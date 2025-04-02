Tarkir: Dragonstorm is our triumphant return to the plane of Tarkir, featuring fearsome dragons, stalwart clans, and a multiversal story that ends with … well, you can read it for yourself over on MTGStory.com or listen on The Magic Story Podcast.

To help familiarize yourself with the legendary creatures you'll find in this set, our finest Tarkir experts have crafted this guide to the legends of Tarkir: Dragonstorm. We've got the lore behind your next commander right here, along with the Planeswalker's Guide to Tarkir: Dragonstorm (Part 1 and Part 2) for the complete guide to the plane.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm releases on April 11, with stunning borderless cards, beautiful dragonscale foils, and much more. The set is available for preorder now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Sarkhan, Dragon Ascendant

0118_MTGTDM_Main: Sarkhan, Dragon Ascendant 0302_MTGTDM_ShowDrag: Sarkhan, Dragon Ascendant 0403_MTGTDM_UginTen: Sarkhan, Dragon Ascendant 0413_MTGTDM_EUginTen: Sarkhan, Dragon Ascendant

Sarkhan has a complicated relationship with Tarkir, his homeworld. Originally from an alternative timeline that never happened, he was in many ways responsible for the rise of the dragonlords and their broods. He returned to Tarkir to combat the Phyrexian invaders, leveraging his draconic powers to slow their assault. The loss of his spark in the aftermath of the invasion significantly weakened him, and the subsequent fall of the dragonlords made him question where he truly belongs in the Multiverse.

Sarkhan aims to return the dragons of Tarkir to their former glory, believing they are the rightful authority on the plane. He's been approached by Taigam, who shares a common goal and has promised the renewal of his powers. The two have allied together to restore the dragons and drive out the human pretenders.

The Abzan

Felothar, Dawn of the Abzan

0184_MTGTDM_Main: Felothar, Dawn of the Abzan 0358_MTGTDM_ShowClan: Felothar, Dawn of the Abzan 0004_MTGTDM_CommBord: Felothar the Steadfast

A trans woman and a descendant of the former khan Reyhan, Felothar was a formidable warrior in Dromoka's brood. Separated from her unit by a sudden sinking, she found herself in an underground fortress near a still-standing Kin-Tree. Distraught ancestral Abzan spirits swarmed her, their cries for justice reverberating within her and echoing long after she returned to her unit. Felothar found herself drawn back many times to the ruins where she secretly listened to the spirits' tales of the Abzan's past and of a time where the dragonlords did not rule.

She shared this knowledge in quiet whispers with those she trusted within Dromoka's brood. In her desperation to save her unit during the Phyrexian invasion, Felothar called upon these ancestral spirits for protection, enabling her to drive back some of the invaders. For her use of forbidden necromancy, she was branded a traitor and fled to the underground caverns occupied by the growing rebellion against Dromoka.

A heroic leader emboldened by Abzan spirits, she became indispensable in the fight against the dragonlord. After the dragonlord's defeat, Felothar reinstituted the Abzan's House Zanhar and was selected as khan of the newly reformed clan. Felothar inspires loyalty and commitment from the Abzan houses, her forthright communication has ingratiated her with other clans and bolstered the Abzan's trading prowess. She is known for only making promises she can keep, though her honesty can at times backfire as she will not hold her tongue or her sword when wronged.

Betor, Kin to All

0172_MTGTDM_Main: Betor, Kin to All 0308_MTGTDM_ShowDrag: Betor, Kin to All 0353_MTGTDM_ShowClan: Betor, Kin to All 0001_MTGTDM_CommBord: Betor, Ancestor's Voice

When Betor was summoned, the lost and drifting spirits of the Abzan coalesced into their being. With these spirits, Betor became a manifestation of the Abzan's past, their present, and their desire for independence and reconnection to their history. Betor speaks as a collective "we," representing the amalgamated consciousnesses of Abzan ancestors and serving as a link between the dead and the living. Betor also oversees the Kin-Tree wardens and ancestral summoners. The Abzan consider Betor to be part of each of their families, and many will seek them out for guidance. Betor steers the Abzan to embrace their independent aspirations while ensuring they are aligned to the collective good. More inclined to watch from the sidelines and not interfere, Betor offers both judgement and praise in small measure. Betor's vast collection of memories and information enables them to quickly decipher intentions, solutions, and consequences to problems that face the Abzan.

