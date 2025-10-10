Team up with the Turtles for an action-packed multiplayer Magic adventure! As part of Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, we're releasing a brand-new Commander deck. Featuring new-to-Magic cards inspired by the Turtles' journeys in the digital realm, Turtle Power! has everything a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan could want.

This deck's face commander is Leonardo, the Balance, but it wouldn't be Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles without a tubular team-up. Partner—Character select lets you have two commanders with that ability. Select your two favorite legendary creatures with this ability and show off their combined strength.

Turtle Power!

Commander Deck

Each Turtle Power! Commander deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 5 Traditional foil featured commanders with borderless art 94 Non-foil cards

10 Double-sided tokens or punch-out counters

1 Deck box

We'll reveal the complete Turtle Power! Commander decklist closer to the set's release. For now, you can explore the recently revealed cards in the set's card image gallery.

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles releases worldwide on March 6, 2026. The set, including the Turtle Power! Commander deck, is available for preorder now from your local game store, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.