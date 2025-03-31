Explanation of Pauper Bans for March 31, 2025
Hello, Pauper fans! This is Gavin Verhey from Wizards of the Coast and the Pauper Format Panel (PFP). I'm here today on behalf of the panel with some changes to the format we've been working on for a while and are ready to bring to you. It's a fairly substantial round of changes, so I encourage you to read through all of our reasoning for the bans and unbans we're doing today.
At the time of the last banned and restricted announcement, we wanted a little longer to observe the format before rolling out some changes. We spent the last few months not only observing but building decks to test out what various bans or unbans may do, playing games, and discussing the results. And today, we're ready to act.
I'll get right into what is happening at the top today, and then I'll explain why. We're banning
Why these cards? How did we determine this? What do I mean by trial unbanning? Let's dig in!
State of the Format
Overall, the format is varied. There are tons of decks you can play, with many of them hovering between 48% and 53% win rates. The win-rate gaps in the format are small, and there's a ton of ability to play what you want and innovate.
However, there's more than just the numbers. While things can be balanced, that doesn't mean that the play patterns are the most fun, or the same packages aren't showing up across tons of decks and making things feel homogenous, or that the polarity of certain matchups is ideal.
To do this, we looked at a lot of Magic Online data (you will see us reference some win percentages below), tabletop tournament results, and conducted our own testing. While no one tournament or event makes or breaks our decision-making process, we look across them all in aggregate. I'll also mention that we finalized these decisions before the recent Paupergeddon event, though we saw nothing from that event that caused us to change course on any decisions.
Today's changes are meant to address these issues and, in general, slow the format down slightly while addressing some play-pattern notes. Our hope is this will bring some old decks back, remove a frustrating combo deck, and create a whole new archetype.
Let's go through card by card.
Banned: Basking Broodscale
When Modern Horizons 3 released last year, with it came
When a new deck shows up, we often want to give it time to watch the format build and react to it. Sometimes, decks will show up and be very strong, then the metagame will evolve, adapt, and it will just become a part of the metagame puzzle. Other times, a new deck will appear weak but gain strength over time as people begin to converge on a build and add resiliency to it. Usually, it's worth waiting a little bit to see how things evolve and change.
In the case of the Glee Combo deck, when it showed up with the release of Modern Horizons 3, it was far from its most powerful incarnation. But with time, the deck has become tighter and more refined. The metagame has adapted around it, with the deck boasting about a 53.5% win percentage right now, which is good but otherwise acceptable. However, its impact on the metagame remains huge. Everybody must be able to deal with a fast Glee Combo, and cards like
Additionally, it's just not that fun to lose to. A lot of decks are invalidated because they have trouble answering an early combo, and as people come into the format, it's a huge barrier to run into. It really restricts the amount of viable decks. We were close to doing it during the last banned and restricted window but elected to wait to see things evolve a little further, and it's only become clearer that it needs to go.
Why
Banned: Deadly Dispute
Broodscale may be the combo piece in a deck of much discussion, but there has been another card a little more subtly hanging over Pauper.
Over the past year, we've seen a lot of decks converge on the
We looked into banning
We wanted to act on this but also wanted community opinions. I asked about this a couple months ago in a recent video around the time of the last banned and restricted announcement, and over the past few months, many Pauper fans and pundits have also taken the side that yes, action should be taken.
While there is substantial redundancy, after a lot of playing and analysis, it became clear
There is still a lot of redundancy, and we want to be clear that we don't expect this to cut out the engine entirely—we would need to ban
Banned: Kuldotha Rebirth
In the past, we've talked some about format polarity and speed. The format has sped up considerably in the past few years, and the cheap tools available at common have become stronger and stronger. Nowhere is this more apparent than in Mono-Red.
Mono-Red serves a very important role in the format, helping keep things honest so incredibly slow decks don't dominate. But by the same mark, it's always a careful balance to make sure it isn't creating too much of that pressure and warping too much of the format around the ability to deal with it. It is the most played deck in Magic Online Leagues, so it's everywhere.
Looking at the deck now, we see very similar data to the time around when we banned
Now, after sideboarding the story changes against several of these decks, most of those matchups flip unfavorably. But that kind of polarity is far, far higher than what we'd like to see.
This kind of polarity can be really damaging. If most decks have to sideboard a lot of cards for a single popular deck to beat it, it reduces how many slots you have for other decks in the format. It puts a lot of pressure on sideboard cards and how many you draw, which reduces your agency. Ideally, red would be a little weaker and people would feel like they need to sideboard against it a little less, which creates more of a natural situation where it's less about pre- or post-sideboard games.
What happened here? Part of it could be how the format has evolved to where it is now, and people have had to adapt more for Glee with cards like
We talked about several cards to hit. We could hit a newer card like the
We'd love to see more control enter the environment, and the long-game reach of this card is one more tough thing to contend with. Of the two, between
Our hope is that this will help bring red back to a level where it's not as polarizing. It's something we will continue to watch to make sure this didn't hit red too hard—as mentioned before, it is a careful balance—but we expect red should remain playable with these changes and the format's evolution.
Other Decks and Cards
While here, I wanted to just give an overview of other decks in the format.