Anafenza, Unyielding Lineage

0002_MTGTDM_Main: Anafenza, Unyielding Lineage 0327_MTGTDM_ShowClan: Anafenza, Unyielding Lineage

Born and raised under Dromoka's rule, Anafenza cared fiercely for the non-dragon members of the brood. Knowing that their dragon overlords viewed them as largely disposable, she took it upon herself to ensure her people's defense and survival. Anafenza had learned the secrets of old Abzan spirit magic after her discovery of a long-lost Kin-Tree. After she was caught and executed for her practice of necromancy, she returned as a powerful ancestral spirit. Even in death she remains a stalwart protector, defending the plane and her people during the Phyrexian invasion and fighting alongside her descendants in the rebellions. Now she watches over the fledgling Abzan and remains one of the most venerated ancestors called upon in times of need.

Hamza

From Alchemy: Tarkir | Art by: Svetlin Velinov

Hamza is a krumar and Ioxodon warrior who was adopted and raised by House Fenzala. His raw strength made him a decorated fortress guard, but it was his leadership that made him a Yathan prodigy, an elite group of Abzan warriors entrusted to work autonomously from the khan. He was a highly respected commander of the Abzan rebellions after the Phyrexian invasion and was quickly appointed to a leadership role in the Yathan after the Dromoka's defeat. However, much to House Fenzala's chagrin, Hamza refused to leave the Yathan to join the Council of Houses after the Azban's victory. He is known to be unorthodox, preferring to mingle with the citizens he protects rather than using his status as social leverage.

The Jeskai

Narset, Jeskai Waymaster

0209_MTGTDM_Main: Narset, Jeskai Waymaster 0365_MTGTDM_ShowClan: Narset, Jeskai Waymaster 0407_MTGTDM_UginTen: Narset, Jeskai Waymaster 0417_MTGTDM_EUginTen: Narset, Jeskai Waymaster

Narset returned to Tarkir during the Phyrexian invasion to defend her homeworld. After the defeat of the Phyrexians and the loss of her spark, she resolved to continue her journey to unveil the truth of Tarkir's past that had been erased by the dragonlords. She traveled across the length of the plane, uncovering other archives that had been spared from the dragonlords' purge, speaking with whisperers and ancestral callers in hiding and building a picture of the true history Ojutai had kept from her. Other exiles of Ojutai's brood flocked to her, hungry for knowledge and truth. She feared for the wellbeing of the people of the plane, knowing that there could be no true unity of Tarkir under the dragonlords.

Narset discovered the Stormnexus Ritual in an ancient archive and, although initially hesitant to use the potentially dangerous magic, was convinced by other clan rebellion leaders that this was the only path forward. After the defeat of the dragonlords, Narset was appointed Jeskai Waymaster, her thoughtfulness and compassion allowing her to spread the Jeskai goals of unity across the clans. Narset at times finds herself torn between her clan and her voracious desire for knowledge, but for now, she has set aside her pursuit and resolved to guide Tarkir toward a better future.

Shiko, Paragon of the Way

0223_MTGTDM_Main: Shiko, Paragon of the Way 0317_MTGTDM_ShowDrag: Shiko, Paragon of the Way 0370_MTGTDM_ShowClan: Shiko, Paragon of the Way 0007_MTGTDM_CommBord: Shiko and Narset, Unified

Shiko was brought forth by the passion of exiles from Ojutai's brood: monks and civilians fed up with the stagnation of the dragonlord's rule, desiring to act and build a unified Tarkir. Shiko is the embodiment of the Way. She seeks to understand the goals, beliefs, and actions of others to best guide them toward unity of thought. Action oriented, Shiko constantly surveys the Jeskai territory, ensuring she remains fair and impartial and chooses no favorites. She observes, offers guidance, and quickly steps in when decisiveness or action is needed. Shiko holds the monks of the Jeskai to high, perhaps impossible, standards and will not hesitate to correct or admonish them, considering it a necessary part of guiding them toward unity of mind.

