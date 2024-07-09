Shop
The best way to explore all the gothic horror world of Innistrad has to offer. Play Boosters are balanced for Limited play, perfect to open just for fun, and contain at least one foil card and one Retro Card.
Uncover Innistrad’s most devilish threats and blessed relics. Collector Boosters are possessed with rare and/or mythic rare cards guaranteed, plus traditional foils and special treatments you won’t find anywhere else.
Draft with friends, frighten up your deck, or find some Booster Fun! Look for 10 new Special Guest cards!
Horrify your opponents with Borderless, Double Exposure, Paranormal Frame treatments, Full-Art Manor lands, and Mirror Monster cards. You might even discover cards from the first-ever Japan Showcase.
These 100-card decks will strike fear into your opponent with 2 new Borderless Foil cards and 8 new Commander cards. Plus, the Archenemy add-on takes screams to the next level.
Harrowing cards and haunting play accessories, including nine Play Boosters, 30 lands (ten with Full Art), and a special Spindown.
Tune into the horror channel with Play and Collector Boosters, Traditional Foil Full-Art Manor Lands, insert posters, a glow-in-the-dark oversized Spindown, and a Nightmare Booster.
Attend a Prerelease event starting on September 20 and be among the first to get your hands on the scariest cards you’ve ever seen.
The best boosters for playing with friends, Play Boosters are balanced for Limited play and contain at least 1 shiny foil card to decorate your nest with.
Squirrel away the best finds in the valley—Collector Boosters are full of Rares, foils, and special card treatments you won’t find anywhere else.
Battle your friends with armies of adorable critters. Ready to play right out of the box, each deck contains 3 foil Legendary Creature cards.
Put your best paw forward with a box full of 9 Play Boosters, 30 Land cards (including 20 Full-Art Lands), plus exclusive accessories.
Be the first to enter the world of Bloomburrow. Attend a Prerelease event starting July 26 and join the fight to save the valley.
Looking to hop into Magic? The Starter Kit is the perfect way to learn to play, with 2 ready-to-play decks and an included play guide.
These 7-card boosters provide a curated opening experience for fans, including a Borderless card and shining foil in every pack. The past is yours to explore!
Get decked out like a master Assassin with Collector Boosters full of Rares, shining foils, and exclusive special treatments. Every pack contains 2 Foil-Etched cards!
Leap into history with a box full of Assassin’s Creed-themed cards and accessories, including 9 Beyond Boosters, a special alt-art promo card, 40 Lands, and more.
Your Assassin training starts here. Gear up for your first games of Magic with two Assassin’s Creed-themed decks and learn the ropes with the included guide.
Draft with friends, spice up your Modern deck, or meet your next Commander—Play Boosters are perfect for both Limited play and opening packs just for fun.
Crush your friends with style. Every Collector Booster contains 7 alt-frame cards, plus the possibility of Foil-Etched cards, a Textured Foil card, or even a Serialized card.
Introducing 15 never-before-seen cards in each deck, these mighty 100-card decks come ready to defeat your opponents right out of the box.
Get all the cards in the Commander Decks upgraded with an exclusive new Ripple Foil treatment—including 2 Borderless Profile Legendary Creatures!
Explore the set with a Bundle of power-packed cards and accessories, including 9 Play Boosters, 30 Lands (10 with Full Art), and an exclusive Spindown.
With all the power and accessories of the Bundle, plus a Collector Booster packed with Rares, foils, and alt-frame cards, we won’t judge if you get this gift for yourself.
Meet your new forever favorites. Attend a Prerelease event starting June 7 to be the first to get your hands on powerful new-to-Modern cards and beloved reprints.
Perfect for Limited Play and fun to open, with at least 1 foil card and the possibility of multiple Rare cards in every pack.
Get Thunder Junction’s most wanted cards, with boosters full of shining foils, exclusive special treatments, and a total of 5 cards of rarity Rare or higher in every pack.
Duel your rival outlaws in thrilling multiplayer games. These Commander Decks are ready to play right out of the box and each deck introduces 10 never-before-seen Commander cards.
Build decks set in the frontier world of Thunder Junction with 9 Play Boosters, 30 Land cards (including 10 Full-Art Western Landscape Lands), and Bundle-exclusive accessories.
Saddle up for a wild ride. Attend a Prerelease event starting April 12 to start exploring Magic’s first western-themed set. Don’t forget your hat!
Lead your army to a ruthless military victory with Caesar! This 100-card deck introduces 37 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear world of the Fallout series.
