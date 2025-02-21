Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander Decklists
Tarkir: Dragonstorm features the triumphant return of the plane's five clans. This time, they're crossing swords and casting spells at your Commander table with five ready-to-play Commander decks! Each deck is themed around one of the five clans, featuring new-to-Magic cards and iconic reprints. If you're a Temur truther or a Sultai supporter, these are the Commander decks for you.
Each Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander deck contains:
- 1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck with:
- 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art
- 1 Traditional foil featured commander with borderless art
- 10 Double-sided tokens
- 1 Collector Booster Sample Pack
- 1 Deck box
We'll be revealing the details of these decks once Tarkir: Dragonstorm debuts on March 18. Get ready for a deluge of dragons!
Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander decks and more are available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.