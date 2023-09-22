The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
Treasure bites back!
Begin the adventure of multiple lifetimes with Dinosaurs and Ancient Gods guarding untold treasures in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan!
Release Date: November 17
ANCIENT POWER
ILLUMINATE YOUR WAY
AN UNTAMED BEAUTY
WORTHY OF THE GODS
ANCIENT POWER
Rise above the rest with the power to wield the unimaginable. Neon Ink can be found on cards like Mana Crypt.
Oct 24 - Nov 1
Card Previews
Card Previews
Nov 10 - 16
Prerelease Events
Prerelease Events
Nov 14
MTG Arena Release
MTG Arena Release
Nov 17 - 19
Open House
Open House
GET THE LATEST UPDATES FOR
THE LOST CAVERNS OF IXALAN
Dig deeper! Sign up now to get updates about future collaborations, events, and releases sent straight to your inbox.