Tarkir: Dragonstorm features the triumphant return of the plane's five clans. This time, they're crossing swords and casting spells at your Commander table with five ready-to-play Commander decks! Each deck is themed around one of the five clans, featuring new-to-Magic cards and iconic reprints. If you're a Temur truther or a Sultai supporter, these are the Commander decks for you.

Abzan Armor (White-Black-Green)
Jeskai Striker (White-Red-Blue)
Sultai Arisen (Black-Blue-Green)
Mardu Surge (Red-White-Black)
Temur Roar (Green-Blue-Red)
Each Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander deck contains:

  • 1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck with:
    • 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art
    • 1 Traditional foil featured commander with borderless art
  • 10 Double-sided tokens
  • 1 Collector Booster Sample Pack 
  • 1 Deck box

We'll be revealing the details of these decks once Tarkir: Dragonstorm debuts on March 18. Get ready for a deluge of dragons!

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander decks and more are available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.