Place your belief in The Wise Mothman! This 100-card deck introduces 41 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear, alternate-reality world of Fallout.
Harness the power of technology to fight for the fate of earth! This 100-card deck introduces 38 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear, alternate-reality world of Fallout.
Scrounge up everything you need to defeat your enemies! This 100-card deck introduces 38 never-before-seen Magic cards featuring fan-favorite characters, thematic game mechanics, and art that explores the post-nuclear, alternate-reality world of Fallout.
The vault is open! These boosters are so overstuffed with perks for Fallout fans, they’ll test the limits of your carrying capacity. Expect to encounter Borderless Vault Boy Cards, Showcase Pip-Boy Frames, Serialized Bobblehead cards, Rares and/or Mythics, Traditional Foils and Extended-Art cards.
Get the best of Draft and Set Boosters, combined into one! Play Boosters are great for Limited play and fun to open, with a possibility of multiple Rares and at least 1 shining foil in every pack.
The clues all point in the same direction: Collector Boosters are where you’ll catch the city’s most notorious cards. Every pack is full of Rares, shining foils, and exclusive special treatments.
Battle your rival detectives in epic multiplayer games. Each ready-to-play deck introduces 12 never-before-seen Commander cards, including 2 Foil Legendary Creatures you can play as your commander.
Now with 9 Play Boosters, Bundles are a great way to experience the set, with a box full of boosters and Lands to build murder mystery-inspired decks, plus Bundle-exclusive accessories.
Collect evidence, don disguises, and identify suspects to solve Ravnica’s deadly murder mystery. Attend a Prerelease event starting February 2 to be the first sleuth at the scene of the crime!
Draft Boosters are designed to draft a deck and play with friends! Each pack contains 1 Retro frame card and at least 1 card of rarity Rare or Mythic Rare.
Collector Boosters are a shortcut to the coolest cards in a set, with packs full of Rare cards, shiny foil cards, and special alt-art, alt-frame cards
Draft Boosters are designed to draft a deck and play with a group of friends in epic 2-player battles. Every box contains hidden treasure, with 1 Treasure Trove Artifact Box Topper card featuring exclusive Borderless alt-art.
Will you uncover treasure and glory or will your adventure spell certain doom? Set Boosters are specifically designed for a fun pack-opening experience with at least 1 Rare or Mythic Rare card and 1 shining foil treatment card in every pack.
When you dig into each Collector Booster, you’re guaranteed to find Traditional Foils, Rares and/or Mythics, and a Universes Beyond - Jurassic World Collection card depicting iconic characters and moments from the Jurassic World franchise.
Battle your friends in a race to the hidden core! Experience Magic's most popular format with these ready to play decks, each containing 2 Foil Legendary cards, a 2-card Collector Booster Sample Pack and 10 never-before-seen Commander cards.
Face an adventure like never before! Bundles are the best way to get your collection off the ground and contain 8 Set Boosters, 1 Universes Beyond - Jurassic World Collection card, 1 Bundle-exclusive, alt-art Traditional Foil card and much more.
Dive head-first into The Lost Caverns of Ixalan with this deluxe bundle! Each Bundle: Gift Edition includes 1 Collector Booster, 8 Set Boosters, 1 Universe Beyond - Jurassic World Collection Traditional Foil card and more! Releases Dec 8, 2023.
Attend a Prerelease event starting November 10th for your first chance to experience cards from the brand-new set! Each The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Prerelease Pack will contain 6 Draft Boosters, 1 foil, year-stamped Rare or Mythic Rare, and 1 Spindown die.
Draft Boosters are designed to draft a deck and play with friends; everyone grabs 3 packs and passes them around to pick cards. Add some lands and you're ready for epic 2-player battles. Every Draft Booster contains at least 1 Borderless card.
Set Boosters are specifically designed for a fun pack-opening experience, with at least 1 Rare or Mythic Rare card and at least 1 card with a shining foil treatment in every pack. Every Wilds of Eldraine Set Booster contains at least 1 Borderless card.
Hot and fresh out of the oven, this batch of Collector Boosters is a feast fit for a royal! Along with the guaranteed Rares, Traditional Foils, and Extended-Art card, these booster contain at least 3 special Borderless cards to spice things up.
Join Tegwyll in his quest for power in the High Fae court or venture into the Wilds with Syr Ellivere’s loyal woodland creature squires. Both decks are ready to play right out of the box. Battle your friends in Magic’s most popular multiplayer format.
