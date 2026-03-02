In this edition:

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Release

Michelangelo, Weirdness to 11 | Art by: | Art by: Jason Kiantoro

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comes to MTG Arena tomorrow, March 3! With that in mind, there are a few fun things to be aware of.

New Items in the MTG Arena Store

A huge wave of items is coming to the MTG Arena Store. The MTG Arena Store will be packed with a variety of bundles featuring basic lands, card styles, avatars, and emotes to outfit your MTG Arena experience with the maximum concentration of turtle power.

New Sealed and Draft Events

Starting tomorrow, multiple Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed and Draft events will be available on MTG Arena, so you can get right into the action of opening packs, building your collection, and playing matches!

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Event Schedule

New sets mean a lot of new events, which can be quite a bit of information to keep track of and plan for. To improve how we keep you up to date on all of the different events, we've published a dedicated Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles events page. This page provides short descriptions of the different event types and lists when those events will take place. We hope this one-stop shop makes it easier to decide which events are right for your play style and schedule.

With Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, we've added new functionality and a variety of fixes to Pick-Two Draft.

Now, Pick-Two Draft better supports players dragging a card to their selected cards. Cards can be dragged directly into any column of your mainboard in the horizontal view and can also be dragged directly into your sideboard. Note that double-clicking the desired card will also add it to your mainboard.

The selected card will be removed from the pack, and an "undo" button will replace it in the grid. Hovering over the undo button will show you which card you selected.

Alongside this change, we've done more work to better address a series of issues we identified at its initial release. Look out for these details in our patch notes! We hope you enjoy these updates and look forward to hearing your feedback!

Preorder Bundles

Pack Bundle Play Bundle

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pack and Play preorder bundles are available in the MTG Arena Store for a little while longer, so don't wait to lock down goodies like card styles, sleeves, packs, and more!

Arena Powered Cube

The latest version of Arena Powered Cube is drawing to a close, so don't miss your chance to harness the terrifying power one can achieve with a massive pool of cards from across the history of Magic.

Event Schedule

In case you came to this section directly and missed the announcement above, the full event schedule can now be found here.

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

March Qualifier Set and Format

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Sealed

March 21: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

March 27: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

March 28–30: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the March 2026 season at the start of the April 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on March 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pack

| pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pack + 500 gold

| pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid card style

| packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid and Leonardo's Technique card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid and Leonardo's Technique card styles Diamond Reward: Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid and Leonardo's Technique card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid and Leonardo's Technique card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles packs + 1,000 gold + Fugitive Droid and Leonardo's Technique card styles