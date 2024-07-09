Skip to main content
Deck Size
40+
Number of Players
2
Game Duration
20 Minutes

Why Play This Format?

  • You don't need to bring your own pre-built deck.
  • Boost the size of your card collection while playing the game.
  • Format is featured with each new card sets at Prerelease.
  • Test your deck building in the moment!

Different Ways to Play

Tabletop
Gather with friends and play in person! Tabletop is your chance to see physical card treatments like exclusive art, foils, and thematic frames up close.
Learn More
MTG Arena
Try your hand at  Magic: The Gathering  through tutorials and a digital game you can take on the go.  MTG Arena  is free and available on mobile or desktop.  
Learn More
SpellTable
Use your webcam to play  Magic  with friends in a private game, or match against players around the world! Now available with state-of-the-art card scanning technology.
Learn More

Play Rules/Modifiers

Unlike constructed games—where you arrive with a strategically created deck—Sealed games have you build a new deck from six unopened booster packs. Additionally, you may add as many basic lands (Plains, Islands, Swamps, Mountains, and Forests) as you’d like, even if they weren’t in the booster packs you opened. These games are 1v1 and can be played as best of one or best of three.

  • A minimum deck size of 40 cards
  • Sideboard for your deck is any of the cards you opened
  • Format featured at prerelease events

