MTG Arena: State of the Game – The Brothers' War
Learn more about The Brothers' War in MTG Arena, new release timing, and get a deep dive into what's ahead for the game.
You can win big prizes in the Arena Open, and even have a shot at a Qualifier Weekend invitation!
New packets and cards for Jump In! with the arrival of The Brothers' War!
Check out the latest changes to The List, the 300 cards from Magic's past you can find in The Brothers' War Set Boosters.
Art cards return in The Brothers' War Set Boosters, with a 1-in-10 opportunity of opening a gold-stamped artist signature art card.
Open, shuffle, and play! Jumpstart Boosters get you playing fast with exciting strategies and new cards.
October 28 - November 11
Quick Draft
November 8 - November 10
Phantom Draft
November 10 - 11
BRO Draft/Sealed
November 11 - November 12
Traditional Historic
November 11 - November 25
Quick Draft
November 12 - November 13
Traditional Historic
November 13 - November 14
Traditional Historic
