The Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™ Starter Kit gives you everything to play your first game of Magic. Every card is themed around the iconic characters, locales, and moments from the FINAL FANTASY franchise, providing a learn-to-play experience that's unlike any other.
Each Starter Kit contains the following:
2 60-card preconstructed decks
1 Traditional foil legendary creature in each deck
5 Non-foil new-to-Magic cards in each deck
54 Non-foil cards from the main set in each deck
4 Non-foil double-sided tokens
2 MTG Arena code cards (available in select regions)
2 Deck boxes
We've got the complete decklists for each 60-card deck right here, along with a list of the new-to-Magic cards designed specifically for the Starter Kit. Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY is available for preorder now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.