The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Treasure bites back!

Begin the adventure of multiple lifetimes with Dinosaurs and Ancient Gods guarding untold treasures in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan!

Release Date: November 17

ANCIENT POWER

Rise above the rest with the power to wield the unimaginable. Neon Ink can be found on cards like Mana Crypt.

ILLUMINATE YOUR WAY

Discover the electrifying energy of modern art with Cosmium Neon Ink! Marvel in each intricate detail as the prehistoric world comes to life in the vibrant glow of this Borderless Cavern of Souls.

AN UNTAMED BEAUTY

Hold a piece of the park with the apex predator that brings both awe and terror: Indominus Rex, Alpha. Embark on the thrilling adventure of your lifetime alongside this genetically engineered predator in all of its stunning detail.

WORTHY OF THE GODS

Unleash the mystic power of Ixalan with Showcase frames on cards like Ojer Axonil, Deepest Might/Temple of Power. Each god on Ixalan will be honored with these intricate depictions that are worthy of the divine!

Oct 19
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Story
Oct 24 - Nov 1
Card Previews
Nov 10 - 16
Prerelease Events
Nov 14
MTG Arena Release
Nov 17
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Release Date
Nov 17 - 19
Open House

