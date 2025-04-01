Secret Lair is releasing a brand-new drop, and we've cooked with this one. As part of a celebration of the beloved holiday of April 'Pools Day, we've trapped Marvel's loud-mouthed mercenary in a Magic card that is just stable enough to be legal in Eternal formats. Now, Marvel's Deadpool is coming to Magic: The Gathering with the Secret Lair x Marvel's Deadpool drop!

This exciting drop contains five Magic: The Gathering cards with special Deadpool-themed artwork, including the mechanically unique Deadpool, Trading Card game card! Look at him trying to break out of the card. It's adorable!

Deadpool, Trading Card, like all mechanically unique Secret Lair cards, is legal in Commander, Legacy, and Type 1 Vintage. All the other cards are legal where already available in other formats.

This Secret Lair drop is on sale right now at MagicSecretLair.com! Yes, right now! This drop is available in limited quantities in both sleek and simple non-foil as well as glittering and glamorous rainbow foil. Additionally, non-foil versions of the Secret Lair x Marvel's Deadpool drop will be available at participating Wade's 'Pool Network (WPN) game stores at a later date.

Secret Lair x Marvel's Deadpool

Wade Wilson. The Merc with a Mouth. Wolverine's Best Buddy. Deadpool has been called many names, and now we're calling him "Deadpool, Trading Card" as part of our celebration of April 'Pools Day! Featuring Marvel's regeneratin' degenerate across five different Magic: The Gathering cards (though without the regeneration mechanic), it's an April 'Pools Day miracle (though without the miracle mechanic)!

Watch him ride a unicorn on Deadly Rollick, perform astonishing feats of magic on Saw in Half, enjoy fine cuisine in space on Blasphemous Act, and engage in pyrokinetic punchlines on Vandalblast. To top it all off, the new-to-Magic Deadpool, Trading Card game card brings all the fun of Deadpool himself to your games of Magic.

Art by Justine Cruz, Slawomir Maniak, Miguel Mercado, Kevin Sidharta and Tomasz Zarucki

© 2025 MARVEL

Contents:

1x Deadpool, Trading Card

1x Deadly Rollick

1x Saw in Half

1x Blasphemous Act

1x Vandalblast

Price:

Non-foil: $39.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $49.99 USD

We're celebrating everything about Deadpool this April 'Pools Day, the widely known and widely celebrated holiday honoring the merc with a mouth! This drop is on sale right now at MagicSecretLair.com and will be available at participating WPN stores at a later date.