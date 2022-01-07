Standard Format
Why Play This Format?
Easily accessible cards
Standard uses cards from the most recently released Magic sets making collecting them for your decks easy!
Great for deck building
Standard is a great format to hone your deckbuilding skills and play against friends at home or at your local game store.
Competitive
Looking to be the next World Champion? Standard play is a pathway to Arena Championships and the Pro Tour.
Different Ways to Play
Play Rules/Modifiers
Standard games are one-on-one with a 60 card minimum for the main deck (up to 15 card sideboard). Winner is determined either by best of one, or best of three games. These games should last standard length for a game (about 20 minutes on average).
How does set rotation work? Each year, new Magic sets are released and added to Standard. Once per year, when the fall set releases, the four oldest sets in Standard rotate out.
What Sets Are Legal in Standard?
Outlaws of Thunder Junction
Murders at Karlov Manor
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
Wilds of Eldraine
March of the Machine: The Aftermath
March of the Machine
Phyrexia: All Will Be One
The Brothers' War
Dominaria United
Streets of New Capenna
Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
Innistrad: Crimson Vow
Innistrad: Midnight Hunt