Magic: The Gathering Foundations
November, 2024

Meet MTG’s most popular characters, raise zombies or cats, and strategically command armies or ancient power. This set covers Magic’s greatest hits across its storied history and it’s the perfect way to start your Magic card collection.

Duskmourn: House of Horror
September, 2024

Dare to enter Duskmourn. This plane-enveloping House sets the scene for fears to come to life. It's your skin in the game!

Bloomburrow
August, 2024

Bravery comes in all sizes! Put your best paw forward and enter the world of Bloomburrow. When elemental forces rage out of control, the salvation of the Valley falls on the shoulders of its smallest protectors.

Modern Horizons 3
June, 2024

Modern Horizons 3 brings a heaping helping of exciting new cards to Modern. Rekindle your love for classic reprints including allied fetch lands and discover new power-packed cards like double-sided Planeswalkers you’re sure to flip for.

Set Releases

September 27, 2024

Duskmourn: House of Horror

August 2, 2024

Bloomburrow

April 19, 2024

Outlaws of Thunder Junction

February 9, 2024

Murders at Karlov Manor

November 18, 2023

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

September 8, 2023

Wilds of Eldraine

May 12, 2023

March of the Machine: The Aftermath

April 21, 2023

March of the Machine

February 10, 2023

Phyrexia: All Will Be One

November 18, 2022

The Brothers' War

September 9, 2022

Dominaria United

Great for New Players

November 15, 2024

Magic: The Gathering® Foundations

December 2, 2022

Starter Commander Decks

December 2, 2022

Jumpstart 2022

LEARN TO PLAY. PLAY TO LEARN. 

Your Magic journey begins in this box! Get the essentials for your first games of Magic: The Gathering, including two different hands-on guided deck experiences, reference booklet, playmats, and bonus decks for easy jump-in play with a friend. All you need to do is start! 

Great for Groups

June 23, 2023

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

June 10, 2022

Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate

August 20th, 2021

Mystery Booster Convention Edition

Special Products

July 5, 2024

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed®

June 14, 2024

Modern Horizons 3

March 8, 2024

Magic: The Gathering – Fallout®

January 12, 2024

Ravnica Remastered

Coming Soon

November 15, 2024

Magic: The Gathering® Foundations

January 24, 2025

Innistrad Remastered

February 14, 2025

Aetherdrift

April 11, 2025

Tarkir: Dragonstorm

June 13, 2025

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

August 1, 2025

EDGE OF ETERNITIES

Coming 2025

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man

