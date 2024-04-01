April 2024 Ranked Season Details

The April 2024 Ranked Season begins March 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on April 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Top 250 Mythic-ranked players in Constructed or Limited at the end of a season will be eligible to compete in the next month's Qualifier Weekend.

Ranked Events Format Start End Standard Ranked Bo1 Standard Constructed ∞ ∞ Traditional Standard Ranked Bo3 Standard Constructed ∞ ∞ Historic Ranked Bo1 Historic Constructed ∞ ∞ Traditional Historic Ranked Bo3 Historic Constructed ∞ ∞ Alchemy Ranked Bo1 Alchemy Constructed ∞ ∞ Traditional Alchemy Ranked Bo3 Alchemy Constructed ∞ ∞ Explorer Ranked Bo1 Explorer Constructed ∞ ∞ Traditional Explorer Ranked Bo3 Explorer Constructed ∞ ∞ Timeless Ranked Bo1 Timeless Constructed ∞ ∞ Traditional Timeless Ranked Bo3 Timeless Constructed ∞ ∞ Premier Draft: Murders at Karlov Manor Player Draft 2/6/2024 4/16/2024 Premier Remix Draft: Artifacts Player Draft 4/2/2024 4/16/2024 Premier Draft: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Player Draft 4/16/2024 7/30/2024 Quick Draft: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Bot Draft 3/26/2024 4/9/2024 Quick Draft: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Bot Draft 4/9/2024 4/26/2024 Quick Draft: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Bot Draft 4/26/2024 5/7/2024

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the April 2024 season at the start of the May 2024 Ranked Season (12:05 p.m. PT on April 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack

Silver Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style + Aven Interrupter card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style + Aven Interrupter card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Binding Negotiation card style + Aven Interrupter card style

Card styles are cosmetic options only; they do not add any cards to a player's collection. There is no benefit to acquiring a card style more than once. If you achieve Gold Tier or higher in both Limited and Constructed, you will only receive one copy of the card style.

Qualifier Weekend Invitation

Players who finish in the top 250 of Mythic Tier competitors will qualify to participate in the Qualifier Weekend. Matches that are finished prior to 12:00 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the final day of the current season will count toward final season ranking for that month, which determines invitations to the next month's Qualifier Weekend.

Event tokens you earn appear as an icon in the top bar.

Qualifier Play-Ins

Players can earn the Qualifier Token for entry to a Qualifier Weekend by reaching maximum wins in a single course of a Play-In event that feeds that Qualifier Weekend.

There are typically two Qualifier Play-Ins each month:

A Best-of-One event is held on Saturday, seven days before Qualifier Weekend.

A Best-of-Three event is held on Friday, the day before Qualifier Weekend.

Learn more on the Qualifier Play-In Information page.

Information on what the Qualifier Weekend feeds, its format, and other details are available on the Qualifier Weekend Information page.

2024 Qualifier Weekend Dates Format Ranked Season Invites Play-In Dates Ranked Season Invite Month Top X April 13–14 Standard March 250 (251–1200 get 1 free Play-In entry) Apr 6 (Bo1) Apr 12 (Bo3) May 11–12 Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed April May 4 (Bo1)

May 10 (Bo3)

Entry Window

Each Qualifier Weekend event day has a specific two-hour entry window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

The entry window is between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Pacific time. Times for events occurring in other time zones are:

9:00–11:00 a.m. ET

13:00–15:00 UTC

15:00–17:00 CET

22:00–00:00 JST (+1 day)

Seasonal Reset

Constructed and Limited ranks will be reset. Your new rank will be based on your end-of-season rank from the previous season: