Standard Format

Deck Size
60+
Number of Players
2
Game Duration
20 Minutes

Why Play This Format?

Easily accessible cards
Standard uses cards from the most recently released Magic sets making collecting them for your decks easy!

Great for deck building
Standard is a great format to hone your deckbuilding skills and play against friends at home or at your local game store.

Competitive
Looking to be the next World Champion? Standard play is a pathway to Arena Championships and the Pro Tour.

Different Ways to Play

Tabletop
Gather with friends and play in person! Tabletop is your chance to see physical card treatments like exclusive art, foils, and thematic frames up close.
MTG Arena
Try your hand at  Magic: The Gathering  through tutorials and a digital game you can take on the go.  MTG Arena  is free and available on mobile or desktop.  
SpellTable
Use your webcam to play  Magic  with friends in a private game, or match against players around the world! Now available with state-of-the-art card scanning technology.
Play Rules/Modifiers

Standard games are one-on-one with a 60 card minimum for the main deck (up to 15 card sideboard). Winner is determined either by best of one, or best of three games. These games should last standard length for a game (about 20 minutes on average).

How does set rotation work? Each year, new Magic sets are released and added to Standard. Once per year, when the fall set releases, the four oldest sets in Standard rotate out.

What Sets Are Legal in Standard? 
  • Outlaws of Thunder Junction

  • Murders at Karlov Manor

  • The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

  • Wilds of Eldraine

  • March of the Machine: The Aftermath

  • March of the Machine

  • Phyrexia: All Will Be One

  • The Brothers' War

  • Dominaria United

  • Streets of New Capenna

  • Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

  • Innistrad: Crimson Vow

  • Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