Percentage-wise, nothing seems too out of line on match win rate. We see 53.5% as the highest among any of the most-played decks when it comes to overall win rate. What we've hit today is largely for metagame impact and play pattern. It is not totally clear how things are going to look when the dust settles, of course.
We did talk about the Bridges again. We were close to removing them at points but ultimately decided against it. For one, we wanted to see where the format stood in the wake of these pretty substantial changes before removing a huge pillar. Second, we thought the ban of
One other card we did want to talk about is
This card is absolutely a rate outlier. There's a reason it's a common that absolutely warped the format in Modern Horizons 3 Limited: it's a four-mana 4/5 that comes with two mana … and that's on top of all the fringe benefits like the tokens being uncounterable, it not being red so it can't be
It is a very strong card—no denying that. However, for a long time, Pauper had a bit of a midrange gap. Things were either compressed in quick aggressive decks or in very long-game decks like Tron.
That has gotten a lot better recently—and that is in part due to
I expect
Trial Unbans
At the top I said we were trying two unbans on a trial basis. What does this mean?
We want to try something new as an experiment. No other format has really tried this, and we think Pauper is a great place to experiment. You should not expect to see this in any other formats, and it's something the PFP is specifically interested in and thinks Pauper can handle given the accessibility of building decks and the predominance of online play.
There are some cards that have been banned in Pauper but are beloved by many. The format has evolved a lot in recent years, and it's not clear they all deserve to stay on the banned list. Trial unbans provide a way to try them out.
It works like this: a trial unban involves unbanning the card with the expectation that, before the next banned and restricted announcement, we will reevaluate if the card should remain unbanned. We'll share our expectations of what we are hoping happens with that card and compare that to the reality.
Not every unban in the future will necessarily be a trial unban, but it's a great tool in our toolbox. This is something new, so let us know what you think.
Now, let's talk about the two cards in question.
Unbanned: High Tide
This is the big one.
There wasn't much history of
We want to try it for a few reasons.
For one, plenty of people wish spell-based combo could be more viable. While we think it's unhealthy if spell-based combo is the best thing you can do, it is a staple of Eternal formats and is helpful if represented. It can also prey on decks that just want to go super long. While
Second, there are missing pieces and answers. Pauper has banned some of the strongest pieces:
And third, it's a fan favorite! It formerly enabled a Legacy deck and has been something memorable. We've held back on unbanning it for a long time because of how dangerous it can be to bring back. But in the interests of expanding the format and giving people something they enjoy, we wanted to give it a try.
We on the Pauper Format Panel spent a lot of time building up
Our hope is that the deck ends up, at best, an option in the metagame beneath the very best decks. If it ends up not being played after some experimentation, that's a fine outcome. If it ends up fringe or playable but not in the best decks, that's the ideal outcome. These scenarios will leave it unbanned.
If it breaks through and enables one of the three most successful decks in the metagame, however, we will likely ban
The next banned and restricted announcement is June 30, and you can expect to hear from us about
In the unlikely but plausible scenario, given the combo history of
I'm really excited to see what you all do with the card, and we'll be monitoring closely!
Unbanned: Prophetic Prism
It's a narrow ledge you walk with both these decks, and we on the PFP have debated returning
However, there was always a reasonable concern it could go right back to causing the same problems it was just a few years ago. The printing of
However, while
We decided a trial unban would finally be a moment we could take it off and see what happens. We believe the most likely outcome is that things in the format will not dramatically change.
However, with three large bans the format, it is poised for a considerable shakeup, especially given
The main metrics we'll be watching is how much it impacts Affinity, Tron, any new decks, and if it creates any kind of color homogeneity.
If Flicker or Control Tron resurges a little without taking a firm top seat, that's great. If Affinity plays a couple of these, that's fine as well. If it shows up in some other decks, like Synthesizer, sure.
However, if it really boosts Tron and Affinity to undesirable strength levels as two of the best decks or homogenizes the format by putting a bunch of similar cards in one deck, then we will send it back to the banned list.
A Fresh Pauper
That's a ton happening today. We're very interested to see what happens next.
In addition to upcoming leagues and paper events, there are some big online Pauper events coming up this spring and summer on Magic Online that we'll be keeping an eye on. There's a Regional Championship Qualifier on May 16, a Regional Championship Super Qualifier on July 12, and MOCS Showcase Challenges June 7, July 5, and August 2. This is your potential path to the Pro Tour starting with playing Pauper, so be sure to get out there and play.
I want to take this moment to provide two large thank yous. One is to the Pauper community, who has given us tons of useful feedback over the last few months. Thanks to everybody who chimed in.
Second, I want to thank the Pauper Format Panel. It took a lot of work and discussion to get here, and in addition to talking, arranging to playtest across time zones isn't easy. I'm so happy to be able to work with this team.
We'll be watching what happens out there in Pauper. Thanks for playing the format, and feel free to let us know what you think!
On behalf of the entire Pauper Format Panel,
Alex Ullman
Alexandre Weber
Emma Partlow
Gavin Verhey
Mirco Ciavatta
Paige Smith
Ryuji Saito