Taigam, Master Opportunist

0060_MTGTDM_Main: Taigam, Master Opportunist 0335_MTGTDM_ShowClan: Taigam, Master Opportunist

Taigam was one of Ojutai's most loyal followers, considering the dragons to be the rightful rulers of the plane. He fought against the rebels and exiles until the dragonlords finally fell. Faced with the choice of banishment or bowing to the will of the new Jeskai, he chose to submit to the clan's rule. After re-earning the trust of the Jeskai and convincing Narset of his loyalty, he became a valuable monastery mentor. However, Taigam secretly works to find a way to overthrow the clans and bring back the dragons' rule of the plane. Seeing an opportunity with the return of Sarkhan Vol to Tarkir, the two are now at least temporarily allied as they work to bring about another movement like the Khanfall.

Elsha, Threefold Master

0002_MTGTDM_CommBord: Elsha, Threefold Master

Elsha's talents were not recognized under Ojutai; her zeal and desire for action caused unending conflicts with her teachers. Frustrated and dissatisfied, she was easily drawn to the passion and purpose the rebels offered and fought alongside them to overthrow Ojutai. In the reformed clan, Elsha, not one for staying in the same place for too long, spends her time traveling the three major monasteries. A master of all three Jeskai schools, she spends her time training others and encouraging her students to seek new perspectives to truly understand the meaning of unity and the Way.

Lam

From Alchemy: Tarkir | Art by: Irina Nordsol

Lam has seen it all—the effects of the Khanfall, rule under Dragonlord Ojutai, the Phyrexian invasion, the birth of Shiko, and Narset's appointment to Waymaster. Once a young monk with no strong aspirations, Lam found joy in living a humble life and recounting heroic tales to the delight of his Jeskai peers and elders. It was only after Cori Mountain monks and civilians gathered to thank him for his decades of mentorship and historical preservation that Lam even realized he'd become a beloved and renown teacher. Now Lam retains his youthful vigor for life as he continues to teach fighting techniques and the history behind them to young monks—and their teachers.

Xho Cai

From Alchemy: Tarkir | Art by: Jake Murray

Xho Cai has many nicknames among her peers, most of which refer to her sarcastic retorts and confusing martial arts style. Traveling often between all the monasteries and constantly confounding her teachers, Xho Cai is a natural with most techniques the Jeskai have to offer, yet she finds herself restless. Her constantly changing desires make it so Xho Cai is always unsure of what suits her fighting style. Emboldened by her mentor Elsha, who encouraged her to seek her own way, Xho Cai finally found inspiration in mastering the unknown itself. Xho Cai enjoys surprising her opponents—and herself—with magic that strikes like talons and hitting with talons that move like magic.

The Sultai

Kotis, the Fangkeeper

0202_MTGTDM_Main: Kotis, the Fangkeeper 0362_MTGTDM_ShowClan: Kotis, the Fangkeeper 0005_MTGTDM_CommBord: Kotis, Sibsig Champion

An unassuming human farmer from the village of Kishla, Kotis never intended to become a warrior or leader. That was until Silumgar's minions came to claim the village's meager harvest, which would have left many in Kishla starving. Enraged by the greed and carelessness, he rallied a resistance of armed civilians and drove out Silumgar's people. Kishla claimed a short-lived independence, the brood's reinforcements forcing Kotis and the remaining villagers to escape into the jungles where they joined forces with the scattered rebellions.

Kotis was later killed during the Phyrexian invasion. Believing he was still needed to lead the resistance, the rebels enacted a necromantic ritual to bring him back. No longer a punishment but an esteemed honor, Kotis became one of the first of the Sultai's revered undead: a sibsig. After the fall of Silumgar, Kotis was appointed Fangkeeper, leader of the new Sultai, his sense of justice and desire to ensure the prosperity of all clan members made him an ideal contrast to the decadence and waste of Silumgar. Seeing his second life as a rare and valuable opportunity, Kotis is tenacious in the pursuit of his goals and ideals, hoping to let no time go to waste. Kotis has little patience for the politicking and bickering among the Sultai elites, preferring to approach problems with a practical lens.

