Where to Play Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Embrace the power of the ooze with Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! We're bringing decades of TMNT history to the world's premier trading card game, and you can experience that action at your local game store and beyond!
As part of our turtle-tastic celebration of the fearless four, we're bringing a bevy of casual and competitive events to a location near you. Prepare to earn sweet promo cards and harness turtle power like you've never seen before! Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles releases on March 6, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Prerelease
(February 27–March 5)
Your mutation begins on February 27, 2026, with the start of Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Prerelease events! Learn to wield the set's new cards and mechanics alongside your fellow Magic players. At each Prerelease event, you'll receive a Prerelease Pack that contains the following:
- 6 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Boosters
- 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card
- 1 Deck box
- 1 Spindown die
You'll construct a sealed deck from the contents of your Prerelease Pack, then face off against your fellow attendees. It's a great way to kick off your Magic journey or introduce a friend to the game! We'll publish a guide to this set's Prerelease events later this week, so keep an eye on DailyMTG for more information. For now, contact your local game store to register for their Prerelease.
Magic Academy
(March 6–April 16)
Being a ninja takes more than strength; it also takes knowledge, which you can learn at Magic Academy events! These events will teach you everything you need to know to start playing Magic. For some extra turtle power, each local game store in North America will receive a copy of Turtle Team-Up—our new co-op Magic experience—to use during Magic Academy events.
There are two types of Magic Academy events. Learn to Play events are tailored to players who are just starting to play Magic. Over the course of the event, you'll learn the fundamental rules of the game, like the turn order, how combat works, and how to cast spells. Deck Building events teach you to construct a deck of your own out of six Play Boosters. You'll watch a short tutorial video at the start of the event, then you'll build a deck of your own from the contents of your Play Boosters.
Contact your local game store for more information on their Magic Academy events!
Standard Showdown
(March 6–April 16)
The Turtles are coming to Standard! Bring your favorite Standard deck to your local game store's Standard Showdown events for the chance to claim Magic glory. These are a bit more competitive than a Prerelease, but without the high-stakes ninja action of a larger event.
There's still an electrifying promo in store for competitors! The winner of each Standard Showdown event will receive a borderless Lightning Bolt promo card with art by Fahmi Fuzi while supplies last. Non-foil copies will be available at most WPN retailers, while traditional foil copies will be available at WPN Premium locations. Contact your local game store for their Standard Showdown event details!
Two-Headed Giant Commander Night
(March 6–April 16)
Team up with your favorite shelled sibling at Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights, where Magic's most popular format mutates into its two-headed form—no ooze required! You'll team up with another player of your choice (or be paired with another attendee) for some casual multiplayer games.
Attendees will receive a borderless Courier of Comestibles promo card with art by Andrea Tentori Montalto while supplies last. Non-foil copies will be available at most WPN retailers, while traditional foil copies will be available at WPN Premium locations. Additional prizes will be awarded at your local game store's discretion, so contact them for more details.
Magic Spotlight: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Richmond, Virginia
(March 6–8)
The Turtles are getting competitive at Magic Spotlight: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Richmond, Virginia, where Standard Constructed takes center stage from March 6–8. These open-field tournaments invite anyone and everyone to compete for massive cash prizes, Pro Tour invitations, and special promo cards that are sure to knock your shell off.
Magic Spotlight: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles features a $50,000 prize pool. Additionally, each player who registers for the main event will receive a non-foil Super Shredder promo card featuring artwork by Chris Seaman. The Top 128 players in that main event will also receive traditional foil copies of that promo card. In addition, the Top 8 players in the main event will also receive invitations to Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, which will be held at MagicCon: Amsterdam on July 17–19, 2026.
Think you've got what it takes to face off with the reptiles in Richmond? Register for Magic Spotlight: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles today!
Commander Party
(March 13–19 and April 3–9)
Kick it with the Turtles at your local game store's Commander Party events! With two rounds of pizza-flavored action on March 13–19 and April 3–9, there are plenty of chances to get into the coolest party on this side of the sewers. Bring your favorite Commander deck or pick up a copy of the Turtle Power! deck and get ready to jam some games with friends both new and old.
-
▲ Click to Reveal Bonus Effects
-
We're adding a tasty layer of fun to Commander with a hearty helping of special abilities. You'll start off with a Mystery Pizza in play. Equip it to your creatures or chow down for some life gain! When your chosen delivery turtle deals combat damage to an opponent, you'll reveal more bonus effects from the Mystery Pizza deck, adding to the flavor (and power) of your deck.
Participants at this pizza party will receive the Courier of Comestibles promo card described above while supplies last. Contact your local game store for more information on how you can get a slice of the action.
Magic Presents: It's Turtle Time
(March 27–April 16)
Set your watches to Turtle Standard Time, because it's turtle time at your local game store! Magic Presents: It's Turtle Time combines Pick-Two Draft with a special Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed emblem, granting bonuses to your Mutants, Ninjas, and Turtles. We'd grant a bonus to teenagers, too, but that's not a creature type (yet).
0003_MTGTMT_BrlssFlx: Spicy Oatmeal Pizza
Players, mutated or otherwise, who go undefeated during this event will receive a borderless Spicy Oatmeal Pizza promo card with artwork by Fajareka Setiawan. Non-foil copies will be available at most WPN retailers, while traditional foil copies will be available at WPN Premium locations. For more information on these events, contact your local game store!
Regional Championship Qualifiers
(Through March 22)
The current round of Regional Championship Qualifiers (or RCQs) is already underway, and players are scurrying to their local game stores to earn these mouse-themed promo cards. All RCQ participants will receive a non-foil Flowerfoot Swordmaster promo card with art by Ampreh. Top Finishers will also receive a non-foil Manifold Mouse promo card with art by Neo.G. Players who qualify for their Regional Championship will also receive a traditional foil Manifold Mouse promo card. Promo cards are available only while supplies last, so contact your RCQ's organizer for more details.
You can find more information on these RCQs here. This round of events wraps up on March 22, so register now for your chance to bring home some mighty Mice cards.
2026–27 Regional Championship Qualifiers
(April 4–August 2)
The competitive Magic excitement continues with a new round of Regional Championship Qualifier events! Beginning on April 4 and running until August 2, these events will qualify players for an upcoming round of Regional Championships and set them on the path to Magic glory. All RCQ participants during this window will receive a non-foil Ancient Stirrings promo card with art by SimzArt. Top Finishers will also receive a non-foil Sowing Mycospawn promo card with art by Nathan Jurevicius. Players who qualify for their Regional Championship will also receive a traditional foil Sowing Mycospawn promo card. Promo cards are available only while supplies last, so contact your RCQ's organizer for more details.
At WPN game stores, these events will feature Modern Constructed and Limited, while larger "destination" qualifiers may feature other formats. You can find more information on this round of RCQs right here.
Whether this is your first trip out of the sewers or your ninja skills would put Splinter to shame, there's an event for everyone with Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Gather a fearsome fighting team of your own and prepare for some action-packed games of Magic!
Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles releases on March 6, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.