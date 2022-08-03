How to Play MTG Arena
What is Magic: The Gathering Arena?
MTG Arena is a digital collectible card game available on desktop and mobile, for beginners and long-time Magic lovers alike! Collect, build and master your unique deck that will become its own legend. Earn rewards and go head-to-head against friends or other players. Start playing for free and feel the magic of the original fantasy CCG!
Play Your Way: Bring your best to the battlefield with the power of Magic on mobile or desktop.
Jump Right In: Get started with powerful decks and rewards just from playing!
Meet Sparky! Learn the game with a quirky glowing orb AI who will teach you the tips and tricks.
This is meant to be an instructional guide only. Players should refer to the Terms of Service prior to playing.
NEW TO MAGIC?
Ready to learn Magic? Jump over to the Magic New Player Page where you'll find more information on how to get started, where you can play, and how to bring your best to the battlefield.
How does MTG Arena work?
MTG Arena follows the same rules as the tabletop card game. Players use decks of cards that generate five colors of mana, and play cards that consume mana to call for creatures, cast defensive and offensive spells, and activate effects or unique abilities. Complete the tutorial, build your profile and start playing MTG Arena!
Choose Your Avatar
It's your game! Customize your play with your favorite avatar! Start with 12 options and gain additional avatars through events and with the in-game store.
Swap Your Card Sleeves
Set the tone with card sleeves to show off your style. Artwork ranges from Planeswalkers to creatures to exclusive event art!
Add A Pet
Bring your personality to the battlefield with pets! Choose the perfect pet to strike fear in your enemies (or to just look cute). Pets are available for purchase in the MTG Arena Store.
Customize Your Emotes
Want to say something with some emote magic? Change around your settings to use character emotes from your favorite set!
Choose Your Deck
Pick a play style and then select your deck! In MTG Arena you'll begin with a variety of starter decks. As you play you'll gain wildcards to redeem and earn boosters to expand your collection! In this section you can easily build, upload, and edit your decks. When choosing your play format, you'll only see decks that are legal in that format.
STANDARD FORMAT
Perfect for new players, this will get you familiar with a format used at events of all levels. Standard is a dynamic format where you build decks and play using cards in your collection from recently released Magic sets.
ALCHEMY
Alchemy is a new play mode featuring new-to-digital Magic cards designed specifically for digital play. Expect regular changes to the format to create a dynamic play experience in-between Standard set releases.
HISTORIC
Ranging from casual to competitive, Historic is a Magic format built to allow you to use cards that are no longer legal in Standard after rotation. This format is exclusive to MTG Arena.
MTG Arena Welcome Bundle
Get started with MTG Arena with a Welcome Bundle! The Welcome Bundle gives you access to five packs from the newest sets to start you off, plus 2,500 gems. Purchase on the MTG Arena store.