scourge

{5}{G}{G}

Creature — Dragon

5/7

Flying

Whenever one or more Dragons you control deal combat damage to a player, you may put a permanent card with mana value less than or equal to that damage from your hand onto the battlefield.

If a card in your hand has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0033_MTGTDM_CommNew: Caldera Pyremaw

Caldera Pyremaw

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon

3/3

Flying

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature. Then this creature deals damage equal to its power to target opponent.

If Caldera Pyremaw leaves the battlefield in response to its ability, use its power the last time it existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage it deals as its ability resolves.

0050_MTGTDM_CommNew: Colossal Grave-Reaver

Colossal Grave-Reaver

{6}{B}{G}

Creature — Dragon

7/6

Flying

Whenever this creature enters or attacks, mill three cards.

Whenever one or more creature cards are put into your graveyard from your library, put one of them onto the battlefield.

All three of the milled cards are put into your graveyard at the same time. If there is more than one creature card among those cards, the last ability triggers only once.

0019_MTGTDM_CommNew: Deceptive Frostkite

Deceptive Frostkite

{U}{U}

Creature — Dragon

1/1

Flying

You may have this creature enter as a copy of a creature you control with power 4 or greater, except it's a Dragon in addition to its other types and it has flying.

Deceptive Frostkite copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else, with the listed exceptions (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If the copied creature is a token, Deceptive Frostkite copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token, with the listed exceptions.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then Deceptive Frostkite enters as whatever that creature copied, with the listed exceptions.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when Deceptive Frostkite enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

You can choose not to have Deceptive Frostkite enter as a copy of another creature. If you do, it will just be a 1/1 Dragon with flying.

0004_MTGTDM_CommBord: Felothar the Steadfast

Felothar the Steadfast

{1}{W}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

0/5

Each creature you control assigns combat damage equal to its toughness rather than its power.

Creatures you control can attack as though they didn't have defender.

{3}, {T}, Sacrifice another creature: Draw cards equal to the sacrificed creature's toughness, then discard cards equal to its power.

Felothar's first ability doesn't actually change any creature's power. It changes only the amount of combat damage those creatures assign. All other rules and effects that check power or toughness use the real values.

0046_MTGTDM_CommNew: Floral Evoker

Floral Evoker

{2}{G}

Creature — Snake Druid

2/3

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

{G}, Discard a creature card: Return target land card from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

A landfall ability triggers whenever a land you control enters for any reason. It triggers whenever you play a land, as well as whenever a spell or ability puts a land onto the battlefield under your control.

A landfall ability doesn't trigger if a permanent already on the battlefield becomes a land.

Whenever a land you control enters, each landfall ability of the permanents you control will trigger. You can put them on the stack in any order. The last ability you put on the stack will be the first one to resolve. (As a result, you can have those abilities resolve in the order of your choosing.)

0034_MTGTDM_CommNew: Goldlust Triad

Goldlust Triad

{4}{R}

Creature — Dragon

4/3

Flying

Myriad (Whenever this creature attacks, for each opponent other than defending player, you may create a token copy that's tapped and attacking that player or a planeswalker they control. Exile the tokens at end of combat.)

Whenever this creature deals combat damage to a player, create a Treasure token.

The term "defending player" in the myriad rules (or any other ability of an attacking creature) refers to the player the creature with myriad was attacking, the controller of the planeswalker it was attacking, or the protector of the battle it was attacking at the time the ability resolves. If that creature is no longer attacking, it refers to the appropriate player based on who or what the creature was last attacking.

If the defending player is your only opponent, no tokens are put onto the battlefield.

You choose whether each token is attacking the player or a planeswalker they control as the token is created. If it's attacking a planeswalker, you choose which one. You can't have any of the tokens attack a battle.

Although the tokens enter attacking, they were never declared as attackers. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger, including the myriad ability of the tokens. If there are any costs to have a creature attack, those costs won't apply to the tokens.

The tokens created by a single instance of myriad all enter at the same time.

Each token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else. It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the tokens enter. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

If an instance of myriad creates more than one token for any given player (due to an effect such as the one Doubling Season creates), you may choose separately for each token whether it's attacking the player or a planeswalker they control.

0021_MTGTDM_CommNew: Hammerhead Tyrant

Hammerhead Tyrant

{4}{U}{U}

Creature — Dragon

6/6

Flying

Whenever you cast a spell, return up to one target nonland permanent an opponent controls with mana value less than or equal to that spell's mana value to its owner's hand.

