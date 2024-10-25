Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Innistrad Remastered

PREORDER

YOUR LOCAL STORE AMAZON

Select a Retailer

You are about to leave a site operated by Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast is not responsible for the content of any linked website that is not operated by Wizards of the Coast. Please note that these websites' privacy policies and security practices may differ from Wizards of the Coast's standards.

Yes, Continue

RETURN TO YOUR OLD HAUNTS


Rediscover everything you love to fear! Dig up reprints from across Innistrad's history and iconic characters from Magic's Gothic horror plane.

Release Date: January 24, 2025

THE INFAMOUS EDGAR MARKOV

You can exhume the first vampire of Innistrad in a variety of spooky treatments, including the Collector Booster–exclusive headliner card: a serialized Edgar Markov in movie poster art.

Serialized Edgar Markov cards are localized in English only and are available in Innistrad® Remastered Collector Boosters of any language. Non‑serialized Edgar Markov cards found in Innistrad Remastered are mechanically identical to their serialized variants. Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.

Innistrad Remastered


Rediscover everything you love to fear in Magic's Gothic horror plane with Innistrad Remastered. Feel the nostalgia with a retro frame card in every booster and feast your eyes on new movie poster cards.

View The Cards

GET THE LATEST UPDATES FOR
INNISTRAD REMASTERED

Ready to sink your teeth in? Sign up now to get updates about future collaborations, events, and releases sent straight to your inbox.

icon-caret-down
We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)