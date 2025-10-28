The Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™ Mastery Pass and Set Mastery are here to guide and enhance your journey. Play in events and matches with your friends and other players to earn XP that moves you along the Set Mastery track to gain packs and Mastery Orbs you can spend on rewards from the set's Mastery Emporium.

Upgrade to the Mastery Pass to unlock the Mastery Pass Rewards track for even more prizes, including event tokens, card rewards, sleeves, card styles, gold, and gems!

Visit the Reward Distribution and Drop Rate Information article for complete details on Set Mastery and more.

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Set Mastery

26 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs

| packs 5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Mastery Emporium)

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Mastery Pass

Cosmetics

Aang profile cosmetic

Cards and Packs

20 Packs:

4 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs

| packs

4 Through the Omenpaths packs

packs

4 Edge of Eternities packs

packs

4 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs

packs

4 Aetherdrift packs

packs

10 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

| mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs) Level 61+: 1 Uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

New Adventures sleeve

Master the Elements exquisite sleeve

Card Styles

40 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Mastery Emporium)

| Mastery Emporium) 15 Common card styles

10 Uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1 Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier or Traditional Draft entry)

Gold and Gems

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

Companions

3 Appa companions

How Many Levels Are in the Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Set Mastery?

The Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Set Mastery goes up to Level 60. All players receive rewards through Level 46, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 60 and beyond!

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Mastery Emporium

Players can spend their Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Mastery Orbs on offers in the Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Mastery Emporium:

Card Styles

Each card style available for one (1) Mastery Orb:

5 Common card styles

5 Uncommon card styles

10 Rare card styles

5 Mythic rare card styles

Card Sleeves

Each sleeve available for two (2) Mastery Orbs: