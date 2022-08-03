Quick Draft Guide

What is quick draft in MTG Arena?

Quick draft is a format in MTG Arena that allows you to draft cards against bots using 14-card draft packs and build a 40-card deck to battle others. You'll receive rewards based on how many wins you earn and you get to keep all the cards you choose! Keep playing until you reach seven wins or three losses.

Event Entry Fee

5000 Gold OR 750 Gems

Match Structure

Single Matches

Ends After

7 wins or 3 losses (whichever comes first)

Rewards

All the cards you drafted and other rewards based on wins