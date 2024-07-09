Sealed Deck
Why Play This Format?
- You don't need to bring your own pre-built deck.
- Boost the size of your card collection while playing the game.
- Format is featured with each new card sets at Prerelease.
- Test your deck building in the moment!
Different Ways to Play
Tabletop
Gather with friends and play in person! Tabletop is your chance to see physical card treatments like exclusive art, foils, and thematic frames up close.
MTG Arena
Try your hand at Magic: The Gathering through tutorials and a digital game you can take on the go. MTG Arena is free and available on mobile or desktop.
SpellTable
Use your webcam to play Magic with friends in a private game, or match against players around the world! Now available with state-of-the-art card scanning technology.
Play Rules/Modifiers
Unlike constructed games—where you arrive with a strategically created deck—Sealed games have you build a new deck from six unopened booster packs. Additionally, you may add as many basic lands (Plains, Islands, Swamps, Mountains, and Forests) as you’d like, even if they weren’t in the booster packs you opened. These games are 1v1 and can be played as best of one or best of three.
- A minimum deck size of 40 cards
- Sideboard for your deck is any of the cards you opened
- Format featured at prerelease events