The MTG Arena team has been working hard to get the half-shell heroes ready for their digital Magic debut. With so many events packed into MTG Arena's Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles release, we created this guide to help you plan ahead! All of the Limited events listed below feature Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (unless we say otherwise).

Premier Draft

Premier Draft is MTG Arena's flagship offering for Limited play. It's our gold standard. For this release, we will offer the same eight-player, pick-one Premier Draft format we run with every set release. We did not offer Premier Draft with Through the Omenpaths and heard from players that this format was missed. This event will run for the entire duration of the release.

Pick-Two Draft

The fast "four wins or two losses" version of Pick-Two Draft will be available for the duration of this release. We have been experimenting with how Pick-Two Draft works best on MTG Arena and have found that the faster event structure has been more engaging for players. We are eager to hear more from players about this new event structure and will continue to iterate.

Traditional Draft

Best-of-Three Draft will use an eight-player, pick-one structure for the duration of this release. This matches how the set will be played in competitive tabletop tournaments.

Quick Draft

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will use an eight-player, pick-one structure for Quick Draft. The set will rotate into the Quick Draft schedule starting on March 12. The schedule for Quick Draft events rotates through Standard-legal sets to aid with collectability while providing variety.

Sealed and Traditional Sealed

Like with previous sets, we will offer Sealed for the first three weeks following the release of Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on MTG Arena. Since Best-of-Three Sealed sees fewer players, it will run for the first two weeks of the release to maintain healthy matchmaking.

Arena Direct Events

There will be Arena Directs for Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collector Booster boxes, Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Booster boxes, and Japanese Bloomburrow Play Booster boxes.

Arena Powered Cube

This popular cube will return March 31 with new updates to both the cube list and Cube Prize Pack rewards! We will announce more details closer to that date.

Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge

From March 31 to April 21, we will be offering another iteration of the Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge. This time, the event will be free to enter and ranked similarly to the other Constructed ranked queues. Players who win at least one game will receive an additional 1,000 XP. Tajic, Legion's Valor will be added to the ban list.

Flashback Premier Drafts

We are planning five weeks of flashback drafts for this release! These events are all previously released Premier Drafts that we are bringing back for one week each.

March 17 : March of the Machine: The Aftermath

: March 24 : Artifacts Remix Draft

: Artifacts Remix Draft March 31 : Bloomburrow

: April 7 : Magic: The Gathering Foundations

: April 14: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Full Event Calendar

Premier Draft

March 3–April 20: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

| March 31–April 6: Bloomburrow

April 7–13: Foundations

Flashback Premier Draft

March 17–23: March of the Machine: The Aftermath

March 24–30: Artifacts Remix Draft

April 14–20: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Pick-Two Draft

March 3–April 20: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Traditional Draft

March 3–April 20: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Quick Draft

March 12–22: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

| March 23–April 6: Foundations

April 7–20: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Sealed and Traditional Sealed

March 3–26: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed

| Sealed March 3–17: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Traditional Sealed

Arena Direct

March 13–15: Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collector Booster boxes

| Collector Booster boxes March 27–29: Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Booster boxes

| Play Booster boxes April 10–12: Arena Direct for Japanese Bloomburrow Play Booster boxes

Arena Powered Cube

March 31–April 20: Arena Powered Cube

Metagame Challenge

March 13–15: Historic Metagame Challenge

March 27–29: Pioneer Metagame Challenge

March 31–April 20: Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge

April 3–5: Standard Metagame Challenge

April 10–12: Timeless Metagame Challenge

Midweek Magic

March 3–4: Standard Pauper

March 10–11: On the Edge (with Foundations )

) March 17–18: Brawl Builder Challenge

March 24–25: Slow Start Alchemy

March 31–April 1: Rites of Flourishing Brawl

April 7–8: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Bot Draft

| Bot Draft April 14–15: Momir

Arena Championship Qualifier Events

March Format

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed

March 21: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

March 27: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

March 28–30: Qualifier Weekend

April Format

Historic