If a permanent has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, use the value of X chosen as it was cast to determine that spell's mana value.

0013_MTGTDM_CommNew: Ironwill Forger

Ironwill Forger

{3}{W}

Creature — Orc Artificer

3/3

Lieutenant — At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you control your commander, target nonlegendary creature you control gains myriad until end of turn. (Whenever it attacks, for each opponent other than defending player, you may create a token copy that's tapped and attacking that player or a planeswalker they control. Exile the tokens at end of combat.)

The term "defending player" in the myriad rules (or any other ability of an attacking creature) refers to the player the creature with myriad was attacking, the controller of the planeswalker it was attacking, or the protector of the battle it was attacking at the time the ability resolves. If that creature is no longer attacking, it refers to the appropriate player based on who or what the creature was last attacking.

If the defending player is your only opponent, no tokens are put onto the battlefield.

You choose whether each token is attacking the player or a planeswalker they control as the token is created. If it's attacking a planeswalker, you choose which one. You can't have any of the tokens attack a battle.

Although the tokens enter attacking, they were never declared as attackers. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger, including the myriad ability of the tokens. If there are any costs to have a creature attack, those costs won't apply to the tokens.

The tokens created by a single instance of myriad all enter at the same time.

Each token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else. It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the tokens enter. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

If an instance of myriad creates more than one token for any given player (due to an effect such as the one Doubling Season creates), you may choose separately for each token whether it's attacking the player or a planeswalker they control.

0027_MTGTDM_CommNew: Jaws of Defeat

Jaws of Defeat

{3}{B}

Enchantment

Whenever a creature you control enters, target opponent loses life equal to the difference between that creature's power and its toughness.

To find the difference between a creature's power and its toughness, subtract the smaller of those two numbers from the larger one. For example, the difference between the power and toughness of a 3/5 creature is 2. The difference between the power and toughness of a 5/3 creature is also 2.

0006_MTGTDM_CommBord: Neriv, Crackling Vanguard

Neriv, Crackling Vanguard

{2}{R}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Dragon

4/4

Flying, deathtouch

When Neriv enters, create two 1/1 red Goblin creature tokens.

Whenever Neriv attacks, exile a number of cards from the top of your library equal to the number of differently named tokens you control. During any turn you attacked with a commander, you may play those cards.

The effect that creates a token may set the name of that token. A token that's a copy of something else has the name of the object it's a copy of, unless otherwise specified. All other tokens have a name that matches the subtypes of the token that was created plus the word "Token." For example, an effect that says "Create a 1/1 green Elf creature token" creates a token that's name is "Elf Token."

To determine the number of differently named tokens you control, count each token you control once, but only if its English name isn't the same as another token you've already counted this way. For example, if you control two tokens named "Elf Token" and one token named "Goblin Token," you exile two cards from the top of your library.

0036_MTGTDM_CommNew: Parapet Thrasher

Parapet Thrasher

{2}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon

4/3

Flying

Whenever one or more Dragons you control deal combat damage to an opponent, choose one that hasn't been chosen this turn —

• Destroy target artifact that opponent controls.

• This creature deals 4 damage to each other opponent.

• Exile the top card of your library. You may play it this turn.

If the triggered ability triggers more than three times in a turn, no mode can be chosen for any instances of the ability after the third, and those will be removed from the stack and do nothing.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0014_MTGTDM_CommNew: Protector of the Wastes

Protector of the Wastes

{4}{W}{W}

Creature — Dragon

5/5

Flying

When this creature enters or becomes monstrous, exile up to two target artifacts and/or enchantments controlled by different players.

{4}{W}: Monstrosity 3. (If this creature isn't monstrous, put three +1/+1 counters on it and it becomes monstrous.)

Once a creature becomes monstrous, it can't become monstrous again. If the creature is already monstrous when the monstrosity ability resolves, nothing happens.

Monstrous isn't an ability that a creature has. It's just something true about that creature. If the creature stops being a creature or loses its abilities, it will continue to be monstrous.

0037_MTGTDM_CommNew: Redoubled Stormsinger

Redoubled Stormsinger

{2}{R}

Creature — Orc Wizard

3/3

First strike

Whenever this creature attacks, for each creature token you control that entered this turn, create a tapped and attacking token that's a copy of that token. At the beginning of the next end step, sacrifice those tokens.

