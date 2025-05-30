The Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ Starter Kit gives you everything to play your first game of Magic. Every card is themed around the iconic characters, locales, and moments from the FINAL FANTASY franchise, providing a learn-to-play experience that's unlike any other.

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

Starter Kit

Each Starter Kit contains the following:

2 60-card preconstructed decks 1 Traditional foil legendary creature in each deck 5 Non-foil new-to-Magic cards in each deck 54 Non-foil cards from the main set in each deck

4 Non-foil double-sided tokens

2 MTG Arena code cards (available in select regions)

2 Deck boxes

We've got the complete decklists for each 60-card deck right here, along with a list of the new-to-Magic cards designed specifically for the Starter Kit. Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY is available for preorder now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Blue-Black

0553_MTGFIN_StrtFace: Sephiroth, Planet's Heir

0556_MTGFIN_StartNew: Ultimecia, Temporal Threat 0557_MTGFIN_StartNew: Deadly Embrace 0558_MTGFIN_StartNew: Seymour Flux 0561_MTGFIN_StartNew: Xande, Dark Mage 0562_MTGFIN_StartNew: Magitek Scythe

Sephiroth, Planet's Heir [Y2D2oCpwWHOVl0jR7Rnj1] Sahagin 3 Il Mheg Pixie 2 Retrieve the Esper 2 Dreams of Laguna Relm's Sketching Ultimecia, Temporal Threat [5q9V9lNPc0rsK5Oa6dN8cd] 4 Undercity Dire Rat 3 Shinra Reinforcements 3 Sephiroth's Intervention 3 Shambling Cie'th 3 Al Bhed Salvagers 2 Overkill 2 Evil Reawakened Seymour Flux [5Gyhp9pKDGc9x1odIKoPNM] Deadly Embrace [5tYZBZQd4K9k76qj0OEDpa] Xande, Dark Mage [6Vng5yLmMFfbeMzRTPsfVX] Magitek Scythe 4 Treno, Dark City 9 Island [14uDgjC0htj9BCaV0dT193] 12 Swamp [7AOxiwdDGvPy7Grj6XEkHF]

Blue-Black Tokens:

1x Treasure // Copy token

1x Robot Warrior // Copy token

Red-White

0552_MTGFIN_StrtFace: Cloud, Planet's Champion

0554_MTGFIN_StartNew: Beatrix, Loyal General 0555_MTGFIN_StartNew: Rosa, Resolute White Mage 0559_MTGFIN_StartNew: Judgment Bolt 0560_MTGFIN_StartNew: Lightning, Security Sergeant 0563_MTGFIN_StartNew: Ultima Weapon

Cloud, Planet's Champion [4Qi895BCL9ncprxw82Bh5q] 2 Cloudbound Moogle 2 Coeurl 4 Dwarven Castle Guard 2 Fate of the Sun-Cryst 2 Slash of Light 2 White Auracite White Mage's Staff Adelbert Steiner [1dDyaKYaFtBLZe6nykjmjy] The Crystal's Chosen Dragoon's Lance G'raha Tia [RzzeooE5tuU5Gy3uCFuDO] Rosa, Resolute White Mage [2v5hupkVPhcSrAgMMe0WA9] Beatrix, Loyal General [rHpb8mBFrqk3hCTD12g61] 3 Item Shopkeep 2 Warrior's Sword Suplex Freya Crescent [3hpPHvR73FRy6gWTYsgHmT] 2 Samurai's Katana Barret Wallace [493n4c5IFEw7WnMEnDPGzh] Lightning, Security Sergeant [7kWOawBZ6XnptYQtElH1Bk] Judgment Bolt Ultima Weapon 4 Rabanastre, Royal City 13 Plains [cuPpZr6kShbqXbKkT1Z21] 8 Mountain [4AIB0QGYGo9yXLrlEi9SOd]

Red-White Tokens:

2x Hero // Hero tokens