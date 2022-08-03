Jumpstart is an easy-to-learn, wildly fun format, available on MTG Arena. You'll be able to mix, match, and cause mayhem across 46 different themes and 121 possible 20-card lists inside any given pack.

Playing Jumpstart on MTG Arena is easy—you join the event, you pick your packets, and you play! Let's show you how it works.

When you join the event, you'll first get to pick from one of three possible themes, pulled from all those possibilities we listed above.

Once you've selected your first theme, you will then pick your second theme from three new-ish ones. New-ish, because while you might see the same theme both times, most themes have multiple possible card lists (and for more info on that, you can view the tabletop decklists here).

Once you've picked your second theme—boom, you're done! You have a 40-card deck, complete with lands ready to go. All you need to do is hit play! You'll be allowed to play each of your Jumpstart decks during the event as much as you like—and you'll earn two rare Jumpstart individual card rewards for your first two wins.

If you ever grow tired of your Tree-Hugging Vampires, you can always resign from the event, rejoin, or maybe give those "rainbow" lands a whirl.