Each of the tokens created by Redoubled Stormsinger's last ability copies the original characteristics of the token it's copying as stated by the effect that created that token.

If a creature token you control that entered this turn is copying something else, then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that creature token copied.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied token will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied token will also work.

Although the tokens are attacking, they were never declared as attacking creatures. This means that abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when these tokens enter attacking.

You declare which player, planeswalker, or battle each token is attacking as you put it onto the battlefield. It doesn't have to be the same player, planeswalker, or battle as Redoubled Stormsinger or any of the other tokens created by Redoubled Stormsinger's last ability.

0015_MTGTDM_CommNew: Reunion of the House

Reunion of the House

{5}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Return any number of target creature cards with total power 10 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield. Exile Reunion of the House.

Reunion of the House can return any combination of creature cards whose powers total 10 or less. For example, it could target ten 1/1 creature cards, two 5/5 creature cards, and so on. Regardless of what other creature cards you choose as targets, you can also choose any number of creature cards with power 0 as targets.

Use the power of the creature cards as they exist in your graveyard to determine whether they can be the targets of Reunion of the House. For example, a 0/0 creature card that will enter the battlefield as a copy of a 15/15 creature can be returned, as can five 0/0 creature cards that will each enter the battlefield with three +1/+1 counters on them.

If the power of the target creature cards changes while in your graveyard, most likely because one has a characteristic-defining ability that defines a * in its power, the total power of the creature cards may become greater than 10. If this happens, the entire selection of targets is illegal. In this case, Reunion of the House won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. Nothing will be returned to the battlefield, and Reunion of the House will be put into its owner's graveyard.

0007_MTGTDM_CommBord: Shiko and Narset, Unified

Shiko and Narset, Unified

{1}{U}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Spirit Dragon

4/4

Flying, vigilance

Flurry — Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, copy that spell if it targets a permanent or player, and you may choose new targets for the copy. If you don't copy a spell this way, draw a card.

If the second spell you cast targets a permanent or player, you must copy that spell, even if it won't be possible to choose legal targets for the copy. You can't choose not to copy it in order to draw a card.

Shiko and Narset, Unified's last ability and the copy it creates resolve before the spell it's copying. They resolve even if the original spell is countered before the copy is created.

An Aura spell requires a target, as defined by its enchant ability.

The copy will have the same targets unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

A resolving copy of a permanent spell becomes a token. That token isn't "created" and won't interact with abilities that care about tokens being created.

0048_MTGTDM_CommNew: Steward of the Harvest

Steward of the Harvest

{3}{G}

Creature — Human Druid

3/3

When this creature enters, exile up to three target land cards from your graveyard.

Creatures you control have all activated abilities of all land cards exiled with this creature.

Creatures you control gain only activated abilities of the exiled land cards. They don't gain triggered abilities, static abilities, or keyword abilities that aren't activated abilities.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keywords are activated abilities; they have colons in their reminder text.

If an activated ability of a land card exiled with Steward of the Harvest references the card it's printed on by name, treat the version of that ability on each creature you control as though it referenced the creature that has it by name instead.

Land cards with one or more basic land types have the intrinsic activated ability "{T}: Add [mana symbol]," even if the text box doesn't actually contain that text or the card has no text box. For Plains, [mana symbol] is {W}; for Islands, {U}; for Swamps, {B}; for Mountains, {R}; and for Forests, {G}.

0016_MTGTDM_CommNew: Tempest Technique

Tempest Technique

{3}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Storm (When you cast this spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn. You may choose new targets for the copies. Copies become tokens.)

Enchant creature you control

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 for each enchantment you control.

The copies are put directly onto the stack. They aren't cast and won't be counted by other spells with storm cast later in the turn.

Spells cast from zones other than a player's hand and spells that were countered or otherwise failed to resolve are counted by the storm ability.

A copy of a spell can be countered like any other spell, but it must be countered individually. Countering a spell with storm won't affect the copies.

The triggered ability that creates the copies can itself be countered by anything that can counter a triggered ability. If it is countered, no copies will be put onto the stack.

A resolving copy of a permanent spell becomes a token. That token isn't "created" and won't interact with abilities that care about tokens being created.

0008_MTGTDM_CommBord: Teval, the Balanced Scale

Teval, the Balanced Scale

{1}{B}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Spirit Dragon

4/4

Flying

Whenever Teval attacks, mill three cards. Then you may return a land card from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

Whenever one or more cards leave your graveyard, create a 2/2 black Zombie Druid creature token.

