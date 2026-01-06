Magic's most fearsome Elementals and vile blights are at your command with these Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander decks! Lorwyn Eclipsed features two ready-to-play Commander decks that showcase powerful mechanics from the main set: evoke and blight.
Dance of the Elements
Commander Deck
Blight Curse
Commander Deck
Each Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander deck contains the following:
- 1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck
- 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art
- 1 Traditional foil featured commander with borderless art
- 98 Non-foil cards, including 10 new-to-Magic cards
- 10 Double-sided tokens or punch-out counters
- Dance of the Elements includes 10 double-sided tokens.
- Blight Curse includes 10 double-sided tokens and 1 punch-out counter card.
- 1 Reference card
- 1 Deck box
You can find the decklists for each of these Commander decks below and browse the complete set once it has been revealed in the Lorwyn Eclipsed Card Image Gallery.
Embrace beauty with Ashling or hex your opponents with Auntie Ool—either way, you're bound to have some exciting games of Commander! Lorwyn Eclipsed releases on January 23, 2026. You can preorder the set now from your local game store, Amazon, TCGplayer, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
Dance of the Elements
0001_MTGECL_CommBord: Ashling, the Limitless
0003_MTGECL_CommBord: Mass of Mysteries
Ashling, the Limitless
Mass of Mysteries
Elemental Spectacle
Springleaf Parade
Jubilation
Impulsivity
Lamentation
Belonging
Subterfuge
Rain-Slicked Copse
Sodden Verdure
Abundant Countryside
Endurance
Fury
Haunting Voyage
Avenger of Zendikar
Cavalier of Thorns
Greenwarden of Murasa
Selvala, Heart of the Wilds
Titan of Industry
Muldrotha, the Gravetide
Omnath, Locus of Rage
Yarok, the Desecrated
Omnath, Locus of the Roil
Timeless Lotus
Shatter the Sky
Hoofprints of the Stag
Slithermuse
Descendants' Fury
Blasphemous Act
Cream of the Crop
Kindred Summons
Bane of Progress
Realmwalker
Return of the Wildspeaker
Faeburrow Elder
Vernal Sovereign
Horde of Notions
Maelstrom Wanderer
Jegantha, the Wellspring
Chromatic Lantern
Primal Beyond
Raging Ravine
Exotic Orchard
Flamekin Village
Path to Exile
Mulldrifter
Reality Shift
Shriekmaw
Shimmercreep
Flamebraider
Crib Swap
Secluded Courtyard
Sol Ring Lorwyn
Command Tower Lorwyn
Arcane Signet Lorwyn
Distant Melody
Incandescent Soulstoke
Eclipsed Flamekin
Foundation Breaker
Garruk's Uprising
Risen Reef
Fellwar Stone
Unclaimed Territory
Ancient Ziggurat
Frontier Bivouac
Sandsteppe Citadel
Savage Lands
Opulent Palace
Seaside Citadel
Jungle Shrine
Smokebraider
Ingot Chewer
Fertile Ground
Abundant Growth
Kodama's Reach
Cultivate
Path of Ancestry
Thriving Grove
Thriving Heath
Thriving Isle
Opal Palace
Thriving Bluff
Thriving Moor
2 Plains [23m3KhvkmH8DiNDKxeZTx5]
2 Island [6uSquXhfBFOHYdbSNsTeCx]
2 Swamp [sQRENlBNiYLPfY21RGaAG]
2 Mountain [1nv2BWttSoZQhPiMUt1ZJL]
8 Forest [2KIdA9XU57N7fEiOycbQtG]
Check out all the cards in the Dance of the Elements deck in the Lorwyn Eclipsed Card Image Gallery. (Click the following to see the deck's tokens.)
