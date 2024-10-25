Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY
Release Date: June 13, 2025
THE ENTIRE "FINAL FANTASY"
SAGA IS HERE
The beloved "FINAL FANTASY" RPG series' sixteen mainline games of unforgettable characters, items, and moments are now here in Magic: The Gathering! Cast powerful spells, call upon classic summons, and even visit your favorite locations on the back of a chocobo. Countless elements from the games are here for you to weave together your own story!
Emet-Selch, Unsundered
Together Forever