Teval, Arbiter of Virtue

0230_MTGTDM_Main: Teval, Arbiter of Virtue 0319_MTGTDM_ShowDrag: Teval, Arbiter of Virtue 0373_MTGTDM_ShowClan: Teval, Arbiter of Virtue 0008_MTGTDM_CommBord: Teval, the Balanced Scale

Teval represents the new Sultai's desire for impartiality, restraints on authority, and a reaffirmation of their bond with their environment. The reformed Sultai rejected the pacts clan leaders had made millennia ago with rakshasa. Teval's primary role is not to lead the Sultai but to arbitrate the clan, acting as a check on the power of the Fangkeeper and other leaders as a balancing force. She is pragmatic and brutally honest; she seeks to find and know the weaknesses in others, to manipulate them to her advantage or guide individuals toward improvement. To Teval, living things belong in an interconnected cycle; harm to one will have consequences to the larger whole. As a result, she is quick to stamp out exploitation and wastefulness. Teval cares little for individual conflicts and struggles, meaning she rarely hesitates to sacrifice the few in favor of the many.

Sidisi, Regent of the Mire

0092_MTGTDM_Main: Sidisi, Regent of the Mire 0341_MTGTDM_ShowClan: Sidisi, Regent of the Mire

Sidisi has always been one to care for her own interests and well-being above all others. As Silumgar's undead vizier, she strove to ensure her own power and status. But when the Phyrexian invasion came to Tarkir and the rebellions within Silumgar's brood came to a head, it was clear that her amassed power was waning and her authority slipping. After a raid on Qarsi Palace by the rebels, Sidisi was gravely injured but escaped into the surrounding swamps. Now she lurks in the darkness of Gurmag Swamp and treats with powerful rakshasa, making schemes to regain her lost authority.

The Mardu

Zurgo, Thunder's Decree

0237_MTGTDM_Main: Zurgo, Thunder's Decree 0376_MTGTDM_ShowClan: Zurgo, Thunder's Decree 0010_MTGTDM_CommBord: Zurgo Stormrender

Formerly Zurgo Bellstriker, the orc warrior accepted his lot and position within Kolaghan's brood, where he struck the bell that would signal attacks. From his position, he was able to watch as other brood members lived and died for little more than satisfying Kolaghan's fury. When the Phyrexians came, Kolaghan's brood was a reckless and disorganized swarm that threw themselves at the invading force. A chance encounter with Dragonlord Ojutai led to a relucent and temporary alliance, the two agreeing to work together to drive out the Phyrexians.

From Ojutai, Zurgo observed the value of coordinated effort and, in turn, directed the disconnected Kolaghan warriors into a unified army and enabled them to survive the attack. The massive losses of dragons and non-dragons alike ignited the flames of rebellion within Zurgo as he sought meaning beyond perpetual battles and craved another way for the people of the brood to thrive. After the fall of Kolaghan, Zurgo Stormrender now leads the Mardu as khan, commanding the most fearsome and organized army on Tarkir. Tempered from his battles and his losses, his primary objective is to solidify a future for the Mardu. Anything that seems harmful to the Mardu or the tenuous peace they have is met with force—swift and violent. However, he is willing to consider new ideas and collaborate with dragons and clans they might not have otherwise to ensure the longevity and prosperity of the clan.

Neriv, Heart of the Storm

0210_MTGTDM_Main: Neriv, Heart of the Storm 0314_MTGTDM_ShowDrag: Neriv, Heart of the Storm 0366_MTGTDM_ShowClan: Neriv, Heart of the Storm 0006_MTGTDM_CommBord: Neriv, Crackling Vanguard

Kolaghan had razed the land, the people had suffered many casualties, and there was no community among the brood. In summoning Neriv, the Mardu sought to revitalize their collective, finding power not in the constant pursuit of battle but in their unity and strength of will. Neriv's primary role is the marshal of the Mardu, leading them into battle and new locations across the steppe at the forefront. He flies into battle with fervor and ferocity but will lead a retreat if it means the survival of his troops. Neriv can be easily caught in the heat and passion of a moment, rushing into action before all options are considered. However, the wellbeing of the whole is of high importance to him, helping those who are struggling and building up further those who are already excelling. Neriv works closely with the people of the Mardu and is often an active participant in their daily lives, seen around camps when not scouting the skies.

