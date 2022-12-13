What is MTG Arena Alchemy?

Alchemy is our MTG Arena format based on the Standard format that incorporates new-to-digital Magic cards alongside rebalanced Standard cards to create a fast, ever-evolving experience for our players.

– Introducing Alchemy

Play the ever-evolving format featuring new favorites, including digital-only and rebalanced cards— for an endlessly exciting gameplay experience.

– New-to-Digital Cards

Alchemy features mechanics designed specifically for digital play, and players can expect more new cards alongside every Standard set release.

– Rebalanced Magic Cards

Alchemy features rebalanced versions of existing Standard cards to shake up the meta for digital play. Players can expect these regular changes to the format to create a dynamic play experience between Standard set releases.