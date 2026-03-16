In this edition:

Arena Direct: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed

(March 27–29)

The second Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arena Direct is only a couple weeks away! From March 27–29, players will compete in Best-of-One matches of Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed. Three to five wins will earn players a range of gems and MTG Arena packs, while players who can secure six to seven wins will take home Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Booster boxes while supplies last!

The Arena Direct page has been updated with the full event details, and you can find the complete terms and conditions here.

Upcoming Qualifier Events

Speaking of competition, March's Qualifier events are right around the corner and will be comprised of matches of Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed. The Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In is happening on March 21, followed by the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In on March 27. These events culminate in the Qualifier Weekend, which is being held March 28–29 and will grant Top Finishers invitations to the next Arena Championship!

Event Schedule

The full event schedule can now be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 1).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

March Qualifier Set and Format: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed

March 21: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

March 27: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

March 28–30: Qualifier Weekend

April Qualifier Format: Historic

April 4: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

April 10: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

April 11–12: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the March 2026 season at the start of the April 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on March 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pack

| pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pack + 500 gold

| pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid card style

| packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid and Leonardo's Technique card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid and Leonardo's Technique card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid and Leonardo's Technique card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid and Leonardo's Technique card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid and Leonardo's Technique card styles