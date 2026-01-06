Magic's most fearsome Elementals and vile blights are at your command with these Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander decks! Lorwyn Eclipsed features two ready-to-play Commander decks that showcase powerful mechanics from the main set: evoke and blight.

Dance of the Elements

Commander Deck Blight Curse

Commander Deck

Each Lorwyn Eclipsed Commander deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 1 Traditional foil featured commander with borderless art 98 Non-foil cards, including 10 new-to- Magic cards

10 Double-sided tokens or punch-out counters Dance of the Elements includes 10 double-sided tokens. Blight Curse includes 10 double-sided tokens and 1 punch-out counter card.

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

You can find the decklists for each of these Commander decks below and browse the complete set once it has been revealed in the Lorwyn Eclipsed Card Image Gallery.

Embrace beauty with Ashling or hex your opponents with Auntie Ool—either way, you're bound to have some exciting games of Commander! Lorwyn Eclipsed releases on January 23, 2026. You can preorder the set now from your local game store, Amazon, TCGplayer, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Dance of the Elements

Ashling, the Limitless Mass of Mysteries Elemental Spectacle Springleaf Parade Jubilation Impulsivity Lamentation Belonging Subterfuge Rain-Slicked Copse Sodden Verdure Abundant Countryside Endurance Fury Haunting Voyage Avenger of Zendikar Cavalier of Thorns Greenwarden of Murasa Selvala, Heart of the Wilds Titan of Industry Muldrotha, the Gravetide Omnath, Locus of Rage Yarok, the Desecrated Omnath, Locus of the Roil Timeless Lotus Shatter the Sky Hoofprints of the Stag Slithermuse Descendants' Fury Blasphemous Act Cream of the Crop Kindred Summons Bane of Progress Realmwalker Return of the Wildspeaker Faeburrow Elder Vernal Sovereign Horde of Notions Maelstrom Wanderer Jegantha, the Wellspring Chromatic Lantern Primal Beyond Raging Ravine Exotic Orchard Flamekin Village Path to Exile Mulldrifter Reality Shift Shriekmaw Shimmercreep Flamebraider Crib Swap Secluded Courtyard Sol Ring Lorwyn Command Tower Lorwyn Arcane Signet Lorwyn Distant Melody Incandescent Soulstoke Eclipsed Flamekin Foundation Breaker Garruk's Uprising Risen Reef Fellwar Stone Unclaimed Territory Ancient Ziggurat Frontier Bivouac Sandsteppe Citadel Savage Lands Opulent Palace Seaside Citadel Jungle Shrine Smokebraider Ingot Chewer Fertile Ground Abundant Growth Kodama's Reach Cultivate Path of Ancestry Thriving Grove Thriving Heath Thriving Isle Opal Palace Thriving Bluff Thriving Moor 2 Plains [23m3KhvkmH8DiNDKxeZTx5] 2 Island [6uSquXhfBFOHYdbSNsTeCx] 2 Swamp [sQRENlBNiYLPfY21RGaAG] 2 Mountain [1nv2BWttSoZQhPiMUt1ZJL] 8 Forest [2KIdA9XU57N7fEiOycbQtG]

Check out all the cards in the Dance of the Elements deck in the Lorwyn Eclipsed Card Image Gallery. (Click the following to see the deck's tokens.)

Dance of the Elements Tokens

2x Rhino Warrior // Elemental (0009) tokens

2x Elemental (0010) // Copy tokens

1x Elemental (0002) // Plant token

1x Elemental (0002) // Copy token

1x Copy // Shapeshifter token

1x Copy // Plant token

1x Treasure // Shapeshifter token

1x Treasure // Copy token

Blight Curse

Auntie Ool, Cursewretch The Reaper, King No More Wickersmith's Tools Sinister Gnarlbark Eventide's Shadow Aberrant Return Dread Tiller Grave Venerations Oft-Nabbed Goat Village Pillagers Puca's Covenant Ferrafor, Young Yew Tree of Perdition Vernal Fen Festering Thicket Necroskitter Ignoble Hierarch Nesting Grounds Massacre Girl, Known Killer Grave Titan Vraska, Betrayal's Sting The Scorpion God Liliana, Death Wielder Chimil, the Inner Sun Carnifex Demon Puppeteer Clique Dusk Urchins Black Sun's Zenith Painful Truths Persist Midnight Banshee Chain Reaction Archfiend of Ifnir Channeler Initiate Hapatra, Vizier of Poisons Glissa Sunslayer Everlasting Torment Assassin's Trophy Grim Poppet Canyon Slough Sheltered Thicket Exotic Orchard Smoldering Marsh Cinder Glade Dragonskull Summit Rootbound Crag Woodland Cemetery Lasting Tarfire Burning Curiosity Hoarder's Greed Blowfly Infestation Fire Covenant Sol Ring Shadowmoor Arcane Signet Shadowmoor Command Tower Shadowmoor Cathartic Reunion Skinrender Soul Snuffers Incremental Blight Infernal Grasp Evolution Sage Devoted Druid Flourishing Defenses Harmonize Putrefy Binding the Old Gods Kulrath Knight Contagion Clasp Savage Lands Ifnir Deadlands Night's Whisper Wickerbough Elder Terminate Commander's Sphere Cathartic Pyre Evolving Wilds Terramorphic Expanse Path of Ancestry Riveteers Overlook Rakdos Carnarium Gruul Turf Golgari Rot Farm 8 Swamp [sQRENlBNiYLPfY21RGaAG] 4 Mountain [1nv2BWttSoZQhPiMUt1ZJL] 6 Forest [2KIdA9XU57N7fEiOycbQtG]

Check out all the cards in the Blight Curse deck in the Lorwyn Eclipsed Card Image Gallery. (Click the following to see the deck's tokens and helper cards. Click the following to see the deck's punch-out counter cards.)

Blight Curse Tokens and Punch-Out Counters

3x Zombie // Elf Warrior tokens

2x Treasure // Scarecrow tokens

2x Snake // Scarecrow tokens

1x Saproling // Scarecrow token

1x Saproling // The Monarch (helper) token

1x Saproling // Poison (helper) token

1x Punch-out counter card

Embrace your Lorwyn and Shadowmoor sides in preparation for Lorwyn Eclipsed! The Blight Curse and Dance of the Elements Commander decks, along with the rest of Lorwyn Eclipsed, are available for preorder now from your local game store, Amazon, TCGplayer, and elsewhere Magic is sold.