Your next adventure awaits! This Wilds of Eldraine Bundle contains 8 Wilds of Eldraine Set Boosters, plus 1 Traditional Foil card with Bundle-exclusive alternate-art, 1 oversized Spindown life counter, 1 card storage box, and other goodies.
The best way to build a Sealed deck right out of the box—the Wilds of Eldraine Prerelease Pack contains 6 Wilds of Eldraine Draft Boosters, 1 Traditional Foil year-stamped Rare or Mythic Rare card from the main set, 1 spindown life counter and more.
Everything you need to play your first game of Magic: The Gathering! Learn the essentials or teach your friends and family with the included Play Guide booklet, then enter the fray with two pre-built 60-card decks - Day of the Dragon and Backup Beatdown.
Full of rares, foils, and special treatments—rebuild the Multiverse while building up your collection in this conclusion to the March of the Machine storyline!
Witness the conclusion of the March of the Machine storyline with all-new Epilogue Boosters. Each lore-packed booster guarantees a foil and a Showcase card!
Contains 8 March of the Machine: The Aftermath Epilogue Boosters—lore-packed boosters that continue the story in between sets—plus accessories.
A favorite for playing Limited. Draft March of the Machine with your friends and play straight out of the pack!
The Phyrexian invasion of the Multiverse has begun! Will you take up the fight against the Machine Legion?
These Phyrexian-fighting boosters come out swinging with a barrage of climactic collectibles.
Battle your friends with powerful creatures and spectacular spells from across the Multiverse, in Magic’s most popular multiplayer format.
Take up the fight against the Machine Legion. Contains 8 March of the Machine Set Boosters—the best boosters to open just for fun—plus accessories.
Quick, fun, and easy with unique themes from March of the Machine! Just mix and match two packs, shuffle, and you’re ready to play!
Unite the Multiverse! Fight to survive, with March of the Machine—and get ready to start playing at your local game store events.
A favorite for playing Limited. Draft with your friends and play straight out of the pack. All Will Be One!
Love that tear-into-the-pack feeling? Power up with Rare and Mythic cards from Phyrexia: All Will Be One! Find one foil card in each booster!
"Compleat" your collection! Grab enhanced boosters containing Borderless cards, showcase cards, and a special treatment that celebrates the glory of Phyrexia in every pack!
Continue the fight for the Multiverse with one of Magic's most popular formats. These can be played as-is or used to build decks! Now includes two extra cards as part of a special Collector Booster Sample Pack.
Quick, fun, and easy with 5 unique themes from Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Just mix and match two packs, shuffle, and you’re ready to play!
A favorite for playing Limited. Draft with your friends and play straight out of the pack! Perfect for the traditional Draft or Sealed experience.
Love that tear-into-the-pack feeling? Power up with Rare and Mythic cards from The Brothers' War! Find one Retro or Schematic artifact card with Retro Magic frames in each booster!
Quick, fun, and easy with 10 unique themes from The Brothers' War! Just mix and match two packs, shuffle, and you’re ready to play!
Each Collector Booster is packed with the latest and greatest in giant robot technology, including a Transformers card, Retro and Schematic artifacts, Extended-art cards, and tons of foils!
Get ready for an epic mech battle with one of Magic's most popular formats. Each Commander deck is entirely in the Retro Frame and includes a special Collector Booster Sample Pack.
This is the ultimate fan kit. Build your mech army with exclusive items, including a foil promo Queen Kayla bin-Kroog and an oversized spin-down life counter.
Fun for new and old players alike! Prerelease Packs let you see the new set for the first time and get you playing at your local game store events!
A favorite for playing Limited. Draft with your friends and battle with with powerful planeswalkers and heroes from across the multiverse! Featuring one legendary creature per booster.
Love that tear-into-the-pack feeling? Power up with Rare and Mythic Dominaria United cards, plus special Commander cards! One legendary creature will be in each booster.
Grab enhanced boosters with foil-etched legendary creatures and extended art. You'll even find Lost Legends in a select number of Dominaria United collector boosters.
Get ready for an adventure with one of Magic's most popular formats. These can be played as-is or used to build decks! Now includes two extra cards as part of a special Collector Booster Sample Pack.
Quick, fun, and easy with 10 unique Dominaria themes! Just mix and match two packs, shuffle, and you’re ready to play!
This is the ultimate fan kit. Combine forces and fight against the Phyrexian forces with exclusive items, including a foil promo card and an oversized spin-down life counter.
Fun for new and old players alike! Prerelease Packs let you see the new set for the first time and get you playing at your local game store events!