Tersa Lightshatter

0127_MTGTDM_Main: Tersa Lightshatter 0345_MTGTDM_ShowClan: Tersa Lightshatter

The younger cousin of Zurgo, Tersa snuck into the ranks of the Mardu armies to fight against Kolaghan, using her adept skill at stormsinging. Famously, she reflected an overwhelmingly powerful lightning strike from Kolaghan herself that would've killed many hundreds on impact. It's because of her feats that she was granted a title by the new khan, and she is also responsible for the creation of the Lightning Proving ceremonies to test other young warriors. Tersa's greatest hope is that the Mardu will create an era of peace, and it is her greatest belief that the Mardu's strength is what will be needed to get there.

The Temur

Eshki Dragonclaw

0182_MTGTDM_Main: Eshki Dragonclaw 0356_MTGTDM_ShowClan: Eshki Dragonclaw 0003_MTGTDM_CommBord: Eshki, Temur's Roar

Eshki was a proficient hunter and premier wrestler within Atarka's brood. For many years, she begrudgingly acquiesced to the dragonlord's demands, hunting for the dragons alongside her. When her hunting group was attacked by one of Atarka's own brood and left for dead, Eshki had enough. She escaped into the mountains along with the rest of the survivors. There, she met Twice Whisperer Alniul who told her of the Unwritten Now, the secret history of the Temur.

Eshki and her allies worked in secret, evading Atarka's brood and seeking out others who wished to revive their lost connection to the land. During the Phyrexian invasion, Eshki took charge of the scattered Atarka forces to fight back against the invaders. She eventually turned the same forces against the dragonlord and secured the victory of the Temur. She was appointed dragonclaw after defeating Surrak in battle, earning the respect of the former Atarka warriors. Through her stalwart leadership, she proved herself up to the whisperers' and spirits' expectations. Eshki remains in tune with her community and spends much of her time traveling alongside her wife and hunting dog amongst different family groups of the Temur seeking to know more about their daily triumphs and challenges.

Ureni, the Song Unending

0233_MTGTDM_Main: Ureni, the Song Unending 0321_MTGTDM_ShowDrag: Ureni, the Song Unending 0374_MTGTDM_ShowClan: Ureni, the Song Unending 0009_MTGTDM_CommBord: Ureni of the Unwritten

Even under Atarka's rule. the spirits of the land were never silenced. They chose their whisperers, who heard their calls to heal the land from the ravaging of the dragon brood. Ureni was brought forth by the Temur to redress the harm and reforge their connection with the land. Wise and deeply connected with the spirits, Ureni provides council and guidance to the Temur, working and living closely with the clan's whisperers.

Ureni is also fiercely protective of the Temur and their lands and will not hesitate to drive out intruders and those they believe mean harm to the clan. Ureni is slow to trust and does not tolerate betrayals; breaking of trust can be met with violence or, if you are lucky, being outcast from Ureni's protection and Temur lands. Ureni is deeply invested in the daily life of the clan and the wellbeing of the land, frequently taking time to attune to even minor disturbances in the communities and ecosystems.

Surrak, Elusive Hunter

0161_MTGTDM_Main: Surrak, Elusive Hunter 0350_MTGTDM_ShowClan: Surrak, Elusive Hunter

Surrak had been confident in his role as Atarka's Hunt Caller, beholden to the agreement his ancestors had made with the great dragonlord to feed the brood in exchange for allowing them to live. He resisted the rebellions of the humans and sided with Atarka, leading warriors during the Phyrexian invasion and attempting to maintain the dragonlord's authority. Eshki and Surrak finally faced off, but he was no match for her skill; he conceded defeat, and many of his hunters defected to Eshki's authority, leaving Surrak to his lonely fate in the snowy landscape. He has not been seen by the Temur since, but there are rumors from other clans of a mysterious fur-clad man who refuses the company of all but the howling winds.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm releases on April 11, and you can now preorder Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Commander decks, Bundles, and more from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.