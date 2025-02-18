On June 13, join us in celebrating an iconic piece of gaming history with Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™. The series represents a rich universe with iconic elements that fans have come to love over the franchise's history. You'll see characters from every mainline FINAL FANTASY game, each depicted through the lens of Magic: The Gathering.

This set features the largest collection of FINAL FANTASY artwork ever in a single game, drawing from across the franchise. Here, Magic artists have brought moments from FINAL FANTASY to life in their own style. Additionally, classic FINAL FANTASY art pieces make appearances on these epic cards.

You'll see the stories and characters of FINAL FANTASY depicted across Magic cards, with these icons of the series captured on over 100 legendary creature cards across the entire release. We've given 55 of those legendary creatures borderless character cards to fully showcase the breathtaking style of FINAL FANTASY.

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY is an exciting release for fans of Magic and FINAL FANTASY alike. The set releases on June 13 and is available for preorder now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Details

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Set Code: FIN

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Commander Set Code: FIC

FINAL FANTASY Through the Ages Set Code: FCA

Legality:

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY (FIN) is a Standard-legal set.

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Commander (FIC) and FINAL FANTASY Through the Ages (FCA) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Play Boosters contain cards from FIN and FCA. These cards are playable in Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

Website: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

You can preorder Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY products now, including Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Commander decks, Collector's Edition Commander decks, Bundles, and Gift Bundles. Additionally, we'll have more to share about a special holiday season release for Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY later this year.

Each Commander deck for Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY tells the story of an individual game from the franchise, letting you relive playing FINAL FANTASY VI, FINAL FANTASY VII, FINAL FANTASY X, and FINAL FANTASY XIV in a brand-new way!

FINAL FANTASY comes to Magic: The Gathering

Saga Creatures

0078_MTGFIN_Main: Summon: Shiva 0362_MTGFIN_SgCrtrs: Summon: Shiva

Summons are one of the most iconic aspects of the FINAL FANTASY franchise, and we're excited to reveal Magic: The Gathering's first-ever Saga creatures. Call the summons for aid in battle, and they enter with a single lore counter, granting you an immediate effect. But work to end the game quickly, because they only stay around for a few turns! Check out this Saga creature featuring one of our favorite summons: Shiva!

Double-Faced Cards

0218a_MTGFIN_Main: Emet-Selch, Unsundered

Like us, you've probably spent dozens of hours leveling up your character, grinding for gear, and preparing your spells for battle, only to fall to 1 HP, cast your last spell that kills the boss monster … and suddenly hear music that you've never heard before, revealing a MORE POWERFUL BOSS MONSTER!

0221a_MTGFIN_Main: Garland, Knight of Cornelia

Double-faced cards return in Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY. By casting the front face of the card for its mana cost and fulfilling its required conditions, you can transform it to experience its alternate form! These cards range from the representations of your favorite characters to fun minigames and story moments across the series.

Other New Mechanics

We're excited to reveal these two mechanics, but stay tuned for debut in May to see more!

Showcasing FINAL FANTASY with Booster Fun

When developing Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY, we wanted to ensure that every aspect of the set showed off why fans have come to love the franchise so much. Everything here—whether its art, flavor text, abilities, or special treatments—was crafted out of a love for FINAL FANTASY.

0242_MTGFIN_Main: Sin, Spira's Punishment 0348_MTGFIN_JPArt: Sin, Spira's Punishment

The set is full of special showcase treatments to give your favorite cards a special sense of style. No matter which cards you choose to play, you'll be able to pick the version that evokes your favorite memories of the games.

Borderless Character Cards

0091a_MTGFIN_Main: Cecil, Dark Knight 0380a_MTGFIN_BoldPose: Cecil, Dark Knight

With over 100 legendary creatures in the set, we wanted to capture the beloved look and feel of these FINAL FANTASY characters. That's why 55 of these legendary creatures have special borderless character cards. Here, beloved characters from the FINAL FANTASY series are illustrated by Japanese artists, with the card background correlating to each character's first game appearance. There are borderless character versions of cards from the main set as well as the Commander decks—check out Cecil, Dark Knight and Cecil, Redeemed Paladin!

Borderless Woodblock Cards

0034_MTGFIN_Main: Stiltzkin, Moogle Merchant 0327_MTGFIN_JPArt: Stiltzkin, Moogle Merchant 0191_MTGFIN_Main: Jumbo Cactuar 0343_MTGFIN_JPArt: Jumbo Cactuar

Our artists and designers have summoned this amazing treatment for the monsters, summons, and spells of FINAL FANTASY. Inspired by the woodblock painting technique, these cards feature intricate artwork that shows the FINAL FANTASY series in a whole new way. You can see this stunning synthesis of art and card design on Stiltzkin, Moogle Merchant.

Borderless FINAL FANTASY Artist cards

Several fan-favorite artists have contributed to the FINAL FANTASY series over the years. Now, they've lent their talents to this Magic set on borderless FINAL FANTASY artist cards. These feature cards from the main set of Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY with glorious artwork bringing your favorite characters to life. Stay tuned for debut when we reveal these very special cards!

FINAL FANTASY Through the Ages brings the Magic

0012_MTGFIN_AmanoArt: Ancient Copper Dragon 0060_MTGFIN_CptBonus: Yuriko, the Tiger's Shadow

FINAL FANTASY Through the Ages showcases iconic Magic cards with FINAL FANTASY artwork. For example, check out Yuriko, The Tiger's Shadow as Yuffie from FINAL FANTASY VII. These cards form a bonus sheet for the set featuring existing artwork from the FINAL FANTASY series, which highlights artists such as 天野喜孝/YOSHITAKA AMANO and 野村哲也/TETSUYA NOMURA, names that FINAL FANTASY fans will surely recognize.

Secret Lair Joins the Party!

We'll be releasing three Secret Lair drops alongside this set to capture the worlds of FINAL FANTASY in Secret Lair's always iconic, always stunning style. We'll have more to share closer to the set's release.

FINAL FANTASY Joins Magic: The Gathering

Thank you for joining us on this preview of Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY. We'll have more to share about this set as the release approaches. The set releases on June 13, 2025, and is available to preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

