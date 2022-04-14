Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Modern Format

Formats Hub
Deck Size
60+
Number of Players
2
Game Duration
20 Minutes

Why Play This Format?

  • Format doesn't rotate
  • Variety of metagame
  • Master your favorite deck over time

Different Ways to Play

Tabletop
Gather with friends and play in person! Tabletop is your chance to see physical card treatments like exclusive art, foils, and thematic frames up close.
Learn More
SpellTable
Use your webcam to play  Magic  with friends in a private game, or match against players around the world! Now available with state-of-the-art card scanning technology.
Learn More
MTGO
Celebrating twenty years strong!  Magic: The Gathering Online  allows you to collect cards, build decks, and duel other players with the widest array of cards and formats available.
Learn More

Play Rules/Modifiers

These are one-on-one games with 60 card minimums for the main deck (up to 15 card sideboard). Modern games should last average length for a game (about 20 minutes).

With the exception of basic lands (Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, Forest, and Wastes), your combined deck and sideboard may not contain more than four of any individual card, counted by its English card title equivalent. This format includes powerful cards and strategies from the last two decades of Magic.

What Sets Are Legal in Modern? - Bloomburrow - Assassin's Creed - Modern Horizons 3 - Outlaws of Thunder Junction - Murders at Karlov Manor - The Lost Caverns of Ixalan - Wilds of Eldraine - The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle Earth - March of the Machine: The Aftermath - March of the Machine - Phyrexia: All Will Be One - The Brothers' War - Dominaria United - Streets of New Capenna - Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty - Innistrad: Crimson Vow - Innistrad: Midnight Hunt - Adventures in the Forgotten Realms - Modern Horizons 2 - Strixhaven - Kaldheim - Zendikar Rising - Core 2021 - Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths - Theros Beyond Death - Throne of Eldraine - Core Set 2020 - Modern Horizons - War of the Spark - Ravnica Allegiance - Guilds of Ravnica - Core Set 2019 - Dominaria - Rivals of Ixalan - Ixalan - Hour of Devastation - Amonkhet - Aether Revolt - Kaladesh - Eldritch Moon - Shadows over Innistrad - Oath of the Gatewatch - Battle for Zendikar - Magic Origins - Dragons of Tarkir - Fate Reforged - Khans of Tarkir - Magic 2015 - Journey into Nyx - Born of the Gods - Theros - Magic 2014 - Dragon's Maze - Gatecrash - Return to Ravnica - Magic 2013 - Avacyn Restored - Dark Ascension - Innistrad - Magic 2012 - New Phyrexia - Mirrodin Besieged - Scars of Mirrodin - Magic 2011 - Rise of the Eldrazi - Worldwake - Zendikar - Magic 2010 - Alara Reborn - Conflux - Shards of Alara - Eventide - Shadowmoor - Morningtide - Lorwyn - Tenth Edition - Future Sight - Planar Chaos - Time Spiral - Coldsnap - Dissension - Guildpact - Ravnica: City of Guilds - Ninth Edition - Saviors of Kamigawa - Eighth Edition - Betrayers of Kamigawa - Champions of Kamigawa - Fifth Dawn - Darksteel - Mirrodin

Discover More MTG

Banned and Restricted List
Card Database
Formats Hub

Latest Products

August 2, 2024

Bloomburrow

Bravery comes in all sizes! Put your best paw forward and enter the world of Bloomburrow. When elemental forces rage out of control, the salvation of the Valley falls on the shoulders of its smallest protectors.

Learn More
July 5, 2024

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed®

The Animus has a new destination: Magic: The Gathering. Take a Leap of Faith into a new expression of the game you love and find the weapons, characters, and real-world locations you know waiting for you on the battlefield.

Learn More
June 14, 2024

Modern Horizons 3

Modern Horizons 3 brings a heaping helping of exciting new cards to Modern. Rekindle your love for classic reprints including allied fetch lands and discover new power-packed cards like double-sided Planeswalkers you’re sure to flip for.

Learn More
April 19, 2024

Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Welcome to Thunder Junction, the brand-new frontier plane where every town is an outlaw’s paradise. Saddle up and ride into this land of opportunity...and crime.

Learn More
February 9, 2024

Murders at Karlov Manor

There’s been a string of high-profile murders on Ravnica involving some of its most powerful citizens. It's up to you to crack the case!

Learn More
We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)