Dance of the Elements Tokens
- 2x Rhino Warrior // Elemental (0009) tokens
- 2x Elemental (0010) // Copy tokens
- 1x Elemental (0002) // Plant token
- 1x Elemental (0002) // Copy token
- 1x Copy // Shapeshifter token
- 1x Copy // Plant token
- 1x Treasure // Shapeshifter token
- 1x Treasure // Copy token
0006a_MTGECL_TknComm: Rhino Warrior Token // Elemental Token (Red-Green)
0010a_MTGECL_TknComm: Elemental Token (Green-White) // Copy Token
0002a_MTGECL_TknComm: Elemental Token (White) // Plant Token
0002a_MTGECL_TknComm: Elemental Token (White) // Copy Token
0001a_MTGECL_TknComm: Copy Token // Shapeshifter Token
0001a_MTGECL_TknComm: Copy Token // Plant Token
0010a_MTGECL_ToknBstr: Treasure Token // Shapeshifter Token
0010a_MTGECL_ToknBstr: Treasure Token // Copy Token
(Back)
Blight Curse
0002_MTGECL_CommBord: Auntie Ool, Cursewretch
0004_MTGECL_CommBord: The Reaper, King No More
Auntie Ool, Cursewretch
The Reaper, King No More
Wickersmith's Tools
Sinister Gnarlbark
Eventide's Shadow
Aberrant Return
Dread Tiller
Grave Venerations
Oft-Nabbed Goat
Village Pillagers
Puca's Covenant
Ferrafor, Young Yew
Tree of Perdition
Vernal Fen
Festering Thicket
Necroskitter
Ignoble Hierarch
Nesting Grounds
Massacre Girl, Known Killer
Grave Titan
Vraska, Betrayal's Sting
The Scorpion God
Liliana, Death Wielder
Chimil, the Inner Sun
Carnifex Demon
Puppeteer Clique
Dusk Urchins
Black Sun's Zenith
Painful Truths
Persist
Midnight Banshee
Chain Reaction
Archfiend of Ifnir
Channeler Initiate
Hapatra, Vizier of Poisons
Glissa Sunslayer
Everlasting Torment
Assassin's Trophy
Grim Poppet
Canyon Slough
Sheltered Thicket
Exotic Orchard
Smoldering Marsh
Cinder Glade
Dragonskull Summit
Rootbound Crag
Woodland Cemetery
Lasting Tarfire
Burning Curiosity
Hoarder's Greed
Blowfly Infestation
Fire Covenant
Sol Ring Shadowmoor
Arcane Signet Shadowmoor
Command Tower Shadowmoor
Cathartic Reunion
Skinrender
Soul Snuffers
Incremental Blight
Infernal Grasp
Evolution Sage
Devoted Druid
Flourishing Defenses
Harmonize
Putrefy
Binding the Old Gods
Kulrath Knight
Contagion Clasp
Savage Lands
Ifnir Deadlands
Night's Whisper
Wickerbough Elder
Terminate
Commander's Sphere
Cathartic Pyre
Evolving Wilds
Terramorphic Expanse
Path of Ancestry
Riveteers Overlook
Rakdos Carnarium
Gruul Turf
Golgari Rot Farm
8 Swamp [sQRENlBNiYLPfY21RGaAG]
4 Mountain [1nv2BWttSoZQhPiMUt1ZJL]
6 Forest [2KIdA9XU57N7fEiOycbQtG]
Check out all the cards in the Blight Curse deck in the Lorwyn Eclipsed Card Image Gallery. (Click the following to see the deck's tokens and helper cards. Click the following to see the deck's punch-out counter cards.)
Blight Curse Tokens and Punch-Out Counters
- 3x Zombie // Elf Warrior tokens
- 2x Treasure // Scarecrow tokens
- 2x Snake // Scarecrow tokens
- 1x Saproling // Scarecrow token
- 1x Saproling // The Monarch (helper) token
- 1x Saproling // Poison (helper) token
- 1x Punch-out counter card
0003a_MTGECL_TknComm: Zombie Token // Elf Warrior Token
0010a_MTGECL_ToknBstr: Treasure Token // Scarecrow Token
0008a_MTGECL_TknComm: Snake Token // Scarecrow Token
0007a_MTGECL_TknComm: Saproling Token // Scarecrow Token
0007a_MTGECL_TknComm: Saproling Token // The Monarch (Helper)
0007a_MTGECL_TknComm: Saproling Token // Poison Counter (Helper)
0003a_MTGECL_PnchOutCntrs: Counters
(Back)
Embrace your Lorwyn and Shadowmoor sides in preparation for Lorwyn Eclipsed! The Blight Curse and Dance of the Elements Commander decks, along with the rest of Lorwyn Eclipsed, are available for preorder now from your local game store, Amazon, TCGplayer, and elsewhere Magic is sold.