If multiple cards leave your graveyard at the same time, Teval's last ability will trigger only once.

0028_MTGTDM_CommNew: Teval's Judgment

Teval's Judgment

{2}{B}

Enchantment

Whenever one or more cards leave your graveyard, choose one that hasn't been chosen this turn —

• Draw a card.

• Create a Treasure token.

• Create a 2/2 black Zombie Druid creature token.

If Teval's Judgment's ability triggers more than three times in a turn, no mode can be chosen for any instances of the ability after the third, and those will be removed from the stack and do nothing.

If multiple cards leave your graveyard at the same time, Teval's Judgment's ability will trigger only once.

0038_MTGTDM_CommNew: Thundermane Dragon

Thundermane Dragon

{3}{R}

Creature — Dragon

4/4

Flying

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may cast creature spells with power 4 or greater from the top of your library. If you cast a creature spell this way, it gains haste until end of turn.

Thundermane Dragon lets you look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction—see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, activating an ability, or taking a special action, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast the top card of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

Thundermane Dragon's last ability allows you to cast the top card of your library if the resulting spell is a creature spell with power 4 or greater, it's your main phase, and the stack is empty. If that creature spell has flash, you'll be able to cast it any time you could cast an instant, even on an opponent's turn.

0029_MTGTDM_CommNew: Tip the Scales

Tip the Scales

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Sacrifice a creature. When you do, all creatures get -X/-X until end of turn, where X is the sacrificed creature's toughness.

You don't choose which creature to sacrifice until Tip the Scales resolves. You must sacrifice exactly one creature if you control one at that time. Doing so causes a "reflexive" ability to trigger. Players may respond to that ability knowing the value of X.

Use the sacrificed creature's toughness as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

0022_MTGTDM_CommNew: Transcendent Dragon

Transcendent Dragon

{4}{U}{U}

Creature — Dragon

4/3

Flash

Flying

When this creature enters, if you cast it, counter target spell. If that spell is countered this way, exile it instead of putting it into its owner's graveyard, then you may cast it without paying its mana cost.

If you wish to cast the exiled card, you do so as part of the resolution of Transcendent Dragon's last ability. You can't wait to cast it later. Timing permissions based on the card's type are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0039_MTGTDM_CommNew: Transforming Flourish

Transforming Flourish

{2}{R}

Instant

Demonstrate (When you cast this spell, you may copy it. If you do, choose an opponent to also copy it. Players may choose new targets for their copies.)

Destroy target artifact or creature you don't control. If that permanent is destroyed this way, its controller exiles cards from the top of their library until they exile a nonland card, then they may cast that card without paying its mana cost.

You choose whether to make a copy as the demonstrate ability resolves. This happens before the original spell resolves. Your copy goes on the stack above the original spell.

If you copy a spell with demonstrate, you then immediately choose an opponent. If they copy the spell, it goes on top of the stack.

If the spell requires targets, you choose the target of the original spell as you cast it. If you create a copy of the spell, you may choose new targets for the copy as you create that copy. Similarly, the opponent you chose to create a copy may choose new targets for that copy as it's created. In other words, your opponent will know the targets of your original spell and your copy when choosing the new targets, if any, for their copy.

If you cast a spell with demonstrate and both you and an opponent copy it, the opponent's copy will resolve first, then your copy will resolve, and finally the original spell will resolve.

If you cast the spell and choose not to copy it, no opponent will get to copy it either.

If the destroyed permanent's controller chooses to cast the exiled card without paying its mana cost, they can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. They can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If the exiled card has {X} in its mana cost, the destroyed permanent's controller must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0023_MTGTDM_CommNew: Voracious Bibliophile

Voracious Bibliophile

{3}{U}

Creature — Dragon

3/3

Flying, vigilance

Whenever you cast a spell with one or more targets, draw that many cards.

An Aura spell requires a target, as defined by its enchant ability.

0031_MTGTDM_CommNew: Will of the Abzan

Will of the Abzan

{3}{B}

Sorcery

Choose one. If you control a commander as you cast this spell, you may choose both instead.

• Any number of target opponents each sacrifice a creature with the greatest power among creatures that player controls and lose 3 life.

• Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

The commander you control doesn't have to be your commander.

Once you've announced that you're casting this spell, players can't take any actions until you've finished doing so. Notably, opponents can't try to remove your commander to change how many modes you may choose.

