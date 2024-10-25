Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

Release Date: June 13, 2025

THE ENTIRE "FINAL FANTASY"
SAGA IS HERE

The beloved "FINAL FANTASY" RPG series' sixteen mainline games of unforgettable characters, items, and moments are now here in Magic: The Gathering! Cast powerful spells, call upon classic summons, and even visit your favorite locations on the back of a chocobo. Countless elements from the games are here for you to weave together your own story!

Lightning, Army of One

Emet-Selch, Unsundered

Together Forever

© SQUARE ENIX

GET THE LATEST UPDATES FOR
Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

Sign up now to get updates about future collaborations, events, and releases sent straight to your inbox.

icon-caret-down
We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)