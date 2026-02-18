Embrace the power of the ooze with Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! We're bringing decades of TMNT history to the world's premier trading card game, and you can experience that action at your local game store and beyond!

As part of our turtle-tastic celebration of the fearless four, we're bringing a bevy of casual and competitive events to a location near you. Prepare to earn sweet promo cards and harness turtle power like you've never seen before! Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles releases on March 6, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Prerelease

(February 27–March 5)

Your mutation begins on February 27, 2026, with the start of Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Prerelease events! Learn to wield the set's new cards and mechanics alongside your fellow Magic players. At each Prerelease event, you'll receive a Prerelease Pack that contains the following:

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Prerelease Pack

6 Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die

You'll construct a sealed deck from the contents of your Prerelease Pack, then face off against your fellow attendees. It's a great way to kick off your Magic journey or introduce a friend to the game! We'll publish a guide to this set's Prerelease events later this week, so keep an eye on DailyMTG for more information. For now, contact your local game store to register for their Prerelease.

Magic Academy

(March 6–April 16)

Being a ninja takes more than strength; it also takes knowledge, which you can learn at Magic Academy events! These events will teach you everything you need to know to start playing Magic. For some extra turtle power, each local game store in North America will receive a copy of Turtle Team-Up—our new co-op Magic experience—to use during Magic Academy events.

There are two types of Magic Academy events. Learn to Play events are tailored to players who are just starting to play Magic. Over the course of the event, you'll learn the fundamental rules of the game, like the turn order, how combat works, and how to cast spells. Deck Building events teach you to construct a deck of your own out of six Play Boosters. You'll watch a short tutorial video at the start of the event, then you'll build a deck of your own from the contents of your Play Boosters.

Contact your local game store for more information on their Magic Academy events!

Standard Showdown

(March 6–April 16)

The Turtles are coming to Standard! Bring your favorite Standard deck to your local game store's Standard Showdown events for the chance to claim Magic glory. These are a bit more competitive than a Prerelease, but without the high-stakes ninja action of a larger event.

0002_MTGTMT_BrlssFlx: Lightning Bolt

There's still an electrifying promo in store for competitors! The winner of each Standard Showdown event will receive a borderless Lightning Bolt promo card with art by Fahmi Fuzi while supplies last. Non-foil copies will be available at most WPN retailers, while traditional foil copies will be available at WPN Premium locations. Contact your local game store for their Standard Showdown event details!

Two-Headed Giant Commander Night

(March 6–April 16)

Team up with your favorite shelled sibling at Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights, where Magic's most popular format mutates into its two-headed form—no ooze required! You'll team up with another player of your choice (or be paired with another attendee) for some casual multiplayer games.

0004_MTGTMT_BrlssFlx: Courier of Comestibles

Attendees will receive a borderless Courier of Comestibles promo card with art by Andrea Tentori Montalto while supplies last. Non-foil copies will be available at most WPN retailers, while traditional foil copies will be available at WPN Premium locations. Additional prizes will be awarded at your local game store's discretion, so contact them for more details.

Magic Spotlight: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Richmond, Virginia

(March 6–8)

The Turtles are getting competitive at Magic Spotlight: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Richmond, Virginia, where Standard Constructed takes center stage from March 6–8. These open-field tournaments invite anyone and everyone to compete for massive cash prizes, Pro Tour invitations, and special promo cards that are sure to knock your shell off.

0001_MTGTMT_BrlssFlx: Super Shredder

Magic Spotlight: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles features a $50,000 prize pool. Additionally, each player who registers for the main event will receive a non-foil Super Shredder promo card featuring artwork by Chris Seaman. The Top 128 players in that main event will also receive traditional foil copies of that promo card. In addition, the Top 8 players in the main event will also receive invitations to Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, which will be held at MagicCon: Amsterdam on July 17–19, 2026.

Think you've got what it takes to face off with the reptiles in Richmond? Register for Magic Spotlight: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles today!

Commander Party

(March 13–19 and April 3–9)

Kick it with the Turtles at your local game store's Commander Party events! With two rounds of pizza-flavored action on March 13–19 and April 3–9, there are plenty of chances to get into the coolest party on this side of the sewers. Bring your favorite Commander deck or pick up a copy of the Turtle Power! deck and get ready to jam some games with friends both new and old.