Whether or not you control a commander is determined only once, as you choose the modes for this spell. If you somehow lose control of that commander before you finish casting the spell (perhaps because you sacrifice it to activate a mana ability), it won't change the number of modes chosen.

0040_MTGTDM_CommNew: Will of the Jeskai

Will of the Jeskai

{3}{R}

Sorcery

Choose one. If you control a commander as you cast this spell, you may choose both instead.

• Each player may discard their hand and draw five cards.

• Each instant and sorcery card in your graveyard gains flashback until end of turn. The flashback cost is equal to its mana cost.

A player may discard their hand even if their hand contains zero cards.

The commander you control doesn't have to be your commander.

Once you've announced that you're casting this spell, players can't take any actions until you've finished doing so. Notably, opponents can't try to remove your commander to change how many modes you may choose.

Whether or not you control a commander is determined only once, as you choose the modes for this spell. If you somehow lose control of that commander before you finish casting the spell (perhaps because you sacrifice it to activate a mana ability), it won't change the number of modes chosen.

0017_MTGTDM_CommNew: Will of the Mardu

Will of the Mardu

{2}{W}

Instant

Choose one. If you control a commander as you cast this spell, you may choose both instead.

• Create a number of 1/1 red Warrior creature tokens equal to the number of creatures target player controls.

• Will of the Mardu deals damage to target creature equal to the number of creatures you control.

The commander you control doesn't have to be your commander.

Once you've announced that you're casting this spell, players can't take any actions until you've finished doing so. Notably, opponents can't try to remove your commander to change how many modes you may choose.

Whether or not you control a commander is determined only once, as you choose the modes for this spell. If you somehow lose control of that commander before you finish casting the spell (perhaps because you sacrifice it to activate a mana ability), it won't change the number of modes chosen.

0049_MTGTDM_CommNew: Will of the Sultai

Will of the Sultai

{4}{G}

Sorcery

Choose one. If you control a commander as you cast this spell, you may choose both instead.

• Target player mills three cards. Return all land cards from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped.

• Put X +1/+1 counters on target creature, where X is the number of lands you control. It gains trample until end of turn.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Will of the Sultai resolves.

The commander you control doesn't have to be your commander.

Once you've announced that you're casting this spell, players can't take any actions until you've finished doing so. Notably, opponents can't try to remove your commander to change how many modes you may choose.

Whether or not you control a commander is determined only once, as you choose the modes for this spell. If you somehow lose control of that commander before you finish casting the spell (perhaps because you sacrifice it to activate a mana ability), it won't change the number of modes chosen.

0024_MTGTDM_CommNew: Will of the Temur

Will of the Temur

{5}{U}

Sorcery

Choose one. If you control a commander as you cast this spell, you may choose both instead.

• Create a token that's a copy of target permanent, except it's a 4/4 Dragon creature with flying in addition to its other types.

• Target player draws cards equal to the greatest mana value among permanents you control.

The token created by Will of the Temur's first mode copies exactly what was printed on the original permanent and nothing else, with the listed exceptions (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If the copied permanent is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token, with the listed exceptions.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that permanent copied, with the listed exceptions.

Any enters abilities of the copied permanent will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities of the copied permanent will also work.

If a permanent has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

The commander you control doesn't have to be your commander.

Once you've announced that you're casting this spell, players can't take any actions until you've finished doing so. Notably, opponents can't try to remove your commander to change how many modes you may choose.

Whether or not you control a commander is determined only once, as you choose the modes for this spell. If you somehow lose control of that commander before you finish casting the spell (perhaps because you sacrifice it to activate a mana ability), it won't change the number of modes chosen.

0041_MTGTDM_CommNew: Zenith Festival

Zenith Festival

{X}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Exile the top X cards of your library. You may play them until the end of your next turn.

Harmonize {X}{R}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its harmonize cost. You may tap a creature you control to reduce that cost by an amount of generic mana equal to its power. Then exile this spell.)

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if one of the exiled cards is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0010_MTGTDM_CommBord: Zurgo Stormrender

Zurgo Stormrender

{R}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Orc Warrior

3/3

Mobilize 1 (Whenever this creature attacks, create a tapped and attacking 1/1 red Warrior creature token. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.)

Whenever a creature token you control leaves the battlefield, draw a card if it was attacking. Otherwise, each opponent loses 1 life.

If Zurgo Stormrender leaves the battlefield at the same time as one or more creature tokens you control, its last ability will trigger once for each of those creature tokens.

