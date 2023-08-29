Latest MTG Sets
Magic: The Gathering Foundations
November, 2024
Meet MTG’s most popular characters, raise zombies or cats, and strategically command armies or ancient power. This set covers Magic’s greatest hits across its storied history and it’s the perfect way to start your Magic card collection.
Duskmourn: House of Horror
September, 2024
Dare to enter Duskmourn. This plane-enveloping House sets the scene for fears to come to life. It's your skin in the game!
Bloomburrow
August, 2024
Bravery comes in all sizes! Put your best paw forward and enter the world of Bloomburrow. When elemental forces rage out of control, the salvation of the Valley falls on the shoulders of its smallest protectors.
Modern Horizons 3
June, 2024
Modern Horizons 3 brings a heaping helping of exciting new cards to Modern. Rekindle your love for classic reprints including allied fetch lands and discover new power-packed cards like double-sided Planeswalkers you’re sure to flip for.
LEARN TO PLAY. PLAY TO LEARN.
Your Magic journey begins in this box! Get the essentials for your first games of Magic: The Gathering, including two different hands-on guided deck experiences, reference booklet, playmats, and bonus decks for easy jump-in play with a friend. All you need to do is start!