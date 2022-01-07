Skip to main content
PIONEER FORMAT

Deck Size
60+
Number of Players
2
Game Duration
20 Minutes

Why Play This Format?

  • Express yourself with innovative deck building!
  • Make your own new strategies for gameplay.
  • Cards do not rotate as new Standard sets are released.

Different Ways to Play

Tabletop
Gather with friends and play in person! Tabletop is your chance to see physical card treatments like exclusive art, foils, and thematic frames up close.
SpellTable
Use your webcam to play  Magic  with friends in a private game, or match against players around the world! Now available with state-of-the-art card scanning technology.
MTGO
Celebrating twenty years strong!  Magic: The Gathering Online  allows you to collect cards, build decks, and duel other players with the widest array of cards and formats available.
Play Rules/Modifiers

This nonrotating format features sets from Return to Ravnica, forward. It aims to be more powerful than Standard but less powerful than Modern or Legacy. Constructed decks can have up to four of any card in their combined deck and sideboard. Basic lands are not included in this restriction.

- Minimum deck size of 60 cards - Up to 15 cards in your sideboard (if used)

What Sets Are Legal in Pioneer?
  • Foundations
  • Duskmourn: House of Horror
  • Bloomburrow

  • Outlaws of Thunder Junction

  • Murders at Karlov Manor

  • The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

  • Wilds of Eldraine

  • March of the Machine: The Aftermath

  • March of the Machine

  • Phyrexia: All Will Be One

  • The Brothers' War

  • Dominaria United

  • Streets of New Capenna

  • Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

  • Innistrad: Crimson Vow

  • Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

  • Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

  • Strixhaven

  • Kaldheim

  • Zendikar Rising

  • Core 2021

  • Ikoria Lair of Behemoths

  • Theros Beyond Death

  • Throne of Eldraine

  • Core Set 2020

  • War of the Spark

  • Ravnica Allegiance

  • Guilds of Ravnica

  • Core Set 2019

  • Dominaria

  • Rivals of Ixalan

  • Ixalan

  • Hour of Devastation

  • Amonkhet

  • Aether Revolt

  • Kaladesh

  • Eldritch Moon

  • Shadows over Innistrad

  • Oath of the Gatewatch

  • Battle for Zendikar

  • Magic Origins

  • Dragons of Tarkir

  • Fate Reforged

  • Khans of Tarkir

  • Magic 2015

  • Journey into Nyx

  • Born of the Gods

  • Theros

  • Magic 2014

  • Dragon's Maze

  • Gatecrash

  • Return to Ravnica

