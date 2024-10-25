Innistrad Remastered
RETURN TO YOUR OLD HAUNTS
Release Date: January 24, 2025
THE INFAMOUS EDGAR MARKOV
You can exhume the first vampire of Innistrad in a variety of spooky treatments, including the Collector Booster–exclusive headliner card: a serialized Edgar Markov in movie poster art.
Serialized Edgar Markov cards are localized in English only and are available in Innistrad® Remastered Collector Boosters of any language. Non‑serialized Edgar Markov cards found in Innistrad Remastered are mechanically identical to their serialized variants. Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.
Innistrad Remastered
Rediscover everything you love to fear in Magic's Gothic horror plane with Innistrad Remastered. Feel the nostalgia with a retro frame card in every booster and feast your eyes on new movie poster cards.